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Whether or not you believe in astrology, you likely have an affinity for horoscopes. You know what your zodiac sign is, and you may also be familiar with the traits attributed to it. 

That means you will likely also relate to the following memes, courtesy of the Astrhology Instagram account. With more than a million followers and counting, the page features content that presents horoscopes in a much different and, dare we say, more in-depth way. 

Here, you will see posts showing what being an Aries feels like or the different spectrums of being a Capricorn. If that piqued your interest, go ahead and scroll through!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny astrology meme showing the spectrum of being a Cancer: from a clean, confident woman to a messy bed.

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    #2

    A relatable and funny astrology meme for Aries, showing cherries for young love, a matchbox for fire, and a disco strawberry for house parties.

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    #3

    A relatable astrology meme featuring Natalie Portman. Her air sun tells her to socialize, while her earth moon prefers scrolling. Funny astrology memes.

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    The evolution of the internet has changed life as we know it, and part of that change is in how we view astrology. And according to famed astrologer Susan Miller, it can be a double-edged sword. 
    #4

    Funny astrology meme showing Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius acting insane, uninterested, or mean when they have a crush.

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    #5

    Astrology memes: A classical painting showing a figure bending over water with a red reflection, illustrating zodiac sign dynamics.

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    #6

    Astrology memes: Zodiac signs with motivational messages for pushing through or letting go. Funny and relatable.

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    "It's both good and bad," Miller told Wired. "It's great that people are getting to see what astrology can do for them. But the downside is that some people shouldn't be giving [astrological] advice. They should study more."
    #7

    A collage of images including Lana Del Rey, white heels, a soda, and flowers. Relatable Astrology Memes.

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    #8

    Gemini and Cancer astrology memes featuring adorable slug plushies with relatable traits for zodiac signs.

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    #9

    A funny astrology meme outlining the scent notes for the Virgo zodiac sign, including catnip, bergamot, and sandalwood.

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    Courtney Perkins, who runs the Instagram page Not All Geminis, shares a similar sentiment. But for her, the gripes stem from astrology being reduced to something less significant, thanks to the abundance of information that people misuse.
    #10

    An astrology meme about "being loved by a Capricorn," featuring relatable and funny images for zodiac signs.

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    #11

    A relatable and funny astrology meme for Sagittarius, featuring fizzy drinks, reinventing yourself, and new hobbies.

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    #12

    Funny astrology memes for Leo: A mug with a sun, gold jewelry with a lion, and a pink orchid for good hair days.

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    "I think that there is truth in the idea that it has been reductive. But at the same time, I find it frustrating when it's treated as though people who make astrology memes, or even the consumers of astrology memes, are trying to (disparage) astrology,” Perkins said.
    #13

    A relatable astrology meme showing "Capricorn feels like" with devotion, black coffee, and beautiful art. Funny astrology memes for every zodiac sign.

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    #14

    Astrology meme showing being loved by a Gemini with kittens, a swirling sun, text messages, and a starry light switch.

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    #15

    Steve Lacy in various poses with guitars, illustrating relatable and funny astrology memes about zodiac signs.

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    However, it’s not all doom and gloom. According to Perkins, memes have indeed helped people appreciate astrology more and even develop enough curiosity to ask questions. 

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    "I do have that wider fan base of people who are just getting into it because they're seeing the memes and think they're funny. But those are also the people who slide into my DMs to ask, 'Where can I find an entry-level book?'" she said.

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    #16

    Funny astrology memes with two bunny-like characters illustrating Sun and Moon signs' contrasting traits.

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    #17

    A collage of The Weeknd images and a funny astrology meme text: "Aries was written by The Weeknd". Relatable astrology memes.

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    #18

    Astrology memes: Aries 2025 themes. Insights on travel, hobbies, and inner work for this zodiac sign.

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    #19

    A collage of Mitski images, including her on a swing, performing, and in nature, with text "taurus was written by mitski." Relatable astrology memes.

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    #20

    A collage of images showing ways a Virgo expresses love, including a cat with headphones and books. Astrology memes.

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    #21

    A four-panel astrology meme about being loved by a Taurus: sharing playlists, feeling calm, being taken seriously, lazy warm days together. Relatable and funny astrology memes.

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    #22

    An astrology meme humorously depicts how water signs perceive other zodiac signs, offering relatable and funny insights.

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    #23

    Funny astrology meme: Pisces wins a medal for trying to be like a fictional character, followed by Libra and Scorpio.

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    #24

    A relatable astrology meme showing a girl, labeled Aries, surrounded by pigeons representing common Aries traits like staying up late, weird Google searches, and questioning authority.

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    #25

    Funny astrology meme about Aries and Scorpio being "intense and powerful," showing them looking tired at computers.

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    #26

    An astrology meme comparing regular friends enjoying a sunset to Aquarius and Capricorn looking serious on a roller coaster. Funny astrology memes.

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    #27

    A relatable and funny astrology meme showing "thoughts of a Taurus when they meet someone" with chaotic lines.

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    #28

    Funny Astrology Memes: Water signs as kids, showing traits like loving animals and being emotional. Relatable zodiac sign humor.

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    #29

    A funny astrology meme for Aquarius, contrasting how they think they appear vs. how they actually appear to others.

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    #30

    A funny astrology meme using a Venn diagram to categorize zodiac signs as "obsessed with themselves," "thinks they're the worst person," or both.

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    #31

    A funny astrology meme showing a birth chart, Google searches for "mbti personality test" and "zodiac sign compatibility" and "Scorpio as soon as they meet someone new: me looking up all their socials."

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    #32

    Funny astrology meme: a cute kitten in a witch hat versus a serious person with long hair. Relatable zodiac sign content.

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    #33

    A couple embracing, the woman sitting on the man's lap, with text Point of view: you're dating a Cancer. Funny astrology memes.

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    #34

    A funny astrology meme for Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) featuring a distressed cat, highlighting relatable traits.

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    #35

    An astrology meme with four anime characters, all with heart eyes, and text about Gemini being emotionally unavailable. Relatable and funny astrology memes.

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    #36

    A funny astrology meme for Leos, showing them craving attention in various relatable scenarios.

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    #38

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    #39

    Funny astrology meme imagining Leo as fictional characters: Jennifer Check, Peter Parker, and Nobara Kugisaki. Relatable zodiac humor.

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    #40

    A funny astrology meme of a Capricorn and Cancer texting, where Capricorn asks for advice but does the opposite.

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    #41

    Funny astrology memes depicting three types of Gemini: Kanye West, Tom Holland, and Marilyn Monroe. Relatable zodiac sign humor.

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    #42

    Funny astrology meme for Cancer zodiac signs, showing a sad-eyed character needing space to heal. Relatable content.

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    #43

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    #44

    Natalie Portman meme illustrating inner conflict between a fire moon and fire sun. Relatable astrology memes.

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    #45

    An astrology meme showing the spectrum of being an Aquarius, with funny examples of their mindset. Relatable humor for zodiac signs.

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    #46

    Funny Astrology Memes: A relatable meme contrasting sweet trickery with a cat having evil thoughts, depicting the Sagittarius spectrum.

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    #47

    A funny astrology meme imagining Gemini as a scent with playful top notes and surprising middle notes like gasoline.

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    #48

    A funny astrology meme showing a 3D figure with arrows leading to 'get angry at self,' 'others,' or 'the world' for Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn.

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    #49

    A collection of funny astrology memes and visuals, including moon photos, a concert sign, and text about Capricorn, providing relatable content for Zodiac signs.

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    #50

    A funny astrology meme describing being loved by a Libra, featuring clinginess, compliments, posts, and thoughtful gifts.

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    #51

    A funny astrology meme showing different zodiac signs' energy: angry, anxiety, no, emotional, weird, and mysterious.

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    #52

    Funny astrology meme of a man breaking library rules by holding a burger, drink, cigarette, and phone.

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    #53

    Funny astrology meme for Cancer, showing an anime character with Joker makeup after being let down by someone they prioritized.

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    #54

    A funny astrology meme comparing Taurus and Libra traits when watching a horror movie. Relatable zodiac sign humor.

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    #55

    Funny astrology meme showing Libra and Pisces unexpectedly aggressive, disproving their gentle reputation with a knife and guitar.

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    #56

    A woman holds a sign saying "IT'S SO BAD EVEN THE INTROVERTS ARE HERE!" Relatable and funny astrology memes.

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    #57

    Astrology memes: A Pisces meme showing different emotional breakdowns when plans go wrong, relatable and funny zodiac sign humor.

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    #58

    Funny Astrology Meme classifying zodiac signs' reactions to receiving many texts as dream come true, neutral, or nightmare.

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    #59

    Funny astrology meme showing Scorpio, Taurus, and Cancer winning medals for looking up things that will hurt them online.

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    #60

    A funny astrology meme showing a man in a crop top saying HI HATER and then BYE HATER, representing a relatable zodiac sign.

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    #61

    An astrology meme diagramming zodiac signs as protagonist, antagonist, and side characters. Funny astrology memes for every sign.

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    #62

    Funny astrology memes about water sign siblings (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) and their relatable traits, like bottling up anger.

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    #63

    Funny astrology meme: a white t-shirt reads "I am going to punch you in the mouth with my own mouth softly because i like you."

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    #64

    An astrology meme showing Spongebob, Usagi Tsukino, and Elena Gilbert as relatable Cancer zodiac signs. Funny astrology memes.

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    #65

    An astrology meme showing Aries after saying they're fine, with chaotic black and white scribbles and a figure in red. Relatable funny.

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    #66

    A funny astrology meme: Dos and Don'ts for air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius). Relatable guide to zodiac signs.

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    #67

    Funny astrology meme: four crows depicting Zodiac signs Pisces, Aquarius, Scorpio, and Leo arguing. Relatable content.

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    #68

    Two figures in black cloaks and white masks, representing Cancer zodiac signs, drinking bubble tea. Funny astrology meme.

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    #69

    Funny astrology meme: Three sleeping kittens labeled Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, representing relatable water signs.

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    #70

    Astrology memes for Sagittarius and Capricorn zodiac signs, showing relatable characteristics and funny traits.

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    #71

    Funny astrology meme about Taurus and Cancer, depicting a blurred Mike Wazowski and a snarling Chihuahua expressing chaotic energy.

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    #72

    Two astrology memes: Leo responding to a text with a long paragraph, Aquarius responding concisely. Funny astrology memes.

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    #73

    A relatable astrology meme showing a person as Virgo, surrounded by text labels like "sad songs," "comfort snacks," and "underrated humor."

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    #74

    A relatable guide to water zodiac signs with funny astrology memes, illustrating dos and don'ts for cancer, scorpio, and pisces.

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    #75

    A funny astrology meme with stick figures Aries, Capricorn, and Aquarius thinking: "I have to be the hottest person in this room."

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    #76

    A funny astrology meme about having an air sign sibling (Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius), with relatable humorous characteristics.

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    #77

    A grid of Wednesday characters paired with zodiac signs, making a relatable and funny astrology meme.

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    #78

    Funny astrology memes about earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn): Do's and Don'ts for interacting with them.

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    #79

    A young woman with ginger hair surrounded by pigeons, symbolizing relatable and funny astrology memes for the Cancer zodiac sign.

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    #82

    A collection of funny astrology memes about fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) feeling angry and dramatic. Relatable zodiac signs humor.

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    #83

    Funny astrology meme with Spider-Man explaining the moon and a confused Zendaya. Relatable for zodiac signs.

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    #84

    Funny astrology memes: a relatable text conversation between a Taurus and Scorpio, showcasing their zodiac sign personalities.

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    #86

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    #87

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    #88

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    #90

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    #92

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    #94

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    #95

    A funny astrology meme: An older man squats on a woman's back while taking a mirror selfie. She looks strained. Relatable for Zodiac signs.

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    #96

    Funny astrology meme: a Leo (Kirby) and Capricorn (raccoon) compared for a shopping spree. Relatable zodiac humor.

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    #97

    A funny astrology meme comparing Aries to Maddy Perez, Eddie Munson, and Eren Yeager. Relatable Zodiac sign content.

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    #98

    Funny astrology meme: Spider-Man as Cancer, Zendaya as Capricorn, discussing why everyone hates them, perfect for zodiac sign fans.

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    #99

    A funny astrology meme for Aries, showing a shocked creature with big eyes after being jokingly mean. Relatable zodiac humor.

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    #100

    A green-toned astrology meme with a stick figure. Text: "unpopular opinion time, most aries aren't that extroverted and prefer quality over quantity." Funny astrology memes.

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    #101

    A relatable astrology meme contrasting cheerful friends against a wild Aries and calm Virgo duo, highlighting funny zodiac moments.

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    #102

    A funny astrology meme showing four images of people crying with text: Sagittarius after they're not immediately perfect on first try.

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    #103

    Funny astrology meme: a smiling woman giving thumbs-up with a cake featuring another woman doing the same. Relatable zodiac humor.

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    #104

    This funny astrology meme compares normal friends to Cancer and Scorpio, highlighting relatable zodiac sign dynamics.

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    #105

    A quiz asking how much of an air sign you are, with funny astrology traits. Great relatable content for any zodiac sign.

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    #106

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    #107

    A pink astrology meme quiz asks "how much of a fire sign are you?" with relatable, funny traits for zodiac signs.

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    #108

    A funny astrology meme from @astrhologys on Instagram, describing an Aquarius who liked things before they were popular.

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    #109

    A funny astrology meme contrasting Aries' self-perception (fiery) with reality (crying, Ur not funny sorry). Relatable zodiac humor.

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    #110

    Funny astrology meme comparing Cancers, Virgos, and Scorpios reaction to passionate vs. small talk. Relatable zodiac humor.

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    #111

    A group of men in a hallway, striking funny poses. One is doing a handstand. Relatable funny astrology memes for zodiac signs.

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    #112

    Four people wrapped in blankets on a couch, illustrating a funny astrology meme about Taurus. Relatable Zodiac sign humor.

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    #113

    Funny astrology memes showing zodiac signs like Taurus and Gemini each thinking, "i bet everyone here is judging me."

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    #114

    Funny astrology memes show a podium with Libra in 1st, Leo 2nd, and Sagittarius 3rd for oversharing or being vague.

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