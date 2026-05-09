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Whether or not you believe in astrology, you likely have an affinity for horoscopes. You know what your zodiac sign is, and you may also be familiar with the traits attributed to it.

That means you will likely also relate to the following memes, courtesy of the Astrhology Instagram account. With more than a million followers and counting, the page features content that presents horoscopes in a much different and, dare we say, more in-depth way.

Here, you will see posts showing what being an Aries feels like or the different spectrums of being a Capricorn. If that piqued your interest, go ahead and scroll through!