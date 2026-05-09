115 Relatable And Funny Astrology Memes With A Little Something For Every Zodiac Sign
Whether or not you believe in astrology, you likely have an affinity for horoscopes. You know what your zodiac sign is, and you may also be familiar with the traits attributed to it.
That means you will likely also relate to the following memes, courtesy of the Astrhology Instagram account. With more than a million followers and counting, the page features content that presents horoscopes in a much different and, dare we say, more in-depth way.
Here, you will see posts showing what being an Aries feels like or the different spectrums of being a Capricorn. If that piqued your interest, go ahead and scroll through!
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The evolution of the internet has changed life as we know it, and part of that change is in how we view astrology. And according to famed astrologer Susan Miller, it can be a double-edged sword.
"It's both good and bad," Miller told Wired. "It's great that people are getting to see what astrology can do for them. But the downside is that some people shouldn't be giving [astrological] advice. They should study more."
Courtney Perkins, who runs the Instagram page Not All Geminis, shares a similar sentiment. But for her, the gripes stem from astrology being reduced to something less significant, thanks to the abundance of information that people misuse.
"I think that there is truth in the idea that it has been reductive. But at the same time, I find it frustrating when it's treated as though people who make astrology memes, or even the consumers of astrology memes, are trying to (disparage) astrology,” Perkins said.
However, it’s not all doom and gloom. According to Perkins, memes have indeed helped people appreciate astrology more and even develop enough curiosity to ask questions.
"I do have that wider fan base of people who are just getting into it because they're seeing the memes and think they're funny. But those are also the people who slide into my DMs to ask, 'Where can I find an entry-level book?'" she said.
Entertaining nonsense at best. Besides, the zodiac has 13 segments. What about Ophiuchus?
Entertaining nonsense at best. Besides, the zodiac has 13 segments. What about Ophiuchus?