Even If You Think Zodiac Signs Are Silly, Take This Test To See What Yours Should Be
Even If You Think Zodiac Signs Are Silly, Take This Test To See What Yours Should Be

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Do you feel more fiery and bold, or calm and grounded? Maybe you’re an intuitive dreamer or a free-spirited thinker. Every zodiac sign reflects a unique personality, tied to one of the four elements—Fire, Earth, Air, and Water.

This test dives into everyday scenarios to uncover which zodiac sign matches your true self. Answer honestly, and by the end, we’ll reveal the sign that perfectly aligns with your vibe!

Oh, were you looking for astronomy, not astrology? Check out “Exploring The Universe: 20 Astronomy Questions To Test Your Cosmic IQ” for a star-filled adventure!

Let’s begin! 🌌

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Dragonbeard
    Dragonbeard
    Dragonbeard
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    This has to be one of the worst tests I've ever done. The result was wrong - as it was inevitably going to be, but I would estimate that a good 80% of the questions did not have an answer relevant to me, so I chose the closest, which was usually still way off. In conclusion, this has only strengthened my opinion of astrology being a load of olde bollocks!

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So I am one of the "Earth" signs apparently. I am not. Also do not be impressed if it does get your sign right, by diving into four groups of three, the chances of being right is one in four.

