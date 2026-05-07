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“Can You Beat This Cognitive Thinking Test?”: Prove It With 18 Visual Questions
A cognitive thinking test with a grid of abstract shapes and four answer options, labeled A, B, C, D.
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Curiosities

“Can You Beat This Cognitive Thinking Test?”: Prove It With 18 Visual Questions

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🚨Double points alert! 🚨

Cognitive tests usually measure memory, attention, and perception—but this one is different 🤓. Instead of focusing on what you can recall, this trivia challenges your reasoning and problem-solving abilities. 🧠

You’ll face 18 visual challenges and puzzles designed to push your pattern recognition, mental agility, and critical thinking to the limit. Let’s see if you can decode at least 14/18 problems 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A child's hands holding a colorful Rubik's Cube, engaged in a cognitive thinking test.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    andreiiepure avatar
    Andrei Iepure
    Andrei Iepure
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The explanation for Q2 makes no sense

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not well worded, but there are worse ones further down. In that one look at the top left and middle left, the only line that appears in both is the one in the bottom left. Repeat for each column.

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    andreiiepure avatar
    Andrei Iepure
    Andrei Iepure
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The explanation for Q2 makes no sense

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    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not well worded, but there are worse ones further down. In that one look at the top left and middle left, the only line that appears in both is the one in the bottom left. Repeat for each column.

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