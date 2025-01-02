Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Space Explorer’s Challenge: Tackle This Mind-Bending Astronomy Trivia And Consider Yourself A True Cosmic Expert
Entertainment

Space Explorer’s Challenge: Tackle This Mind-Bending Astronomy Trivia And Consider Yourself A True Cosmic Expert

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Space has fascinated humanity for centuries – from the mystery of the stars to the groundbreaking discoveries that push the boundaries of our understanding. Whether you’re an armchair astronomer or a seasoned space enthusiast, the cosmos is full of wonders waiting to be explored.

In this trivia quiz, you’ll embark on a journey across planets, stars and galaxies to uncover the secrets of our universe.

So, are you ready to shoot for the stars and prove you’re a true cosmic explorer? Let’s dive in! 🚀

    Space Explorer’s Challenge: Tackle This Mind-Bending Astronomy Trivia And Consider Yourself A True Cosmic Expert

    Image credits: Lucas Pezeta

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Miki
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Extremely basic questions and I still fell for the Hubble one. At least only this one.

    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    The vast majority of these were trivia in the same way that the name of the thing with two holes in the middle of your face is trivia. I got tripped up on distance to the sun because I didn't pay enough attention and answered in miles while wondering why all the choices were multiple of 50.

    Abel
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    14/20, and most of the fails I facepalmed myself! "You knew that!"

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    NASA: "The Hubble Space Telescope sees primarily visible light (indicated here by the rainbow), as well as some infrared and ultraviolet radiation. NASA", though it sees some UV and IR, but not all of it? 🤓🤓🤓 https://science.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/spectrum1-jpg.webp?w=1024&format=webp

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    POST
