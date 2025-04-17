20 European Capitals And No Multiple Choice – Let’s See If You Can Handle This Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us know the names of European capitals. Now, when it comes to the spelling of these capitals – do you still feel confident or just think you do? This quiz will be different. There is no picking from a list or making lucky guesses – just a blank box and your memory.

So, you’ll be given the name of a country, and your job is to type in its capital. Remember – there are no answer options, just one correct answer. If your lucky guesses aren’t that lucky – just click “I give up” and move on to the next question!

Can you type all 20 correctly? Let’s find out! 🌍✍️

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION