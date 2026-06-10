Happy birthday to Kate Upton , Elizabeth Hurley , and Bill Burr ! June 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Model and Actress Kate Upton, 34 An American model and actress, Kate Upton rose to international fame with her memorable appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She quickly became a fixture in pop culture, known for her striking beauty and confident demeanor. Beyond her modeling successes, Upton has also pursued a career in acting, securing roles in films like The Other Woman.



Little-known fact: Before her modeling career took off, Kate Upton was a champion equestrian, winning multiple American Paint Horse Association Reserve World Championships.

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#2 English Model, Actress, and Producer Elizabeth Hurley, 61 British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley embodies enduring glamour, known for her captivating presence on screen and in fashion. Her career spans iconic film roles like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled, alongside a successful swimwear line and a long-term role as an Estée Lauder spokesmodel. She is also recognized as the president of the charity Hop Skip and Jump.



Little-known fact: In her teens, Elizabeth Hurley embraced punk fashion, dyeing her hair pink and piercing her nose.

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#3 American Comedian and Actor Bill Burr, 58 Known for his sharp, observational humor, American comedian and actor Bill Burr has cultivated a distinct style that tackles controversial subjects with unfiltered honesty. Burr gained early recognition through appearances on Chappelle's Show, later expanding his reach with successful Netflix comedy specials and diverse acting roles. He also hosts the popular Monday Morning Podcast.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career, Bill Burr worked in warehouses and is also a licensed helicopter pilot.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Faith Evans, 53 Renowned for her soulful voice and honest lyrics, American singer-songwriter Faith Evans rose to fame as the first female artist signed to Bad Boy Records in 1994. Her debut album, Faith, was platinum-certified.

She is also recognized for her Grammy-winning tribute single "I'll Be Missing You" and her advocacy for autistic children.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing her music career, Faith Evans studied marketing at Fordham University on a full scholarship.

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#5 Indian-American Businessman Sundar Pichai, 54 An Indian American business executive recognized for his transformative leadership, Sundar Pichai has steered Google and Alphabet Inc. through significant growth and technological advancements. He is best known for overseeing the development of key products like Google Chrome and Android, while also championing AI innovation within the tech giant.



Little-known fact: Growing up in Chennai, Sundar Pichai did not have access to a telephone or car until he was ten years old.

#6 American Actress, Singer and Author Gina Gershon, 64 Dynamic and captivating, American actress and singer Gina Gershon established herself through powerful, often edgy, performances across film and television. Her breakout role in the 1996 film Bound highlighted a fierce talent that has kept her in demand. She also performs on Broadway and has authored several books.



Little-known fact: She declined a lead role in Friday the 13th Part 2 because she found it exploitative.

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#7 American Screenwriter, Director, Film and Television Producer, and Lgbt Rights Activist Dustin Lance Black, 52 An American screenwriter, director, and activist, Dustin Lance Black is best known for his Academy Award-winning screenplay for the 2008 film Milk. Black also created the acclaimed miniseries When We Rise and champions LGBTQ+ equality as a founding board member of the American Foundation for Equal Rights.



Little-known fact: Before his screenwriting career, Dustin Lance Black worked on lighting crews for various theater productions in Hollywood.

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#8 American Actress and Producer Leelee Sobieski, 43 An American artist and former actress, Leelee Sobieski gained early recognition for her emotionally mature performances in serious dramas. She earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her lead role in the 1999 miniseries Joan of Arc.

Her notable film roles include the blockbuster Deep Impact and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. Sobieski later transitioned from acting to focus on her career as a visual artist.



Little-known fact: Leelee Sobieski was discovered by a talent scout in her New York City private school cafeteria at the age of eleven.

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#9 American Rapper and Actor Flesh-N-Bone, 53 Renowned for his intricate lyrical flow and raw delivery, American rapper Flesh-n-Bone rose to prominence as a key member of the Grammy-winning group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. His contributions anchored numerous chart-topping albums and singles, including the iconic "Tha Crossroads." Beyond his musical prowess, Howse has channeled his experiences into advocacy for criminal justice reform.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame, Flesh-n-Bone worked at KFC.

#10 American Journalist Kate Snow, 57 An American television journalist, Kate Snow, rose to national prominence as a co-anchor for Good Morning America Weekend. She is now a Senior National Correspondent for NBC News. Snow also anchors NBC News Daily and contributes to programs like Dateline NBC.



Little-known fact: Kate Snow launched a digital EP cover album in February 2023.

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