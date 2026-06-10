Who Is Kate Upton? Katherine Elizabeth Upton is an American model and actress, widely recognized for her captivating presence and curvaceous figure. She has graced numerous magazine covers, establishing herself as a prominent face in fashion and entertainment. Upton’s breakout moment arrived with her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, beginning in 2011. Her consecutive covers and viral dance videos cemented her status as a global sensation.

Full Name Katherine Elizabeth Upton Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Justin Verlander Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity German and Irish American Education Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy Father Jeff Upton Mother Shelley Davis Upton Siblings Laura Upton, David Upton, Christie Williams Kids Genevieve, Bellamy Brooks Verlander

Early Life and Education Born in St. Joseph, Michigan, Kate Upton moved with her family to Melbourne, Florida, in 1999. Her mother, Shelley, was a Texas state tennis champion, and her father, Jeff, served as a high school athletic director. Upton attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy and developed a passion for equestrian sports, competing at a national level and winning multiple American Paint Horse Association Reserve World Championships with her horse, Roanie.

Notable Relationships Kate Upton’s long-term relationship with baseball star Justin Verlander began in 2014, leading to their engagement in 2016 and marriage in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2017. The couple shares two children: daughter Genevieve, born in November 2018, and son Bellamy Brooks Verlander, welcomed in June 2025.

Career Highlights Kate Upton solidified her supermodel status with three iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers, appearing in 2012, 2013, and 2017. Her striking visual campaigns made her a household name internationally. Transitioning to acting, Upton earned recognition for her role in the 2014 comedy film The Other Woman, alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann, showcasing her comedic talents. She has also been involved in philanthropic efforts, notably teaming up with the Movember organization to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues.