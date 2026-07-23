Happy birthday to Alex Consani , David Dobrik , and Paul Wesley ! July 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Model and Influencer Alex Consani, 23 A vibrant American model and influencer, Alex Consani has redefined the fashion landscape with her authentic persona and groundbreaking runway presence. She gained widespread recognition through her viral TikTok videos and historic achievements, including being named Model of the Year. Consani consistently champions inclusivity in the industry.



Little-known fact: At age 12, Alex Consani became the youngest transgender model in the world after her mother found an advertisement for Slay Model Management.

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#2 Slovak Youtube Personality David Dobrik, 30 Known for his energetic online presence, Slovakian American YouTuber and entrepreneur David Dobrik captivated audiences with his viral video content. He rose to fame on Vine before becoming a leading vlogger on YouTube. Dobrík also co-founded the Dispo app and hosted the Teen Choice Awards.



Little-known fact: Before his YouTube fame, David Dobrik was an accomplished high school tennis player, qualifying for a state doubles tournament.

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#3 American Actor, Director, and Producer Paul Wesley, 44 Renowned for his nuanced performances, American actor and director Paul Wesley first captivated audiences as Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries. His career highlights also include playing James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and directing several television episodes. He is also co-founder of the successful Brother's Bond Bourbon brand.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting seriously, Paul Wesley was an avid ice hockey player during his childhood in New Jersey.

#4 English Actor Daniel Radcliffe, 37 Known for his intense performances and commitment to diverse roles, British actor Daniel Radcliffe captivated audiences worldwide as the eponymous boy wizard. He has since anchored successful stage productions, including Merrily We Roll Along, earning a Tony Award, and starred in films like The Woman in Black. Radcliffe is also recognized for his advocacy for LGBTQ youth.



Little-known fact: He decided against joining social media platforms, fearing he might get into online arguments.

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Michelle Williams, 47 An American actress known for her nuanced and emotionally charged roles, Michelle Ingrid Williams has consistently delivered critically acclaimed performances. She is best known for her five Academy Award nominations and her memorable work in independent cinema.

Beyond film, Williams has garnered three Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award for her television and stage performances.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on acting, Michelle Williams won the Robbins World Cup Trading Championship in 1997, turning $10,000 into $110,000.

#6 American Actress Kathryn Hahn, 53 Embodied with a distinctive blend of wit and emotional depth, American actress Kathryn Hahn has carved a unique niche in Hollywood. She is celebrated for her memorable roles across acclaimed films and television, including the breakout performance in the WandaVision series and the Bad Moms movies.



Little-known fact: Before achieving widespread fame, Kathryn Hahn began her acting career on stage and appeared in a local children's television show called Hickory Hideout.

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#7 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Marlon Wayans, 54 Crafted for memorable comedic roles, American actor Marlon Wayans seamlessly blends physical humor with sharp wit on screen and stage. His versatile career includes co-creating The Wayans Bros. sitcom and starring in the iconic Scary Movie franchise.



Wayans has also garnered critical acclaim for dramatic performances.



Little-known fact: He was originally cast as Robin in 1992's Batman Returns and received royalty payments for the unproduced role.

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#8 American Model and Actress Stephanie Seymour, 58 Known for her commanding runway presence, American model and actress Stephanie Seymour became a defining face of fashion in the 1980s and 1990s. She achieved fame as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star and a Victoria's Secret Angel, later expanding into acting and her own lingerie line.



Seymour remains a recognized icon of supermodel glamour.



Little-known fact: Stephanie Seymour's mother was a photographer who often used her as a model during her early childhood.

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#9 English-American Guitarist, Songwriter, and Producer Slash, 61 A British-American musician known for his explosive stage presence, Slash carved out a legendary career with his distinctive hard rock guitar solos. He anchored Guns N' Roses' breakthrough albums and later co-founded the Grammy-winning supergroup Velvet Revolver.



Beyond the stage, he is a dedicated advocate for animal rights.



Little-known fact: Before picking up the guitar, Slash initially intended to play bass for his first band, Tidus Sloan.