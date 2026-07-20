Happy birthday to Carlos Santana , Gisele Bündchen , and Sandra Oh ! July 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Mexican-American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Carlos Santana, 79 Renowned for his transcendent guitar work, Mexican American musician Carlos Santana rose to prominence with his groundbreaking fusion of rock and Latin jazz. He is celebrated for his iconic Woodstock performance and the multi-Grammy-winning album Supernatural.



Little-known fact: Carlos Santana initially learned to play the violin at age five under the guidance of his mariachi violinist father.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Brazilian Model, Fashionista, and Businesswoman Gisele Bündchen, 46 Brazilian supermodel Gisele Caroline Bündchen gained global recognition for her iconic "horse walk" and her transformative impact on the fashion industry. Gisele Bündchen redefined beauty standards after appearing on countless magazine covers and becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel.



Little-known fact: Before she was discovered as a model, Gisele Bündchen initially aspired to become a professional volleyball player.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Canadian Actress Sandra Oh, 55 Renowned for her dynamic performances, Canadian-American actress Sandra Oh has captivated global audiences with her strong characters. She is best known for her roles as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy and Eve Polastri in Killing Eve, earning multiple Golden Globe Awards.



Little-known fact: Sandra Oh is multilingual, capable of speaking English, Korean, French, and Spanish.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter, Actress, and Dancer Julianne Hough, 38 Renowned for her dynamic performances, American dancer, singer, and actress Julianne Hough first captivated audiences with her two Mirrorball Trophy wins on Dancing with the Stars. Her career spans successful music releases and notable film roles. She continues to inspire with diverse projects in entertainment and wellness.



Little-known fact: By age 15, Julianne Hough became the youngest dancer and the only American to win two major dance titles at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Actress and Producer Judy Greer, 51 With a career defined by versatile performances, American actress Judy Greer has become a beloved fixture in both comedic and dramatic roles. She has graced screens in major films like 13 Going on 30 and the Ant-Man franchise, alongside her prominent voice work in the Archer series.



Greer is also an accomplished author.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Judy Greer trained in classical Russian ballet for nearly ten years.

#6 American Actor Omar Epps, 53 An American actor, rapper, and producer, Omar Epps is widely recognized for his intense screen presence and versatile performances. He anchored the popular television series House as Dr. Eric Foreman and starred in the seminal film Juice, defining an era of urban cinema.



Epps has garnered multiple NAACP Image Awards and has also ventured into writing, publishing both a memoir and a novel.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Omar Epps was a member of a rap group called Wolfpack, which he formed with his cousin.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Actor Josh Holloway, 57 With a captivating blend of charm and intensity, American actor Josh Holloway carved a memorable niche in television and film. He is best known for his charismatic portrayal of James "Sawyer" Ford on the acclaimed series Lost. Beyond that iconic role, he has also starred in Colony and the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol movie.



Little-known fact: His first job involved picking up dead chickens on a farm in Georgia, a detail he often references as motivation for his career path.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Stone Gossard, 60 An American musician and songwriter, Stone Gossard is widely celebrated as a founding member and rhythm guitarist for Pearl Jam. He is best known for his pivotal role in shaping the grunge sound and co-writing many of the band's early hits. Gossard has also launched a record label and actively champions environmental causes.



Little-known fact: He had a brief acting cameo in the 1992 movie Singles, appearing as himself playing guitar in Matt Dillon's backing band, Citizen Dick.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Canadian Actor and Youtube Personality Harley Morenstein, 41 A Canadian internet personality, actor, producer, and host, Harley Morenstein rose to prominence as the co-creator and host of the groundbreaking YouTube channel Epic Meal Time. He is best known for his over-the-top, high-calorie food creations and his signature "Sauce Boss" persona. His career expanded into television with Epic Meal Empire and various acting roles, cementing his status as a digital entertainment pioneer.



Little-known fact: Before becoming an internet celebrity, Harley Morenstein worked as a substitute high school history teacher in Montreal.