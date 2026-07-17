Happy birthday to David Hasselhoff , Angela Merkel , and Brett Goldstein ! July 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Singer David Hasselhoff, 74 An American actor and singer, David Hasselhoff shot to international fame for his lead roles in the hit television series Knight Rider and Baywatch. He is recognized for his enduring popularity, especially in Europe where he also achieved significant music success.

Off-screen, Hasselhoff has released multiple successful albums, with his single "Looking for Freedom" becoming a number one hit in Germany.



Little-known fact: David Hasselhoff holds a Guinness World Record as the most-watched man on television.

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#2 German Politician Angela Merkel, 72 A German politician and stateswoman, Angela Merkel is renowned for her sixteen-year tenure as Chancellor of Germany. She notably became the first woman and the first East German to hold the nation's highest office, earning global recognition for her steady leadership. Merkel steered Germany through major international and domestic crises, solidifying her reputation as a formidable leader.



Little-known fact: Before her political career, Angela Merkel worked as a research scientist and earned a doctorate in quantum chemistry.

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#3 British Actor and Comedian Brett Goldstein, 46 Known for his gruff demeanor and hidden heart, Brett Goldstein is a British actor and writer celebrated for his Emmy-winning role. He cemented his place in popular culture as Roy Kent on Ted Lasso and co-created the series Shrinking.



Little-known fact: He once worked at a Marbella strip club owned by his father, an experience he later adapted into a stand-up routine.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter Kali Uchis, 32 An American and Colombian singer-songwriter, Kali Uchis blends R&B, soul, and pop with a distinctive ethereal style. Her Grammy-winning collaborations and chart-topping Spanish-language albums have cemented her global recognition. She often directs her own visually striking music videos.



Little-known fact: She initially wanted to be a film director, making experimental short films in high school and using photography for mixtape cover art.

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#5 American Actress Billie Lourd, 34 Known for her vibrant presence, American actress Billie Lourd quickly established herself with roles in genre-bending television and major film franchises. She gained widespread recognition starring in the Fox series Scream Queens, blending sharp comedy with horror. Lourd also appeared in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, continuing her family's enduring cinematic legacy.



Little-known fact: Billie Lourd originally auditioned for the lead role of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a role that ultimately went to Daisy Ridley.

#6 American Singer and Songwriter Jeremih, 39 R&B singer-songwriter Jeremih, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, burst onto the music scene from Chicago, Illinois, with a distinctive soulful sound. He gained widespread recognition for his 2009 debut single, “Birthday Sex,” which quickly became a top-five hit. Jeremih has since delivered multiple platinum-certified tracks and critically acclaimed albums.



Little-known fact: He taught himself to play multiple instruments, including drums, saxophone, and piano, all by ear from the age of three.

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#7 Australian Actor Jason Clarke, 57 Australian actor Jason Clarke anchors diverse roles, from intense dramatic figures to blockbuster antagonists, showcasing a commanding screen presence. His impactful performances in films like Zero Dark Thirty and as Jerry West in Winning Time have solidified his esteemed career.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Jason Clarke initially studied law in 1987.

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#8 English-American Producer and Screenwriter Mark Burnett, 66 British American television producer Mark Burnett became a household name for shaping reality television with his hit series Survivor. He is also known for producing The Apprentice and The Voice, solidifying his reputation as an innovative force in entertainment.



Little-known fact: Before his television career, Mark Burnett sold T-shirts on Venice Beach after serving in the British Army's Parachute Regiment.

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#9 French Film Director and Screenwriter Justine Triet, 48 French film director Justine Triet, born in Fécamp, brings a sharp observational eye to contemporary relationships and societal structures. Her Palme d'Or winning film Anatomy of a Fall captivated critics and audiences, earning her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Triet often explores complex female protagonists in her acclaimed works.



Little-known fact: She initially envisioned a career as a painter before discovering film editing and documentary filmmaking in art school.

#10 English Bass Player Geezer Butler, 77 English musician Geezer Butler, renowned as the bassist and primary lyricist for Black Sabbath, helped forge the sound of heavy metal. His profound lyrical themes and innovative bass playing shaped iconic albums and influenced countless artists across generations. He is also a passionate advocate for animal rights.



Little-known fact: Geezer Butler became a vegan at age eight, a lifestyle he has maintained throughout his life.

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