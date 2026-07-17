Who Is Jason Clarke? Jason Clarke is an Australian actor recognized for his compelling portrayals of complex, often morally ambiguous characters. His versatility allows him to anchor both dramatic thrillers and large-scale blockbusters. He first gained widespread attention as Tommy Caffee in the Showtime series Brotherhood, where his nuanced performance garnered critical praise. His subsequent work in Zero Dark Thirty solidified his reputation for intense, memorable roles.

Full Name Jason Clarke Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (187 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Education Sydney Actor’s Studio, Victorian College of the Arts Father Matt Clark Mother Erica Lann Siblings Seth Clark, Matthias Clark, Aimee Clark Kids Two Children

Early Life and Education Growing up in Winton, Queensland, Jason Clarke’s early life was shaped by his father’s work as a sheep shearer across rural South Australia. This nomadic upbringing fostered a resilient spirit. He pursued legal studies in 1987 before shifting to acting, enrolling at the Sydney Actor’s Studio and later graduating from the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne in 1994.

Notable Relationships Jason Clarke is married to French actress and model Cécile Breccia, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2010. They tied the knot in 2018. Clarke and Breccia share two sons, born in 2014 and 2019, respectively. He often speaks about prioritizing his family.

Career Highlights Jason Clarke’s career is marked by powerful performances in critically acclaimed films like Zero Dark Thirty and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. He also portrayed John Connor in Terminator Genisys, which grossed over $440 million worldwide. On television, he earned recognition as Tommy Caffee in the series Brotherhood and later received praise for his portrayal of NBA executive Jerry West in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.