Happy birthday to Will Ferrell , Phoebe Cates , and Stewart Copeland ! July 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Comedian Will Ferrell, 59 Comedy and improvisation shaped the career of American actor, comedian, writer, and producer Will Ferrell. He rose to fame on Saturday Night Live before starring in blockbuster films like Elf and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Ferrell is also a co-founder of the successful comedy website Funny or Die.



Little-known fact: He once worked as a hotel valet where, on his second day, he tore a baggage rack off a van.

RELATED:

#2 Actress Phoebe Cates, 63 An American actress, model, and businesswoman, Phoebe Cates rose to fame with her iconic role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and continued to captivate audiences in the Gremlins franchise. Beyond her screen work, she is also known for founding the New York boutique, Blue Tree.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her acting and modeling career, Phoebe Cates was a scholarship student at the prestigious School of American Ballet until a knee injury forced her to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Drummer and Songwriter Stewart Copeland, 74 Known for his distinctive and innovative drumming, Stewart Copeland is an American musician and composer who co-founded the legendary British rock band The Police. His dynamic style blended rock, reggae, and punk, contributing to their global success and numerous hit albums. Copeland also forged a successful career scoring films, television, and video games.



Little-known fact: Before joining Curved Air as a drummer, Stewart Copeland worked as the band's road manager.

#4 Singer and Songwriter Wizkid, 36 A Nigerian singer and songwriter, Wizkid rose to global fame, blending Afrobeats, R&B, and pop into a distinctive sound. He gained international recognition for his work with Drake on “One Dance” and won a Grammy Award for “Brown Skin Girl.”



His critically acclaimed album Made in Lagos topped the Billboard World Albums chart, further cementing his status as a trailblazer in African music.



Little-known fact: Wizkid first started recording music at the age of eleven, initially going by the stage name Lil Prinz.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actor Corey Feldman, 55 Rising to prominence as a child star, American actor and musician Corey Feldman captivated audiences in classic 1980s films like The Goonies and Stand by Me. He later transitioned into a music career and became a vocal activist for child protection. Feldman continues to release music and perform live, maintaining a dedicated global fanbase.



Little-known fact: Corey Scott Feldman became emancipated from his parents at age 15.

#6 Actress and Singer Alexandra Shipp, 35 Showcasing a powerful screen presence, Alexandra Shipp is an American actress and singer known for her impactful performances in diverse roles. Her credits include playing Storm in the X-Men film series and a compelling portrayal of Aaliyah in the Lifetime biopic.



Little-known fact: Before she started acting, Alexandra Shipp was a pet groomer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Singer and Actor Rubén Blades, 78 Rubén Blades, a Panamanian musician, actor, and politician, revolutionized salsa music with his socially conscious lyrics and innovative compositions. He gained international acclaim through his collaborations and a diverse career spanning music, film, and public service.



Beyond his musical achievements, Rubén Blades also served as Panama's Minister of Tourism and received an honorary doctorate in music from Princeton University.



Little-known fact: Blades’ first recording in the US, "De Panamá a New York," was reportedly banned in 17 countries due to its Che Guevera-inspired song "Juan González."

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Youtuber Safiya Nygaard, 34 Curiosity-driven explorations of beauty, fashion, and culture define American YouTuber Safiya Jaffer Nygaard, who first gained prominence for her experimental video content. Her popular "Bad Makeup Science" series and in-depth investigations have resonated with a global audience. Nygaard also co-created the "LadyLike" series during her tenure at BuzzFeed.



Little-known fact: Before her YouTube career, Safiya Nygaard was heavily involved in local theater projects and performed in several plays at Stanford University.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actress Annalynne Mccord, 39 An American actress, AnnaLynne McCord has captivated audiences with her roles, particularly as Naomi Clark in the popular CW series 90210. She also delivered a critically acclaimed performance in the 2012 film Excision.



Beyond acting, McCord is a passionate activist, notably for anti-human trafficking efforts and mental health awareness.



Little-known fact: Due to her parents' strict discipline, AnnaLynne McCord was not allowed to watch Harry Potter movies as a child.

#10 Rapper and Singer Kevin Abstract, 30 Known for his candid lyricism, American rapper and singer Kevin Abstract rose to fame as the visionary leader of the acclaimed hip-hop collective Brockhampton. His solo works, including American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story and Arizona Baby, further cemented his unique voice in music.



Little-known fact: The film The Social Network profoundly influenced Kevin Abstract, inspiring him to form the Brockhampton collective.

ADVERTISEMENT