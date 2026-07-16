Who Is Corey Feldman? Corey Scott Feldman is an American actor and musician, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances across film and television. He often brings a unique, sometimes intense, energy to his roles. His breakout moment arrived with The Goonies in 1985, where he charmed viewers as Mouth, establishing him as a prominent child star of the decade. This early success solidified his place in pop culture.

Full Name Corey Scott Feldman Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Father Bob Feldman Mother Sheila Feldman Siblings Mindy Feldman, Eden Feldman, Devin Feldman, Brittnie Feldman Kids Zen Scott Feldman

Early Life and Education A family focus marked Corey Scott Feldman’s early years, born in Los Angeles, California, to musician Bob Feldman and cocktail waitress Sheila Feldman. He quickly entered the entertainment industry, appearing in commercials from age three. His acting career took off with numerous television shows and films, preventing extensive formal schooling. This early immersion in Hollywood shaped his professional path from a very young age.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Corey Scott Feldman’s personal life, including marriages to actress Vanessa Marcil from 1989 to 1993, and later to model Susie Sprague from 2002 to 2014. He was most recently married to Courtney Anne Mitchell from 2016 until their divorce in 2025. Feldman shares one son, Zen Scott Feldman, with his second wife, Susie Sprague. He has been linked to musician Adrien Skye in recent years, though their exact relationship status remains unconfirmed.

Career Highlights Corey Scott Feldman’s filmography is defined by his roles in iconic 1980s movies, notably starring as Mouth in The Goonies and as Edgar Frog in The Lost Boys. These performances helped solidify his status as a teen idol. Beyond acting, Feldman has launched a music career, releasing several albums and touring with his band, Truth Movement. He also became an outspoken activist, advocating for victims of child abuse in the entertainment industry. To date, Feldman has collected a Jackie Coogan Award for Stand by Me, a Young Artist Award for The Lost Boys, and a Crystal Reel Best Actor Award for Terror Inside.