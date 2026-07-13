Happy birthday to Harrison Ford , Patrick Stewart , and Ken Jeong ! July 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Producer Harrison Ford, 84 American actor Harrison Ford became a cinematic cultural icon through his rugged charm and versatile performances. He gained global fame starring as Han Solo in the Star Wars saga and the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones, roles that solidified his legendary status. Ford also earned an Academy Award nomination for his compelling portrayal in Witness.



Little-known fact: Before achieving stardom, Harrison Ford worked as a self-taught professional carpenter to support his family.

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#2 English Actor, Director, and Producer Patrick Stewart, 86 Revered for his commanding stage presence, British actor Patrick Stewart has built an illustrious career spanning classical theater and iconic science fiction. He is best known for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, earning a Grammy Award and a knighthood for services to drama.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to acting, Patrick Stewart worked as a junior reporter and obituary writer for a local newspaper.

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#3 American Actor, Comedian, and Physician Ken Jeong, 57 Embodying sharp wit and unexpected depth, American actor and comedian Ken Jeong gained global recognition for his unique comedic style. He is widely celebrated for his memorable roles as Leslie Chow in The Hangover trilogy and as a panelist on the popular series The Masked Singer.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a full-time entertainer, Ken Jeong was a licensed physician specializing in internal medicine.

#4 American Actor and Comedian Cheech Marin, 80 An American comedian, actor, and art collector, Cheech Marin rose to prominence as half of the iconic Cheech & Chong comedy duo. He is widely recognized for his roles in classic films like Up in Smoke and for his extensive voice acting career. Marin also established The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry, dedicated to showcasing Chicano art.



Little-known fact: Richard Anthony Marin was born with a cleft lip, which was later surgically repaired.

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#5 American Voice Actor and Screenwriter Tom Kenny, 64 Renowned for his distinct vocal range, American voice actor Tom Kenny has shaped countless beloved animated characters. His prolific career includes starring as SpongeBob SquarePants and voicing the Ice King in Adventure Time, earning him multiple industry accolades. Kenny is also recognized for his live-action role as Patchy the Pirate.



Little-known fact: He and lifelong friend Bobcat Goldthwait started their comedy careers performing together as “Tomcat and Bobcat.”

#6 American Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Cameron Crowe, 69 An American filmmaker and journalist known for his authentic storytelling, Cameron Crowe first gained recognition as the youngest writer for Rolling Stone magazine. He achieved widespread acclaim with films like Jerry Maguire and the Oscar-winning Almost Famous. Crowe's work often features compelling narratives set against rich musical backdrops.



Little-known fact: At 22, Cameron Crowe went undercover as a high school student to research his bestselling book, Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

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#7 American Soul Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer Leon Bridges, 37 Grounded in vintage soul, American singer and songwriter Leon Bridges revitalized classic R&B for a new generation. His debut album, Coming Home, earned a Grammy nomination and established his distinctive style. Bridges also won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.



Little-known fact: Before launching his music career, Leon Bridges studied hip-hop, ballet, and jazz, even considering a path as a choreographer.

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#8 Canadian Singer-Songwriter and Actress Deborah Cox, 52 Known for her powerful voice, Canadian singer Deborah Cox has indelibly shaped R&B and dance music for over three decades. Her breakthrough 1998 single “Nobody's Supposed to Be Here” became a record-setting chart-topper, while her Broadway roles in Aida and The Bodyguard showcased her versatility. Cox was also the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2022.



Little-known fact: Few realize that early in her career, Deborah Cox served as a backup vocalist for Celine Dion for six months.

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#9 Chef, Restaurateur, and Entrepreneur José Andrés, 57 A Spanish American chef and humanitarian, José Andrés is renowned for popularizing tapas in the US and founding World Central Kitchen. His culinary empire includes Michelin-starred restaurants, while his nonprofit provides critical food relief globally. He is also a respected author and educator.



Little-known fact: José Andrés once taught a culinary physics course at Harvard University with famed chef Ferran Adrià.

#10 American Actor, Model and Singer Colton Haynes, 38 American actor and model Colton Haynes first gained prominence with his role in the MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf. He has since become widely recognized for his work in the superhero series Arrow.



Little-known fact: He played the male lead in My Chemical Romance’s music video for their 2007 single “I Don’t Love You.”

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