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Hollywood Bias Exposed By Fans After Stephen King’s Horror Classic Reboot Triggers Outrage With First Look
A woman with short hair embraces a young girl with long hair, triggering outrage about Stephen King horror classic reboot.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Hollywood Bias Exposed By Fans After Stephen King’s Horror Classic Reboot Triggers Outrage With First Look

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pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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A fresh look at Stephen King‘s Carrie reboot has ignited an unexpected backlash, with fans accusing Hollywood of repeating the very bias the horror classic set out to condemn. 

Rather than celebrating the first official images, many fans argued that the adaptation overlooked a defining aspect of Carrie’s identity in King’s original novel, fueling debate over authenticity and representation.

Highlights
  • Fans accuse the Carrie reboot of missing a defining trait from Stephen King's novel.
  • First-look images spark backlash as casting choices reignite claims of Hollywood bias.
  • Mike Flanagan explains why the new Carrie series takes a different creative approach.

As Mike Flanagan’s highly anticipated series prepares to reintroduce one of horror’s most tragic heroines, the conversation has shifted beyond the remake itself to what many fans see as a familiar Hollywood problem.

RELATED:

    New reboot of Stephen King’s Carrie debuts first-look images

    A girl in a tiara and white dress, looking emotional, in a scene from Stephen King's horror classic.

    Image credits: United Artists

    First published in 1974, Stephen King’s Carrie follows a lonely teenage girl who exacts revenge on her bullies after discovering telekinetic powers.

    The novel was first adapted into a film in 1976 by Brian De Palma, with Sissy Spacek starring as Carrie White. David Carson helmed a reimagining of the story in 2002 while Chloë Grace Moretz starred as Carrie in the 2013 reboot.

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    In October 2024, Amazon announced that Mike Flanagan was developing a television series based on King’s novel. The series was officially greenlit in April 2025, with Summer H. Howell cast to play the titular teenager. 

    A young girl with long hair and a backpack, holding a book, in a shot of Stephen King's horror classic reboot.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    On July 13, the studio released first-look images for the adaptation, showcasing Howell alongside the supporting cast, which includes Samantha Sloyan, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard.

    However, the photos quickly drew criticism across social media. Many accused Flanagan of overlooking a defining aspect of Carrie’s characterization that they believe is missing from the new adaptation.

    Carrie reboot triggers backlash as fans slam casting choice

    A close-up of a smiling young girl with long hair, in a shot of Stephen King's horror classic reboot.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    The first-look photos quickly gained widespread attention across social media, gathering more than 4 million views on X in less than 24 hours. However, reactions from fans of the source material were overwhelmingly negative. 

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    Several users slammed the reboot’s casting choice, arguing that Howell looked nothing like her book counterpart. While many said they had no issue with Howell herself, they argued her casting reflected Hollywood’s long-standing preference for conventionally attractive actors, even when it contradicts the source material.

    Stephen King, an older man with glasses, in a gray suit, posing on a red carpet.

    Image credits: Olivia Wong/Getty Images

    “No disrespect to this actress, but how many Carrie adaptations is it going to take for them to stop casting conventionally attractive actresses?” one user asked.

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    They added, “She’s meant to be chubby and acne-ridden, which is actually very important to the plot.”

    “Carrie can’t be fat because the book is sympathetic to her and Hollywood can’t fathom being sympathetic to a fat girl,” a second person wrote.

    A third commented, “Incredible how, despite the numerous adaptations, no one has ever had the courage to physically portray Carrie exactly as she is described in the book.”

    Mike Flanagan reflects on adapting Stephen King’s horror classic

    A man with a bald head and a blue plaid shirt, smiling at a Hollywood event.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

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    Following the release of the first-look images, showrunner Mike Flanagan spoke with Entertainment Weekly.

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    He admitted that the serialized format meant the adaptation would include differences from the original novel. However, he confirmed the core events of the story would remain the same. 

    Flanagan noted that De Palma’s 1976 adaptation was fairly faithful to the source material. Subsequent adaptations had also familiarized audiences with the story. As a result, he intended to “build something new” from the ingredients of King’s novel

    “There’s really no purpose in trying to retread ground that’s been so beautifully walked before,” he said. 

    A woman with short brown hair embracing a young girl with long blonde hair, evoking emotions related to Stephen King's horror classic reboot.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Flanagan added that while themes such as cruelty, empathy, and bullying remain timeless, the rise of technology and increasing school violence offered an opportunity to explore the “modern teenage experience.”

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    Carrie is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October 2026.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think Hollywood should read more. The number of books that could be movies is almost infinite. Yet, here we are, suffering through an unnecessary remake.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or remake movies that had a great plot on paper, but are universally considered bad.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't there a remake already just a few years ago? 🤔

    3
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carrie (1976)-the original The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) Carrie (2002) Carrie (2013). We started watching one by accident 2 weeks ago. I think it was the 2002 one. it was so bad we didn't watch more than 15 minutes.

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think certain parts of the 1976 one were quite visceral, especially the mother. It would be worth watching this just to see how that handled all of that in these "let's not offend anybody" days. After all, people are losing their minds over the casting choice and the movie isn't even out yet, so.....

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    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think Hollywood should read more. The number of books that could be movies is almost infinite. Yet, here we are, suffering through an unnecessary remake.

    5
    5points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or remake movies that had a great plot on paper, but are universally considered bad.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't there a remake already just a few years ago? 🤔

    3
    3points
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carrie (1976)-the original The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) Carrie (2002) Carrie (2013). We started watching one by accident 2 weeks ago. I think it was the 2002 one. it was so bad we didn't watch more than 15 minutes.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think certain parts of the 1976 one were quite visceral, especially the mother. It would be worth watching this just to see how that handled all of that in these "let's not offend anybody" days. After all, people are losing their minds over the casting choice and the movie isn't even out yet, so.....

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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