Hollywood Bias Exposed By Fans After Stephen King’s Horror Classic Reboot Triggers Outrage With First Look

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A fresh look at Stephen King‘s Carrie reboot has ignited an unexpected backlash, with fans accusing Hollywood of repeating the very bias the horror classic set out to condemn.

Rather than celebrating the first official images, many fans argued that the adaptation overlooked a defining aspect of Carrie’s identity in King’s original novel, fueling debate over authenticity and representation.

Highlights Fans accuse the Carrie reboot of missing a defining trait from Stephen King's novel.

First-look images spark backlash as casting choices reignite claims of Hollywood bias.

Mike Flanagan explains why the new Carrie series takes a different creative approach.

As Mike Flanagan’s highly anticipated series prepares to reintroduce one of horror’s most tragic heroines, the conversation has shifted beyond the remake itself to what many fans see as a familiar Hollywood problem.

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New reboot of Stephen King’s Carrie debuts first-look images

Image credits: United Artists

First published in 1974, Stephen King’s Carrie follows a lonely teenage girl who exacts revenge on her bullies after discovering telekinetic powers.

The novel was first adapted into a film in 1976 by Brian De Palma, with Sissy Spacek starring as Carrie White. David Carson helmed a reimagining of the story in 2002 while Chloë Grace Moretz starred as Carrie in the 2013 reboot.

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In October 2024, Amazon announced that Mike Flanagan was developing a television series based on King’s novel. The series was officially greenlit in April 2025, with Summer H. Howell cast to play the titular teenager.

Image credits: Prime Video

On July 13, the studio released first-look images for the adaptation, showcasing Howell alongside the supporting cast, which includes Samantha Sloyan, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard.

However, the photos quickly drew criticism across social media. Many accused Flanagan of overlooking a defining aspect of Carrie’s characterization that they believe is missing from the new adaptation.

Carrie reboot triggers backlash as fans slam casting choice

Image credits: Prime Video

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The first-look photos quickly gained widespread attention across social media, gathering more than 4 million views on X in less than 24 hours. However, reactions from fans of the source material were overwhelmingly negative.

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Several users slammed the reboot’s casting choice, arguing that Howell looked nothing like her book counterpart. While many said they had no issue with Howell herself, they argued her casting reflected Hollywood’s long-standing preference for conventionally attractive actors, even when it contradicts the source material.

Image credits: Olivia Wong/Getty Images

“No disrespect to this actress, but how many Carrie adaptations is it going to take for them to stop casting conventionally attractive actresses?” one user asked.

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They added, “She’s meant to be chubby and acne-ridden, which is actually very important to the plot.”

Again, why can’t we leave Carrie alone unless you are going to make it like the original or book. Stop with the lame modern day remakes of everything. — Neon Neko (@qween_neon_neko) July 13, 2026

“Carrie can’t be fat because the book is sympathetic to her and Hollywood can’t fathom being sympathetic to a fat girl,” a second person wrote.

A third commented, “Incredible how, despite the numerous adaptations, no one has ever had the courage to physically portray Carrie exactly as she is described in the book.”

Mike Flanagan reflects on adapting Stephen King’s horror classic

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

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Following the release of the first-look images, showrunner Mike Flanagan spoke with Entertainment Weekly.

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He admitted that the serialized format meant the adaptation would include differences from the original novel. However, he confirmed the core events of the story would remain the same.

Once again they refuse to cast an actress who is overweight which is one of the most important parts of the character that refuses to get adapted — Matty M (@MattMurdcock67) July 13, 2026

Flanagan noted that De Palma’s 1976 adaptation was fairly faithful to the source material. Subsequent adaptations had also familiarized audiences with the story. As a result, he intended to “build something new” from the ingredients of King’s novel.

“There’s really no purpose in trying to retread ground that’s been so beautifully walked before,” he said.

Image credits: Prime Video

Flanagan added that while themes such as cruelty, empathy, and bullying remain timeless, the rise of technology and increasing school violence offered an opportunity to explore the “modern teenage experience.”

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Carrie is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October 2026.