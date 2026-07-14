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President Donald Trump may have left the White House IndyCar showcase with a one-of-a-kind racing helmet, but the internet immediately turned it into a memefest.

Trump received a personalized IndyCar racing helmet during a special Grand Prix Showcase event at the White House on July 13, 2026.

The presentation was held to promote the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C., which is scheduled to have its inaugural street race in August 2026.

The race is expected to serve as one of the centerpiece events celebrating America's 250th anniversary, with IndyCars reaching speeds of more than 190 mph as they race through the streets surrounding the National Mall.

The custom red, white, and blue helmet, featuring artwork of the White House and emblazoned with “President Trump,” was presented by Penske Corporation CEO and racing legend Roger Penske alongside reigning IndyCar champion Álex Palou.

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Before unveiling the gift, Penske thanked the president for helping bring the race to Washington, telling him, “Thank you again for this opportunity. And I think we have a special helmet for you. Am I right, Alex?”

He then joked, “We hope you wear that when you're riding around in the Beast, leading the field to the green flag.”

Trump appeared delighted by the surprise, smiling as he admired the helmet and saying, “Oh, look at this. Beautiful. Thank you!”

Referring to the presidential limousine, he then replied, “I will,” drawing laughs from those gathered.

The event itself served as a high-profile preview of the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix, with the White House grounds temporarily transformed into a racing showcase complete with IndyCars on display and a live pit-stop demonstration.

Image credits: The White House

Trump also examined the race cars up close as crews demonstrated the lightning-fast tire changes that are a hallmark of IndyCar racing.

The president has long been an enthusiastic supporter of motorsports, particularly NASCAR.

He has attended multiple Daytona 500 races, used the presidential limousine, “The Beast,” to pace the field before the green flag, and has also made appearances at Formula 1 events, including the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

During his remarks, Trump praised the upcoming event as a celebration of American “patriotism, raw horsepower, and ingenuity,” adding that it would become “one of the most unforgettable racing events” in the world.

While the White House ceremony was intended to spotlight the upcoming race, photos and videos of Trump proudly holding the helmet were quickly turned into memes.

“Why do people constantly give him participation trophies?” one person questioned, while another quipped, “He won't put it on… mess up his toupee.”

A third user joked, “He looks disappointed. It's not in tacky gold.”

Another commenter wrote, “He looks like a big child. Flattery is his only language.”

It didn't take long for the personalized helmet to become meme material, and here are some of the funniest reactions.