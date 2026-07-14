Influencer Finally ID’d After Going Viral For Abhorrent Treatment Of Family Who Asked Him To Pick Up His Trash

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An aspiring looksmaxxing influencer, dubbed online as “Malibu Joffrey” after the hateful Game of Thrones character, has been doxxed following a racist Fourth of July outburst.

Being doxxed refers to the act of having one’s private or identifying information, such as their real name or personal details, exposed without their consent.

Highlights Aspiring looksmaxxing influencer “Malibu Joffrey” was identified after a viral beach confrontation over littering.

He faced backlash for his racist and derogatory remarks toward a family who asked him to pick up his trash.

Despite the criticism, he doubled down online with a “Mog and move on” post while keeping his comments disabled.

The man was filmed shirtless on a beach where a family confronted him about the trash he had left behind.

Instead of cleaning it up, he launched into a prolonged verbal tirade, making derogatory remarks about the family’s appearance, orientation, and nationality, at one point telling them to “go back to your country.”

“He has a real ‘Do you know who my father is?’ vibe,” a netizen noted.

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Aspiring looksmaxxing influencer identified after footage of his Fourth of July beach outburst

Image credits: austinperkins61

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Malibu Joffrey’s real name is Austin Perkins, per The California Post.

The outlet tracked his Instagram handle on Sunday, July 5, where he shows off his physique, his love for his BMW car, and his girlfriend, Isabella Becker, who was seen making several failed attempts to calm him down during the beach confrontation.

Image credits: austinperkins61

Perkins follows a range of fitness influencers and bodybuilding content creators, with several posts and reposts centered around masculinity, gender dynamics, teens and their involvement with intoxicants, as well as pro-Trump messages.

Image credits: jayka.noelle

The beach incident itself drew widespread backlash, with social media users quickly calling out his manosphere and MAGA rhetoric.

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“He definitely grew up watching Jake Paul and Andrew Tate,” one commented, while another wrote, “Here’s your future Republican Senator.”

Others criticized him for attacking the male members of the family who confronted him over their build.

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“He said ‘you’re not even big’ to a dude who looks significantly bigger than him,” one remarked.

“That came from a guy who weighs 150 lbs max,” quipped another.

Image credits: jayka.noelle

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“Hmm, he goes to the gym? He has zero calf muscle,” a third pointed out.

“Right, he sounds like his voice just changed a month ago,” a fourth said in agreement.

Image credits: jayka.noelle

Perkins was also labeled an “embarrassment” and “s*um” for littering the beach with Taco Bell wrappers, which the family in the video said they had picked up.

The incident also sparked concern for his girlfriend, with social media users urging her to walk away from the relationship

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“That girl needs to leave that d*uche. His frontal cortex isn’t developed correctly,” one said, while another predicted, “It won’t end well for her. He’s violent.”

“You can say she’s not surprised by just her look. Pick better,” a third noted.

Image credits: jayka.noelle

Many, however, hypothesized that she is putting up with his personality for his money.

“All she sees is $$$, so she doesn’t care,” a user said.

A different person asked her, “Do you think he doesn’t mean you when he says non-white people should ‘go back to their country?’” while noting she looked Latina.

“It’s humiliating to be with someone like that for whatever reason,” they added.

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Becker’s social media suggests she recently graduated from college, with several posts featuring graduation photos.

As netizens debated how Perkins should be held accountable, he responded with a pointed four-word Instagram post

Image credits: austinperkins61

“The video should find his family, and they should revoke his trust fund rights,” one wrote.

“This guy and the guy chucking rocks at the seal belong together in a padded cell,” a second offered, referring to Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, who made headlines in May for attacking the sea creature in Maui.

“I volunteer to make a mess of his face,” commented another.

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Image credits: austinperkins61

Unapologetic about his behavior, Perkins posted a selfie video checking himself out with the title “Mog and move on” on Sunday, July 12.

Ver essa foto no Instagram Um post compartilhado por Austin (@austinperkins61)

In looksmaxxing culture, “mogging” refers to being so conventionally attractive that others seem less attractive by comparison.

The term originated from AMOG, short for “Alpha Male of the Group,” and has since evolved into slang for physical dominance based on traits such as facial symmetry, jawline, height, and muscular build.

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Perkins kept the comment section closed for his latest post.

“The mouth on this kid is infuriating,” a social media user said

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