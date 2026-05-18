Hot Judge Leads To Brutal Mockery Of ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Amid Court Appearance

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Controversial “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular is facing online mockery after being brutally “mogged” by the judge who sentenced him to six months of probation.

Clavicular, who was arrested earlier this year, is the most famous face of the “looksmaxxing” movement, an online subculture obsessed with maximizing physical attractiveness through extreme methods.

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Highlights Clavicular was “mogged” by an attractive “Chad judge” in Florida.

The “looksmaxxing” influencer is known for recommending questionable methods to become more attractive, such as “bone-smashing."

Despite building his brand around physical appearance, Clavicular faced a judge whom netizens said was effortlessly more handsome.

Clavicular was trolled for being effortlessly “mogged” by a judge



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He rose to online fame by rating his followers’ attractiveness and making recommendations on how to improve their appearance.

These included the use of steroids and even “bone-smashing,” a dangerous technique which involves tapping the facial bones with a hammer in an attempt to have a more chiseled look.

Within the “looksmaxxing” universe that sees attractiveness as the only path to romantic and financial success, there is also the term “mogging,” which means being hotter than someone else. The term has also been applied to a situation in which someone dominates.



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Given Clavicular’s obsession with physical attractiveness—the 20-year-old admitted to using steroids in college and bone-smashing since he was a teen—people mocked the influencer when an outsider from the community appeared to be effortlessly hotter than him.

Clavicular faced a handsome judge in a Florida court in connection with an incident in which the influencer fired multiple rounds at an alligator during one of his livestreams.

“It’s so funny that Miami-Dade Circuit Court found the most Chad Judge in history to sentence Clavicular,” one user on X said.

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The judge sentenced the “looksmaxxer” to six months of probation after he fired at an alligator in Florida

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“I feel like they assigned this specific judge to his case so he could mog Clav & make his cortisol levels spike,” another commenter joked.

“The fact this happened in real life and not a parody video is frying my brain,” someone else wrote.

“The ongoing bit of the universe pitting Clavicular against extremely handsome antagonists is so godd*mn funny dude,” someone else said, referencing a recent interview in which Clavicular was “mogged” by 60 Minutes Australia correspondent Adam Hegarty.

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“Judgemogging is now a thing,” joked a separate user, while many others posted memes comparing Clavicular’s face to the judge’s.

The influencer’s fans rushed to his defense, creating diagrams of jaw, chin, and nose measurements to prove the streamer’s supposed facial superiority.

Clavicular reportedly leaned into the funny posts about him being “mogged” in court, saying, “I did. I got sentenced to 20 hours of community service.”

People found it funny that Clavicular, whose whole brand centers around physical attractiveness, was “mogged” by the handsome judge

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Looksmaxxers believe that attractiveness can be scientifically measured, ignoring personal preferences and societal beauty standards.

They argued that Clavicular has a higher “overall symmetry score” and better facial harmony compared to the judge’s, who they noted has a “minor asymmetry in the eyebrows.”

On Friday (May 15), the Kick streamer and fellow social media personality Andrew Morales pleaded no contest after being charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm at a wildlife sanctuary in March.



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They were sentenced to six months of probation and 20 hours of community service that “cannot be streamed or monetized.”

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The livestreamers were also ordered to take a firearm safety course and complete a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife safety course.

The judge warned them that violating the terms of his probation could result in up to 364 days in prison.



Members of the looksmaxxing community explained why they believe Clavicular wasn’t “mogged”

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Clavicular fans show why the “chad” judge did not mog Clavicular pic.twitter.com/v4DmhvfzrV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 17, 2026

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Looksmaxxing has existed for at least a decade, with roots in online incel (involuntarily celibate) communities and the so-called “manosphere.”

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, began looksmaxxing at age 14, ordering testosterone and fat dissolvers and using Photoshop to adjust his image to create what he perceived as the most attractive version of himself.

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The New Jersey native said that his parents, a businessman and a stay-at-home mother, gave up trying to intervene when they realized “there was nothing they could do to stop my ascension,” which means becoming more attractive.

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He recently told his fans that his mother used to take his hammer away as a teen to prevent him from bone-smashing. “They had to hide the hammers,” he recalled.

Bone-smashing, which involves using a hammer or another hard object to tap one’s chin, jaw, and cheekbones, has been strongly discouraged by experts.

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Adam Taylor, a professor of anatomy at Lancaster University, told Bored Panda that short-term consequences of this beauty trend include bruising, loose or knocked-out teeth, bleeding gums, and fractured or broken bones.

The trend can also leave long-term consequences, such as nerve damage, scar tissue formation, and changes in biting mechanics.

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“Bones load in a multidirectional way and changing the shape and thickness of them cannot be achieved by repeatedly impacting them,” the professor noted.

“The bones in this trend are targeted using the basic understanding of Wolff’s law, where bone remodels its shape/size in relation to the forces applied to it.

“The principle of Wolff’s law is sound, but not the application in this context.

“Applying forces to the side of the jaw in this way is not going to change the shape of it or structure of the jaw. It is actually targeting it across the bones’ weakest axis and is much more likely to fracture it.”

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Taylor warned that the most likely outcome is short or long-term injury, “which may leave the face disfigured and a long way from the initially desired outcome.”

Several weeks into his freshman year of college, Peters was expelled for possessing steroid hormones. According to the influencer, people on the looksmaxxing forum contacted his school to inform officials that he had the substance in his dorm.

After being expelled, he began posting TikTok videos and doing livestreams in which he rated other people’s looks.



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The influencer has also said that years of steroid use have left him infertile and has defended the use of m*thamphetamine to suppress his appetite, claiming, “It’s really not as bad as people think.”

In addition to the alligator incident, Peters was arrested in February on suspicion of dangerous dr*g possession. The charges were dropped four days later.

In late March, he was arrested on battery charges relating to an altercation between two women that he allegedly instigated.

“A court date is still a date,” one user joked after saying they wanted to meet the judge



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