Controversial ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Arrested In Florida On Battery Charges

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Looksmaxing influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Thursday, March 26, on a warrant out of Osceola County.

Peters was wanted for battery and conspiracy to commit battery after allegedly instigating a fight between two women.

His arrest came the same day he made headlines for using a firearm on an alligator, which prompted a separate investigation.

Highlights Looks influencer Clavicular was arrested on battery charges recently after allegedly instigating a fight for social media clout.

His arrest occurred while he was already under scrutiny for discharging a firearm at an alligator in Florida’s Everglades wetlands.

The influencer was previously roasted by SNL, drawing an angered reaction from him.

Netizens took the opportunity to mock Clavicular, with one saying, “Bro went from looksmaxxing to jailmaxxing in a single day.”

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The reasons for Clavicular’s arrest were discussed in detail in a press release by the authorities

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According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Clavicular rented an Airbnb near Kissimmee in February 2026.

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Deputies responded to the property at around 4 a.m. on February 2 to investigate a complaint of a physical attack.

An unnamed 19-year-old woman told officers that she had been battered by a 24-year-old woman named Violet Marie Lentz.

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At the scene, they determined that Clavicular “instigated” the fight between the women and then posted a recording of it on social media for clout.

The OSCO said he and Lentz did not honor their request to speak with the authorities and remained inside the home.

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A warrant was ultimately issued for Clavicular, which was fulfilled yesterday, with him being held on a $1,000 bond.

A warrant was also issued for Lentz’s arrest for misdemeanor battery, with authorities on the lookout for her.

The alligator incident earlier in the day had already garnered widespread negative attention for Clavicular

Clavicular’s girlfriend Violet just attacked famous TikTok star Jenny Popach on stream for flirting with Clav 👀 pic.twitter.com/ivyRZB0Vbj — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) February 3, 2026

The influencer was livestreaming while traveling through the Everglades wetlands in Florida alongside his friends.

As the group came upon a floating alligator carcass, Clavicular, as well as one of his mates, took turns raining bullets at it.

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Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation took immediate note of their actions, writing via X: “The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator.”

They added: “FWC officers are continuing to look into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”

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Image credits: Broward Sheriff’s Office

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins also addressed the matter via the micro-blogging platform, writing, “FWC is investigating, and I have full confidence in their officers. Florida’s wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming.”

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“Under my watch, anyone who a**ses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who brazenly disrespect our laws,” he added.

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Under Florida Statute 379.409, intentionally harming an alligator constitutes a Level Four violation and may be prosecuted as a third-degree felony.

However, in Clavicular’s case, the exact charges remain unclear because the animal was deceased before it was exploited

Image credits: Clavicular

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A netizen expressing disappointment with Clavicular’s actions said, “This generation is going to doom themselves over clicks and likes.”

Another, in their critique of the influencer, asked, “Who raised him?”

Clavicular was also mocked by SNL recently for a different reason, which drew further comments from social media users

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Clavicular was parodied by Saturday Night Live staple Sarah Sherman on March 20.

She emulated the influencer’s look by donning a tank top before roasting his cadence by copying the way he talks.

“No offense, but you’re sitting there gesture-gooning like a sub human beta-c*ck while I’m out here auromaxxing like an S-tier GigaChad. Speak-a the English much,” Sherman said.

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Clavicular reacted to the bit in his livestream soon after, appearing rather offended by the portrayal.

“Millennials are such f***ing r*****s because they have no culture of their own, really,” he said.

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A millennial defended their generation on social media, arguing, “This guy, who clearly doesn’t read books, watch movies, or listen to music, is telling us who has culture and who does not.”

“Everything I’ve learned about this young man has been against my will. I still cannot figure out what he is contributing to society,” a separate user remarked.

“Not much behind those eyes. Bet he is a future problem,” the next said

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