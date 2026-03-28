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Controversial ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Arrested In Florida On Battery Charges
Close-up mugshot of young male controversial looksmaxxing influencer with neutral expression against gray background.
Crime, Society

Controversial ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Arrested In Florida On Battery Charges

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Looksmaxing influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Thursday, March 26, on a warrant out of Osceola County.

Peters was wanted for battery and conspiracy to commit battery after allegedly instigating a fight between two women.

His arrest came the same day he made headlines for using a firearm on an alligator, which prompted a separate investigation.

Highlights
  • Looks influencer Clavicular was arrested on battery charges recently after allegedly instigating a fight for social media clout.
  • His arrest occurred while he was already under scrutiny for discharging a firearm at an alligator in Florida’s Everglades wetlands.
  • The influencer was previously roasted by SNL, drawing an angered reaction from him.

Netizens took the opportunity to mock Clavicular, with one saying, “Bro went from looksmaxxing to jailmaxxing in a single day.”

RELATED:

    The reasons for Clavicular’s arrest were discussed in detail in a press release by the authorities

    Young man posing confidently outdoors, representing controversial looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular in Florida environment.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Clavicular rented an Airbnb near Kissimmee in February 2026.

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    Deputies responded to the property at around 4 a.m. on February 2 to investigate a complaint of a physical attack.

    An unnamed 19-year-old woman told officers that she had been battered by a 24-year-old woman named Violet Marie Lentz. 

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Gen Z kids, related to the controversial looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular arrest.

    Image credits: archivebyhalo

    Muscular young man posing shirtless in gym, highlighting looksmaxxing and clavicular features in fitness setting.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    At the scene, they determined that Clavicular “instigated” the fight between the women and then posted a recording of it on social media for clout.

    The OSCO said he and Lentz did not honor their request to speak with the authorities and remained inside the home.

    Tweet from the Fantastic Nami responding to TMZ about looksmaxxing surgery controversy and influencer comments.

    Image credits: Nami_oh_yeah

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    Controversial looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular's tweet replying to TMZ about new ick unlocked, posted on social media.

    Image credits: crashbbg

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    A warrant was ultimately issued for Clavicular, which was fulfilled yesterday, with him being held on a $1,000 bond.

    A warrant was also issued for Lentz’s arrest for misdemeanor battery, with authorities on the lookout for her.

    The alligator incident earlier in the day had already garnered widespread negative attention for Clavicular 

    The influencer was livestreaming while traveling through the Everglades wetlands in Florida alongside his friends.

    As the group came upon a floating alligator carcass, Clavicular, as well as one of his mates, took turns raining bullets at it.

    Two people in a physical altercation indoors with a bystander watching, related to looksmaxxing influencer battery charges in Florida.

    Image credits: LunaticWaffen1

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    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation took immediate note of their actions, writing via X: “The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator.”

    They added: “FWC officers are continuing to look into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”

    Tweet by user Killu Gon criticizing a man for alleged battery, related to controversial looksmaxxing influencer arrest.

    Image credits: KilluGon170197

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    Young man with curly hair and neutral expression in a mugshot photo related to looksmaxxing influencer arrest in Florida.

    Image credits: Broward Sheriff’s Office

    Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins also addressed the matter via the micro-blogging platform, writing, “FWC is investigating, and I have full confidence in their officers. Florida’s wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming.” 

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    “Under my watch, anyone who a**ses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who brazenly disrespect our laws,” he added. 

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular's arrest on battery charges in Florida.

    Image credits: TopGPlatform

    Four men outdoors on a boat, two wearing black shirts, one checking a phone, related to looksmaxxing influencer arrest.

    Image credits: Clavicular

    Under Florida Statute 379.409, intentionally harming an alligator constitutes a Level Four violation and may be prosecuted as a third-degree felony.

    However, in Clavicular’s case, the exact charges remain unclear because the animal was deceased before it was exploited

    Controversial looksmaxxing influencer pointing a gun on a boat in Florida wetlands during an arrest situation.

    Image credits: Clavicular

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    A netizen expressing disappointment with Clavicular’s actions said, “This generation is going to doom themselves over clicks and likes.”

    Another, in their critique of the influencer, asked, “Who raised him?”

    Clavicular was also mocked by SNL recently for a different reason, which drew further comments from social media users

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular and his battery charges in Florida.

    Image credits: ShawnFWilken

    Screenshot of a tweet by John Aziz mentioning looksmaxxing in a reply to TMZ, dated March 27, 2026.

    Image credits: aziz0nomics

    Clavicular was parodied by Saturday Night Live staple Sarah Sherman on March 20.

    She emulated the influencer’s look by donning a tank top before roasting his cadence by copying the way he talks. 

    “No offense, but you’re sitting there gesture-gooning like a sub human beta-c*ck while I’m out here auromaxxing like an S-tier GigaChad. Speak-a the English much,” Sherman said. 

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    Young man with curly hair and green eyes wearing a white shirt, sitting in a car seat with a seatbelt, looksmaxxing influencer.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

    Clavicular reacted to the bit in his livestream soon after, appearing rather offended by the portrayal.

    Millennials are such f***ing r*****s because they have no culture of their own, really,” he said.

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    A millennial defended their generation on social media, arguing, “This guy, who clearly doesn’t read books, watch movies, or listen to music, is telling us who has culture and who does not.”

    “Everything I’ve learned about this young man has been against my will. I still cannot figure out what he is contributing to society,” a separate user remarked.

    “Not much behind those eyes. Bet he is a future problem,” the next said

    Comment about Florida law on illegal alligator shooting shared in a social media post discussing wildlife protection.

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    Screenshot of social media comment by Pam Dozier questioning the airboat operator, related to looksmaxxing influencer controversy.

    Social media comment discussing the looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular in relation to his name and collar bone.

    Controversial looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular commenting online with a casual expression and short hair.

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    Comment by Jim Merilatt expressing concern about potential violence involving guns on an airboat in a social media post.

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    Comment by Linda Colvin criticizing a controversial looksmaxxing influencer, hinting at future problems.

    Comment by Linda Lewis McGuire saying CONSEQUENCES in a social media style text bubble.

    User comment about banning controversial looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular from social media for five years.

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    Comment about looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular related to weapon ownership concerns in a casual text bubble format.

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    Comment on social media about the alligator death, related to controversial looksmaxxing influencer news in Florida.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s been injecting himself with testosterone & steroids, “microdosing” himself with mèth and breaking his jaw with hammers for over a decade to “looksmaxx,” so I’m sure a stint in prison will just add to the “Mystique of Braden.”

    5
    5points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What?! 😱 I’m gonna know EVERYTHING about a dooshy “looksmaxxer” in no time, right? 😰 I have never in my LIFE called anyone “ugly” (no, wait; I’ll bet I prolly called my sister that when I was young (she’s not; she’s really pretty!) and caught a hellacious beating from my mom, and learned how cruel it is and never did it again) (I myself went through a rough couple years being ugly myself after puberty), but this guy? He makes me want to say awful things about both his exterior *and* his interior, which is sooo much worse. But if I had the chance, I’d show him the image of the US president and (Boris Johnson? I think that’s who it was) being Tweedledee and Tweedledum and point out how he resembles that graphic, with the huge balloon heads and tiny little faces. I’d also suggest he leave his d****d eyebrows alone. And then I’d get REALLY mean about his behavior. I hated this twaht and I’m hearing about him for the first time. And the fact that he’s apparently sooo proud of himself? 🤮

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asking as a person unattracted to men: is there really a woman who finds this attractive? Like... genuine question. Does any of you men-attracted people look at this and start hyperventilating?

    3
    3points
    reply
    hallalexandra avatar
    lfc73
    lfc73
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That first picture is manipulated, right? It looks ridiculous and he clearly doesn’t have arms that look anything like that, never mind his legs. There are So Many bizarre people out there…not the good kind.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s been injecting himself with testosterone & steroids, “microdosing” himself with mèth and breaking his jaw with hammers for over a decade to “looksmaxx,” so I’m sure a stint in prison will just add to the “Mystique of Braden.”

    5
    5points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What?! 😱 I’m gonna know EVERYTHING about a dooshy “looksmaxxer” in no time, right? 😰 I have never in my LIFE called anyone “ugly” (no, wait; I’ll bet I prolly called my sister that when I was young (she’s not; she’s really pretty!) and caught a hellacious beating from my mom, and learned how cruel it is and never did it again) (I myself went through a rough couple years being ugly myself after puberty), but this guy? He makes me want to say awful things about both his exterior *and* his interior, which is sooo much worse. But if I had the chance, I’d show him the image of the US president and (Boris Johnson? I think that’s who it was) being Tweedledee and Tweedledum and point out how he resembles that graphic, with the huge balloon heads and tiny little faces. I’d also suggest he leave his d****d eyebrows alone. And then I’d get REALLY mean about his behavior. I hated this twaht and I’m hearing about him for the first time. And the fact that he’s apparently sooo proud of himself? 🤮

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asking as a person unattracted to men: is there really a woman who finds this attractive? Like... genuine question. Does any of you men-attracted people look at this and start hyperventilating?

    3
    3points
    reply
    hallalexandra avatar
    lfc73
    lfc73
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That first picture is manipulated, right? It looks ridiculous and he clearly doesn’t have arms that look anything like that, never mind his legs. There are So Many bizarre people out there…not the good kind.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
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