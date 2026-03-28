Controversial ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular Arrested In Florida On Battery Charges
Looksmaxing influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Thursday, March 26, on a warrant out of Osceola County.
Peters was wanted for battery and conspiracy to commit battery after allegedly instigating a fight between two women.
His arrest came the same day he made headlines for using a firearm on an alligator, which prompted a separate investigation.
- Looks influencer Clavicular was arrested on battery charges recently after allegedly instigating a fight for social media clout.
- His arrest occurred while he was already under scrutiny for discharging a firearm at an alligator in Florida’s Everglades wetlands.
- The influencer was previously roasted by SNL, drawing an angered reaction from him.
Netizens took the opportunity to mock Clavicular, with one saying, “Bro went from looksmaxxing to jailmaxxing in a single day.”
The reasons for Clavicular’s arrest were discussed in detail in a press release by the authorities
Image credits: www.instagram.com
According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Clavicular rented an Airbnb near Kissimmee in February 2026.
Deputies responded to the property at around 4 a.m. on February 2 to investigate a complaint of a physical attack.
An unnamed 19-year-old woman told officers that she had been battered by a 24-year-old woman named Violet Marie Lentz.
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Image credits: www.instagram.com
At the scene, they determined that Clavicular “instigated” the fight between the women and then posted a recording of it on social media for clout.
The OSCO said he and Lentz did not honor their request to speak with the authorities and remained inside the home.
Image credits: Nami_oh_yeah
Image credits: crashbbg
A warrant was ultimately issued for Clavicular, which was fulfilled yesterday, with him being held on a $1,000 bond.
A warrant was also issued for Lentz’s arrest for misdemeanor battery, with authorities on the lookout for her.
The alligator incident earlier in the day had already garnered widespread negative attention for Clavicular
Clavicular’s girlfriend Violet just attacked famous TikTok star Jenny Popach on stream for flirting with Clav 👀 pic.twitter.com/ivyRZB0Vbj
— KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) February 3, 2026
The influencer was livestreaming while traveling through the Everglades wetlands in Florida alongside his friends.
As the group came upon a floating alligator carcass, Clavicular, as well as one of his mates, took turns raining bullets at it.
Image credits: LunaticWaffen1
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation took immediate note of their actions, writing via X: “The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator.”
They added: “FWC officers are continuing to look into the incident and will provide additional information when available.”
Image credits: KilluGon170197
Image credits: Broward Sheriff’s Office
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins also addressed the matter via the micro-blogging platform, writing, “FWC is investigating, and I have full confidence in their officers. Florida’s wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming.”
“Under my watch, anyone who a**ses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who brazenly disrespect our laws,” he added.
Image credits: TopGPlatform
Image credits: Clavicular
Under Florida Statute 379.409, intentionally harming an alligator constitutes a Level Four violation and may be prosecuted as a third-degree felony.
However, in Clavicular’s case, the exact charges remain unclear because the animal was deceased before it was exploited
Image credits: Clavicular
A netizen expressing disappointment with Clavicular’s actions said, “This generation is going to doom themselves over clicks and likes.”
Another, in their critique of the influencer, asked, “Who raised him?”
Clavicular was also mocked by SNL recently for a different reason, which drew further comments from social media users
Image credits: ShawnFWilken
Image credits: aziz0nomics
Clavicular was parodied by Saturday Night Live staple Sarah Sherman on March 20.
She emulated the influencer’s look by donning a tank top before roasting his cadence by copying the way he talks.
“No offense, but you’re sitting there gesture-gooning like a sub human beta-c*ck while I’m out here auromaxxing like an S-tier GigaChad. Speak-a the English much,” Sherman said.
Image credits: www.tiktok.com
Clavicular reacted to the bit in his livestream soon after, appearing rather offended by the portrayal.
“Millennials are such f***ing r*****s because they have no culture of their own, really,” he said.
A millennial defended their generation on social media, arguing, “This guy, who clearly doesn’t read books, watch movies, or listen to music, is telling us who has culture and who does not.”
“Everything I’ve learned about this young man has been against my will. I still cannot figure out what he is contributing to society,” a separate user remarked.
“Not much behind those eyes. Bet he is a future problem,” the next said
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He’s been injecting himself with testosterone & steroids, “microdosing” himself with mèth and breaking his jaw with hammers for over a decade to “looksmaxx,” so I’m sure a stint in prison will just add to the “Mystique of Braden.”
What?! 😱 I’m gonna know EVERYTHING about a dooshy “looksmaxxer” in no time, right? 😰 I have never in my LIFE called anyone “ugly” (no, wait; I’ll bet I prolly called my sister that when I was young (she’s not; she’s really pretty!) and caught a hellacious beating from my mom, and learned how cruel it is and never did it again) (I myself went through a rough couple years being ugly myself after puberty), but this guy? He makes me want to say awful things about both his exterior *and* his interior, which is sooo much worse. But if I had the chance, I’d show him the image of the US president and (Boris Johnson? I think that’s who it was) being Tweedledee and Tweedledum and point out how he resembles that graphic, with the huge balloon heads and tiny little faces. I’d also suggest he leave his d****d eyebrows alone. And then I’d get REALLY mean about his behavior. I hated this twaht and I’m hearing about him for the first time. And the fact that he’s apparently sooo proud of himself? 🤮Load More Replies...
Asking as a person unattracted to men: is there really a woman who finds this attractive? Like... genuine question. Does any of you men-attracted people look at this and start hyperventilating?
The photo up there that’s been filtered to hell and back is attractive, but what’s the point when the person it’s sposta be doesn’t exist? As for the mugshot, though? Not even with YOUR 🐈. (shiver) That photo is of someone who’s grossmaxxing. I can’t get moist for a man with plucked eyebrows, first of all, and second, he has a giant balloon heads with a tiny little faces. Nope. Not even with yours.
He’s been injecting himself with testosterone & steroids, “microdosing” himself with mèth and breaking his jaw with hammers for over a decade to “looksmaxx,” so I’m sure a stint in prison will just add to the “Mystique of Braden.”
What?! 😱 I’m gonna know EVERYTHING about a dooshy “looksmaxxer” in no time, right? 😰 I have never in my LIFE called anyone “ugly” (no, wait; I’ll bet I prolly called my sister that when I was young (she’s not; she’s really pretty!) and caught a hellacious beating from my mom, and learned how cruel it is and never did it again) (I myself went through a rough couple years being ugly myself after puberty), but this guy? He makes me want to say awful things about both his exterior *and* his interior, which is sooo much worse. But if I had the chance, I’d show him the image of the US president and (Boris Johnson? I think that’s who it was) being Tweedledee and Tweedledum and point out how he resembles that graphic, with the huge balloon heads and tiny little faces. I’d also suggest he leave his d****d eyebrows alone. And then I’d get REALLY mean about his behavior. I hated this twaht and I’m hearing about him for the first time. And the fact that he’s apparently sooo proud of himself? 🤮Load More Replies...
Asking as a person unattracted to men: is there really a woman who finds this attractive? Like... genuine question. Does any of you men-attracted people look at this and start hyperventilating?
The photo up there that’s been filtered to hell and back is attractive, but what’s the point when the person it’s sposta be doesn’t exist? As for the mugshot, though? Not even with YOUR 🐈. (shiver) That photo is of someone who’s grossmaxxing. I can’t get moist for a man with plucked eyebrows, first of all, and second, he has a giant balloon heads with a tiny little faces. Nope. Not even with yours.
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