104 Wild Moments From Florida That Prove It’s A State Like No Other
Life in Florida is pretty interesting, to say the least. Popular for its beaches, oranges, and sunshine, it’s also known for its odd citizens, who make the daily far from dull. A man or woman seen taking a parrot for a motorcycle ride, kissing an alligator, or walking barefoot in a supermarket are just a few tame examples of how normal living looks like in the Sunshine State.Our team at Bored Panda has carefully collected even wilder instances of Floridians being Floridians in the list below. While you’re perusing through, don’t forget to upvote the ones that don’t seem real, and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments.
My Sister Lives In Florida And Sends Some Weird Pictures Of People. This Was Most Recent
When Your Office Is In Florida
Someone In Florida Snapped A Picture Of A Raccoon Riding A Gator At The Ocala National Forest
If you would take a second to Google ‘Florida man’ or ‘Florida woman’ (an Internet fad that appeared around 2013), you’d get a handful of crazy headlines and stories from the state popping up. At the moment of writing, the results of this include:
- “Florida man faces charges for eluding police”
- “Florida man allegedly injures endangered great white heron at state park”
- “Florida man among 3 arrested in 'multi-state stolen vehicle conspiracy’”
- “Florida woman accused of animal cruelty in Chicago”
Insane Convenience Store In Florida
Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store
The Things You See In Florida
From this, we can see that Florida has quite a colorful reputation and characters, aka the Florida men and women. This isn’t necessarily singling out one person for making headlines due to their odd behavior but rather generalizing the trope of all the Sunshine State.
Netizens even started a ‘Florida man’ challenge, in which they Googled ‘Florida man’ and their birthday to see what crazy news happened in Florida on the day they were born. For example, on my birthday, a random Floridian was doing yard work naked, proving that there’s a wild story about the state for every day of the year.
Seen In A Dollar General In Pensacola, Florida
Welcome To Florida
The biggest question you might be asking yourself right now is, what is in the water of Florida that generates so many bizarre stories? Well, one theory that could explain it is the very big and even more diverse population of the Sunshine State.
It’s the third most populated state in the US, inhabiting more than 22.61 million people in 65,758 square miles (170,310 km²). And that’s without the 140.6 million individuals who paid it a visit in 2023.
Meanwhile, In Florida
Cousins By Birth Lovers By Choice?
The population is made up of 5 most prevalent ethnic groups, with white non-Hispanics making up 52%, Black or African American (non-Hispanic) at 14.9%, white Hispanics at 11.9%, two or more Hispanic at 9.59%, and other Hispanics at 4.29%.
Golf Course Hazard In Florida
Only In Florida
Meanwhile In Florida
“People don’t recognize how huge Florida is. The number of people per square mile is highly compacted,” says Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, in Florida. “When you put more people in a place, you’re going to end up with more crazy stuff.”
Time To Make A Smoothie
What Car Is This? Saw It In Florida
Florida Man Executive At Panera
Headphones on, earing bagels and water from home while sitting there barefoot. Florida man executive level.
Another reason for so many bizarre stories in Florida could be the Sunshine Laws that allow journalists to get their hands on police incidents almost in real-time. “Florida has got one of the broadest public records laws in the country,” says Barbara Petersen, president of Florida’s First Amendment Foundation. “As soon as that incident report is filed (by law enforcement), we can go and make a public record request and get it.”
Florida's A Fun State. Merry Christmas Everybody
Seen At A Restaurant In Florida
Just An Alligator Chilling In Disney World, Florida
However, while it’s fine to laugh at some of the ‘Florida man’ stories, it’s also important to keep in mind the other side of these headlines. “Not every ‘Florida man’ story is laugh-out-loud funny. Some of them have real tragedy behind them,” said Florida journalist Craig Pittman.
Just Taking His Parrot For A Ride At 55 Mph. Welcome To Florida
Only In Florida
Somewhere In Florida
Often in these stories, mental health plays a really important role. Mental well-being is a big, overlooked problem in the Sunshine State, as it ranks at the bottom of the US states for funding.
“When the work of journalists basically pokes fun at crime and activities that no reasonable person would be involved in, it’s on us to get beyond the snicker and laugh and sneer and look at if there’s a bigger issue,” Tompkins said.
Only In Florida
Nothing To See Here. Just An Alligator Riding A Manatee. Welcome To Florida!
When Floridaman Needs A Lawyer
Even the stereotype that Florida has a crazy crime rate is incorrect, as it’s the lowest it’s been in the past 50 years. In 2022, violent crimes fell by nearly 32% thanks to efforts from law enforcement, community initiatives, and policy changes.
On The Florida News Today:
When You Live In Florida You Always Check The Bottom Of The Pool Before Jumping In
Only In Florida...an Alligator On A Pool Noodle
We Don't Need No Shoes To Go To Wal-Mart. Yes, This Is Florida
Every Week My Neighbor Mows His Beer Cans
Just Another Day In Florida
Really Florida??
Saw This Yesterday In Florida
A Truck In Florida
Genius At Work - Only In Florida
You Can Never Out Redneck Florida
He's Just Catching Some Shade. It Is Hot Down There
Thought This Was Amusing. Playground Right Next To A Lake With Alligators
To help but think this is a little bit amusing. If your kids are bad just tell them to go stand near the edge of the lake lol.
Happy Holidays From Fred The 21 Year Old Turtle That Lives At Petland In Orlando Florida
0:08 Florida Man Holds Massive Clock On Flatbed
The Most Florida Thing I’ve Seen This Week
Florida Man In His Element. Maybe R/Trashyhot Crossover?
In A Florida Wendy's Parking Lot
Can't believe I found one in person
Of Course It's Florida
Just Florida Things
Found In San Carlos Florida, I'm So Happy I Moved
Wendy's Parking Lot, Niceville, Fl. Breaking Bad 2: Florida Man Boogaloo
Bathroom Sign At A Barcade In Florida
Meanwhile, In Florida
Florida Man Is Getting Braver Everyday
Only In Florida.
Florida Problems
Its Raining A Little Bit In Florida... Thats A Bullshark In A Front Yard
A "Motorcycle" In Florida
Just Another Day In Florida
Cloudy With A Chance Of Frogs
Only In Florida....
Redneck Engineering At A Thai Restaurant In Florida
There’s Nothing A Florida Man Can’t Do And This Is Proof
My Mom Sent Me This Today From Florida. To Make It Better She Said The Driver Only Had One Arm
Welcome To Florida
So Very Florida. These Jerks Just Block The Road And Don’t Move
What In The Florida Going On Here?
Anybody Know What Species Of Croc This Might Be? (S. Florida)
found this big guy was resting in the middle of the road.
Welcome, New Floridians!
Only In Florida
Heat So Severe That The Pens We Use For The Ferry Literally Melted
Well At Least He’s Creative
Just A Little Too Hot To Kayak In Florida Today
A Bear In My Backyard Today …
Sponge Bob Is Moving Because Of The Hurricane
Walked Outside To Find A Turtle Laying Eggs Right Next To My Car
When You’re In Florida But Need Reception In Singapore
But He’s A “Good Man”
Which One Of Y’all Left This At The Airport?
Florida Man (And Wife) Towing A Casket With The Name “Bones” On Their Trike? Lmao
Family Friendly Bar
Florida Never Fails To Deliver
My Neighbor Decorating Their Yard With Bottles Of Alcohol, Yes This Is Florida
The Best Explanation For Visiting Florida
Seen In Florida. Guess They Got Tired Of The Covid19 Stares
I Told My Brother In Law I Missed Florida, He Showed Me This
Only In Florida
I Am New To Florida. Is This Normal?
Just A Relaxing Day In Florida
If You Went Hiking Through Oleta River In Aventura Florida Last Year, You Probably Poop Your Pants A Couple Miles In
I Saw This Driving Down The Interstate. Well Done, Florida
Florida Man At It Again
So True
Spotted On A Road In Florida
This Giant Alligator Is Currently Roaming A Golf Course In Florida
Florida Condo I Stayed At Had Beach-Accessible Wheelchairs
Only In Florida
On Facebook Marketplace too, who the hell bought this