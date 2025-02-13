Life in Florida is pretty interesting, to say the least. Popular for its beaches , oranges, and sunshine, it’s also known for its odd citizens, who make the daily far from dull. A man or woman seen taking a parrot for a motorcycle ride, kissing an alligator, or walking barefoot in a supermarket are just a few tame examples of how normal living looks like in the Sunshine State.Our team at Bored Panda has carefully collected even wilder instances of Floridians being Floridians in the list below. While you’re perusing through, don’t forget to upvote the ones that don’t seem real, and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments.

#1 My Sister Lives In Florida And Sends Some Weird Pictures Of People. This Was Most Recent Share icon

#2 When Your Office Is In Florida Share icon

#3 Someone In Florida Snapped A Picture Of A Raccoon Riding A Gator At The Ocala National Forest Share icon

If you would take a second to Google ‘Florida man’ or ‘Florida woman’ (an Internet fad that appeared around 2013), you’d get a handful of crazy headlines and stories from the state popping up. At the moment of writing, the results of this include: “Florida man faces charges for eluding police” “Florida man allegedly injures endangered great white heron at state park” “Florida man among 3 arrested in 'multi-state stolen vehicle conspiracy’” “Florida woman accused of animal cruelty in Chicago”

#4 Insane Convenience Store In Florida Share icon

#5 Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store Share icon

#6 The Things You See In Florida Share icon

From this, we can see that Florida has quite a colorful reputation and characters, aka the Florida men and women. This isn’t necessarily singling out one person for making headlines due to their odd behavior but rather generalizing the trope of all the Sunshine State. Netizens even started a ‘Florida man’ challenge, in which they Googled ‘Florida man’ and their birthday to see what crazy news happened in Florida on the day they were born. For example, on my birthday, a random Floridian was doing yard work naked, proving that there’s a wild story about the state for every day of the year.

#7 Seen In A Dollar General In Pensacola, Florida Share icon

#8 Welcome To Florida Share icon

#9 Aaaaah Florida Share icon

The biggest question you might be asking yourself right now is, what is in the water of Florida that generates so many bizarre stories? Well, one theory that could explain it is the very big and even more diverse population of the Sunshine State. ADVERTISEMENT It’s the third most populated state in the US, inhabiting more than 22.61 million people in 65,758 square miles (170,310 km²). And that’s without the 140.6 million individuals who paid it a visit in 2023.

#10 Meanwhile, In Florida Share icon

#11 Cousins By Birth Lovers By Choice? Share icon

#12 Florida Share icon

The population is made up of 5 most prevalent ethnic groups, with white non-Hispanics making up 52%, Black or African American (non-Hispanic) at 14.9%, white Hispanics at 11.9%, two or more Hispanic at 9.59%, and other Hispanics at 4.29%.

#13 Golf Course Hazard In Florida Share icon

#14 Only In Florida Share icon

#15 Meanwhile In Florida Share icon

“People don’t recognize how huge Florida is. The number of people per square mile is highly compacted,” says Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, in Florida. “When you put more people in a place, you’re going to end up with more crazy stuff.”

#16 Time To Make A Smoothie Share icon

#17 What Car Is This? Saw It In Florida Share icon

#18 Florida Man Executive At Panera Share icon Headphones on, earing bagels and water from home while sitting there barefoot. Florida man executive level.

Another reason for so many bizarre stories in Florida could be the Sunshine Laws that allow journalists to get their hands on police incidents almost in real-time. “Florida has got one of the broadest public records laws in the country,” says Barbara Petersen, president of Florida’s First Amendment Foundation. “As soon as that incident report is filed (by law enforcement), we can go and make a public record request and get it.” ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Florida's A Fun State. Merry Christmas Everybody Share icon

#20 Seen At A Restaurant In Florida Share icon

#21 Just An Alligator Chilling In Disney World, Florida Share icon

However, while it’s fine to laugh at some of the ‘Florida man’ stories, it’s also important to keep in mind the other side of these headlines. “Not every ‘Florida man’ story is laugh-out-loud funny. Some of them have real tragedy behind them,” said Florida journalist Craig Pittman.

#22 Just Taking His Parrot For A Ride At 55 Mph. Welcome To Florida Share icon

#23 Only In Florida Share icon

#24 Somewhere In Florida Share icon

Often in these stories, mental health plays a really important role. Mental well-being is a big, overlooked problem in the Sunshine State, as it ranks at the bottom of the US states for funding. “When the work of journalists basically pokes fun at crime and activities that no reasonable person would be involved in, it’s on us to get beyond the snicker and laugh and sneer and look at if there’s a bigger issue,” Tompkins said.

#25 Only In Florida Share icon

#26 Nothing To See Here. Just An Alligator Riding A Manatee. Welcome To Florida! Share icon

#27 When Floridaman Needs A Lawyer Share icon

Even the stereotype that Florida has a crazy crime rate is incorrect, as it’s the lowest it’s been in the past 50 years. In 2022, violent crimes fell by nearly 32% thanks to efforts from law enforcement, community initiatives, and policy changes.

#28 On The Florida News Today: Share icon

#29 When You Live In Florida You Always Check The Bottom Of The Pool Before Jumping In Share icon

#30 Only In Florida...an Alligator On A Pool Noodle Share icon

#31 Oh Florida… Share icon

#32 We Don't Need No Shoes To Go To Wal-Mart. Yes, This Is Florida Share icon

#33 Every Week My Neighbor Mows His Beer Cans Share icon

#34 Just Another Day In Florida Share icon

#35 Really Florida?? Share icon

#36 Saw This Yesterday In Florida Share icon

#37 A Truck In Florida Share icon

#38 Genius At Work - Only In Florida Share icon

#39 You Can Never Out Redneck Florida Share icon

#40 He's Just Catching Some Shade. It Is Hot Down There Share icon

#41 Thought This Was Amusing. Playground Right Next To A Lake With Alligators Share icon To help but think this is a little bit amusing. If your kids are bad just tell them to go stand near the edge of the lake lol.



#42 Happy Holidays From Fred The 21 Year Old Turtle That Lives At Petland In Orlando Florida Share icon

#43 0:08 Florida Man Holds Massive Clock On Flatbed Share icon

#44 The Most Florida Thing I’ve Seen This Week Share icon

#45 Florida Man In His Element. Maybe R/Trashyhot Crossover? Share icon

#46 In A Florida Wendy's Parking Lot Share icon Can't believe I found one in person

#47 Of Course It's Florida Share icon

#48 Just Florida Things Share icon

#49 Found In San Carlos Florida, I'm So Happy I Moved Share icon

#50 Wendy's Parking Lot, Niceville, Fl. Breaking Bad 2: Florida Man Boogaloo Share icon

#51 Bathroom Sign At A Barcade In Florida Share icon

#52 Meanwhile, In Florida Share icon

#53 Florida Man Is Getting Braver Everyday Share icon

#54 Only In Florida. Share icon

#55 Florida Problems Share icon

#56 Its Raining A Little Bit In Florida... Thats A Bullshark In A Front Yard Share icon

#57 A "Motorcycle" In Florida Share icon

#58 Just Another Day In Florida Share icon

#59 Cloudy With A Chance Of Frogs Share icon

#60 Only In Florida.... Share icon

#61 Redneck Engineering At A Thai Restaurant In Florida Share icon

#62 There’s Nothing A Florida Man Can’t Do And This Is Proof Share icon

#63 My Mom Sent Me This Today From Florida. To Make It Better She Said The Driver Only Had One Arm Share icon

#64 Welcome To Florida Share icon

#65 So Very Florida. These Jerks Just Block The Road And Don’t Move Share icon

#66 What In The Florida Going On Here? Share icon

#67 Anybody Know What Species Of Croc This Might Be? (S. Florida) Share icon found this big guy was resting in the middle of the road.



#68 Welcome, New Floridians! Share icon

#69 Only In Florida Share icon

#70 Heat So Severe That The Pens We Use For The Ferry Literally Melted Share icon

#71 Well At Least He’s Creative Share icon

#72 Just A Little Too Hot To Kayak In Florida Today Share icon

#73 A Bear In My Backyard Today … Share icon

#74 Sponge Bob Is Moving Because Of The Hurricane Share icon

#75 Walked Outside To Find A Turtle Laying Eggs Right Next To My Car Share icon

#76 When You’re In Florida But Need Reception In Singapore Share icon

#77 But He’s A “Good Man” Share icon

#78 Which One Of Y’all Left This At The Airport? Share icon

#79 Florida Man (And Wife) Towing A Casket With The Name “Bones” On Their Trike? Lmao Share icon

#80 Family Friendly Bar Share icon

#81 Florida Never Fails To Deliver Share icon

#82 My Neighbor Decorating Their Yard With Bottles Of Alcohol, Yes This Is Florida Share icon

#83 The Best Explanation For Visiting Florida Share icon

#84 Seen In Florida. Guess They Got Tired Of The Covid19 Stares Share icon

#85 I Told My Brother In Law I Missed Florida, He Showed Me This Share icon

#86 Only In Florida Share icon

#87 I Am New To Florida. Is This Normal? Share icon

#88 Just A Relaxing Day In Florida Share icon

#89 If You Went Hiking Through Oleta River In Aventura Florida Last Year, You Probably Poop Your Pants A Couple Miles In Share icon

#90 I Saw This Driving Down The Interstate. Well Done, Florida Share icon

#91 Florida Man At It Again Share icon

#92 So True Share icon

#93 Spotted On A Road In Florida Share icon

#94 This Giant Alligator Is Currently Roaming A Golf Course In Florida Share icon

#95 Florida Condo I Stayed At Had Beach-Accessible Wheelchairs Share icon

#96 Only In Florida Share icon On Facebook Marketplace too, who the hell bought this



#97 A Toilet Is Worth A Thousand Words Share icon

#98 Grab The Milk “Fu¢k The Rest” Share icon

#99 I Do Believe Florida Knows How To Speak Redneck Share icon

#100 Sign At Florida BBQ Restaurant Share icon

#101 Florida Sucks Share icon

#102 Found On A Trip To Florida In Georgia Share icon

#103 But Also It Was Midday In Florida Share icon