ADVERTISEMENT

Life in Florida is pretty interesting, to say the least. Popular for its beaches, oranges, and sunshine, it’s also known for its odd citizens, who make the daily far from dull. A man or woman seen taking a parrot for a motorcycle ride, kissing an alligator, or walking barefoot in a supermarket are just a few tame examples of how normal living looks like in the Sunshine State.Our team at Bored Panda has carefully collected even wilder instances of Floridians being Floridians in the list below. While you’re perusing through, don’t forget to upvote the ones that don’t seem real, and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Sister Lives In Florida And Sends Some Weird Pictures Of People. This Was Most Recent

Rider on a zebra in Florida street, accompanied by a dog, showcasing Florida wild moments.

Littlewing29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    When Your Office Is In Florida

    Alligator outside a window, surrounded by greenery, showcasing a Florida wild moment.

    stehigs321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Someone In Florida Snapped A Picture Of A Raccoon Riding A Gator At The Ocala National Forest

    Raccoon sitting on an alligator in a Florida river, showcasing a wild moment in nature.

    dgkidd407 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    If you would take a second to Google ‘Florida man’ or ‘Florida woman’ (an Internet fad that appeared around 2013), you’d get a handful of crazy headlines and stories from the state popping up. At the moment of writing, the results of this include:

    1. “Florida man faces charges for eluding police”
    2. “Florida man allegedly injures endangered great white heron at state park”
    3. “Florida man among 3 arrested in 'multi-state stolen vehicle conspiracy’”
    4. “Florida woman accused of animal cruelty in Chicago”
    #4

    Insane Convenience Store In Florida

    Snack display with humorous sign about narrow aisle in a convenience store, highlighting Florida wild moments.

    miraclesofpod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store

    Lemur in a shopping cart at checkout in a store, showcasing unexpected Florida wild moments.

    suck_ma_ballz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    The Things You See In Florida

    Motorcycle in Florida towing a coffin trailer on a city street, capturing a wild and unique moment.

    filmgeek77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    From this, we can see that Florida has quite a colorful reputation and characters, aka the Florida men and women. This isn’t necessarily singling out one person for making headlines due to their odd behavior but rather generalizing the trope of all the Sunshine State. 

    Netizens even started a ‘Florida man’ challenge, in which they Googled ‘Florida man’ and their birthday to see what crazy news happened in Florida on the day they were born. For example, on my birthday, a random Floridian was doing yard work naked, proving that there’s a wild story about the state for every day of the year. 
    #7

    Seen In A Dollar General In Pensacola, Florida

    A man in a store with a sword on his back, interacting with the cashier, highlighting a unique Florida wild moment.

    pluckmyturkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Welcome To Florida

    Woman in a striped shirt playfully holding an alligator in a street scene, capturing a unique Florida wildlife moment.

    Jeet_Kune_Do Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Aaaaah Florida

    "Man in Florida with face tattoo on the back of his head, creating a wild optical illusion while seated in a convertible car."

    Ser_Icehole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The biggest question you might be asking yourself right now is, what is in the water of Florida that generates so many bizarre stories? Well, one theory that could explain it is the very big and even more diverse population of the Sunshine State.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s the third most populated state in the US, inhabiting more than 22.61 million people in 65,758 square miles (170,310 km²). And that’s without the 140.6 million individuals who paid it a visit in 2023.

    #10

    Meanwhile, In Florida

    Truck carrying a trampoline on a sunny Florida street, showcasing unexpected wild moments.

    km8907 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cousins By Birth Lovers By Choice?

    Florida license plate on a gray Dodge with funny text, "Cousins by blood. Lovers by choice," capturing a wild moment.

    Where1sthebeach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Florida

    Person clinging to the hood of a moving truck on a Florida highway, illustrating a wild moment.

    silentonc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The population is made up of 5 most prevalent ethnic groups, with white non-Hispanics making up 52%, Black or African American (non-Hispanic) at 14.9%, white Hispanics at 11.9%, two or more Hispanic at 9.59%, and other Hispanics at 4.29%.
    #13

    Golf Course Hazard In Florida

    A large alligator strolling on a golf course in Florida, with a person taking a photo in the foreground.

    SirSoliloquy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Only In Florida

    Store notice humorously declining warm money, capturing Florida-Wild-Moments atmosphere.

    MOMTHEMEATLOAFF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Meanwhile In Florida

    Sign on a Florida restaurant reads, "We are open until the letters fly off this sign, Irma Gerd," showcasing humor.

    sportsxracer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “People don’t recognize how huge Florida is. The number of people per square mile is highly compacted,” says Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, in Florida. “When you put more people in a place, you’re going to end up with more crazy stuff.”
    #16

    Time To Make A Smoothie

    Snow-covered orange trees in Pensacola, depicting a rare Florida wild moment.

    1Nicdar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    What Car Is This? Saw It In Florida

    Red car with large lobster on top in a Florida parking lot, capturing Florida-Wild-Moments.

    Derpiliceous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Florida Man Executive At Panera

    Person using a cooler as a laptop stand in a cafe, embodying a unique Florida-Wild-Moments scene.

    Headphones on, earing bagels and water from home while sitting there barefoot. Florida man executive level.

    Where1sthebeach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another reason for so many bizarre stories in Florida could be the Sunshine Laws that allow journalists to get their hands on police incidents almost in real-time. “Florida has got one of the broadest public records laws in the country,” says Barbara Petersen, president of Florida’s First Amendment Foundation. “As soon as that incident report is filed (by law enforcement), we can go and make a public record request and get it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Florida's A Fun State. Merry Christmas Everybody

    Sign explaining the qualities of gator meat, featuring an alligator silhouette, reflecting Florida-Wild-Moments.

    DwightKSchnute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Seen At A Restaurant In Florida

    Chalkboard in Florida cafe humorously tracks days since last "Karen" incident, showing current and high scores.

    PancakeExprationDate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Just An Alligator Chilling In Disney World, Florida

    Log ride with people, while an alligator swims in the water nearby in a Florida nature scene.

    flu0mas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, while it’s fine to laugh at some of the ‘Florida man’ stories, it’s also important to keep in mind the other side of these headlines. “Not every ‘Florida man’ story is laugh-out-loud funny. Some of them have real tragedy behind them,” said Florida journalist Craig Pittman.
    #22

    Just Taking His Parrot For A Ride At 55 Mph. Welcome To Florida

    Motorcyclist with a colorful parrot on the back, showcasing a unique Florida wild moment.

    fleurettes_mom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Only In Florida

    Giant shopping cart vehicle on a Florida street, capturing a wild moment in everyday traffic.

    nascarworker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Somewhere In Florida

    A humorous sign in Florida about charging for standing or sitting on the sidewalk.

    AttentionBeginning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Often in these stories, mental health plays a really important role. Mental well-being is a big, overlooked problem in the Sunshine State, as it ranks at the bottom of the US states for funding. 

    “When the work of journalists basically pokes fun at crime and activities that no reasonable person would be involved in, it’s on us to get beyond the snicker and laugh and sneer and look at if there’s a bigger issue,” Tompkins said.
    #25

    Only In Florida

    Man riding motorcycle with two colorful parrots on a Florida road, showcasing a unique wild moment.

    af31115 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Nothing To See Here. Just An Alligator Riding A Manatee. Welcome To Florida!

    Manatee swimming with an alligator in a Florida canal, showcasing Florida wild moments.

    bigggblack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    When Floridaman Needs A Lawyer

    Billboard along a Florida highway offering legal help for DUIs, featuring bold text and contact number.

    THATS_A_LIE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even the stereotype that Florida has a crazy crime rate is incorrect, as it’s the lowest it’s been in the past 50 years. In 2022, violent crimes fell by nearly 32% thanks to efforts from law enforcement, community initiatives, and policy changes.
    #28

    On The Florida News Today:

    TV screen showing alligator as physical distancing guide; caption jokes about a Florida metric.

    Pointman2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    When You Live In Florida You Always Check The Bottom Of The Pool Before Jumping In

    Alligator swimming in a residential pool, showcasing a wild moment in Florida.

    kekembas17 , Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Only In Florida...an Alligator On A Pool Noodle

    Alligator floating with pool noodles in a canal, showcasing Florida wild moments.

    ArianaGandhi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Oh Florida…

    A unique Florida moment with people on a small vehicle at a gas station.

    PurplePhoenix77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    We Don't Need No Shoes To Go To Wal-Mart. Yes, This Is Florida

    Barefoot shopper with child in cart in a Florida store aisle, surrounded by soft drink displays.

    krillinsdots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Every Week My Neighbor Mows His Beer Cans

    Man on a lawnmower collecting cans in a Florida neighborhood, showcasing a unique scene from Florida wild moments.

    hurricanesurvivor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Just Another Day In Florida

    Car adorned with various figurines and decorations on a Florida street, capturing a quirky wild moment.

    TheHeroSaitama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Really Florida??

    White limousine truck driving on a Florida road, showcasing unique Florida-Wild-Moments.

    Phoebler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Saw This Yesterday In Florida

    A uniquely decorated truck covered in flags and items at a Florida gas station, capturing a wild moment.

    overlord-ror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A Truck In Florida

    White truck in Florida with unique metal exhaust pipe, parked at a RaceTrac gas station.

    zachismyname89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Genius At Work - Only In Florida

    Overpacked truck on a Florida road, filled with furniture and a person holding onto a mattress.

    gatdamnitsomuch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    You Can Never Out Redneck Florida

    Dog riding in a rugged jeep with a Florida license plate, capturing a unique Florida wild moment at a traffic light.

    KingCodyBill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    He's Just Catching Some Shade. It Is Hot Down There

    Alligator hiding under a parked black truck in Florida.

    LadyJustice4512 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Thought This Was Amusing. Playground Right Next To A Lake With Alligators

    Caution sign about alligators near a swing set by a lake in Florida emphasizing safety and wildlife awareness.

    To help but think this is a little bit amusing. If your kids are bad just tell them to go stand near the edge of the lake lol.

    aware4ever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Happy Holidays From Fred The 21 Year Old Turtle That Lives At Petland In Orlando Florida

    A tortoise with a holiday balloon in a Florida pet store surrounded by toys and pet supplies.

    jasonleedesigns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    0:08 Florida Man Holds Massive Clock On Flatbed

    Person in a red truck holding a grandfather clock out of the window, capturing a unique Florida wild moment.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    The Most Florida Thing I’ve Seen This Week

    Chevy Suburban with unique family stickers, part of Florida-Wild-Moments series.

    karebear6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Florida Man In His Element. Maybe R/Trashyhot Crossover?

    Shirtless man in Florida store examines deli counter, surrounded by snacks and beverages.

    ShaQuandria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    In A Florida Wendy's Parking Lot

    Truck in Florida with political stickers, including pro-Trump and anti-Biden messages, showcasing diverse opinions.

    Can't believe I found one in person

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Of Course It's Florida

    Yellow truck with lifted suspension and rear platform at a Florida traffic light, illustrating wild road moments.

    zentient9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Just Florida Things

    A humorous camper with a playful sign on the highway, reflecting a quirky Florida-Wild-Moments scene.

    l0st_cause Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Found In San Carlos Florida, I'm So Happy I Moved

    Graffiti on a Florida house garage amidst a suburban setting, illustrating a dramatic wild moment.

    hpopple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Wendy's Parking Lot, Niceville, Fl. Breaking Bad 2: Florida Man Boogaloo

    Damaged RV parked in a lot under a clear sky, Florida wild moments.

    Accomplished_Ad6262 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Bathroom Sign At A Barcade In Florida

    Humorous restroom sign and figure illustrating unique Florida wild moments.

    Mingusdrew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Meanwhile, In Florida

    Traffic sign with humorous message on a Florida street, capturing a wild moment.

    shots-by-leo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Florida Man Is Getting Braver Everyday

    Sign near a water body in Florida cautioning against interacting with alligators, highlighting Florida wild moments.

    oilfieldrigger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Only In Florida.

    Newspaper headline about theft in Florida featuring a giant purple chicken incident.

    litefoot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Florida Problems

    A dog looks through a glass door at an alligator outside, capturing Florida wild moments.

    tshizdude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Its Raining A Little Bit In Florida... Thats A Bullshark In A Front Yard

    Flooded yard with a shark fin visible near a tree, showcasing Florida wild moments.

    itslookingatmeray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    A "Motorcycle" In Florida

    Two people on a trike with a trailer in Florida, showcasing unique transport, embodying Florida-Wild-Moments.

    Peytoncm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Just Another Day In Florida

    Alligator swimming through a flooded street in Florida, surrounded by buildings and palm trees.

    psychie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Cloudy With A Chance Of Frogs

    Frog on a windshield during a drive in Florida, capturing unexpected Florida wild moments on the highway.

    SabrinaWFTV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Only In Florida....

    Alligator in Florida, dressed and posed on various props, showcasing Florida wild moments.

    Things4FLppl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Redneck Engineering At A Thai Restaurant In Florida

    Flip-flops used as an improvised door lock in Florida, showcasing wild moments of creativity.

    barebackbandit1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    There’s Nothing A Florida Man Can’t Do And This Is Proof

    A man in red on a mobility scooter at a Florida intersection, capturing wild moments in traffic.

    peemints Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Mom Sent Me This Today From Florida. To Make It Better She Said The Driver Only Had One Arm

    Truck overloaded with wooden pallets in a Florida parking lot, capturing wild moments of daily life.

    azelawolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Welcome To Florida

    Florida traffic delay due to watermelon truck spill, with debris scattered on road and cars stopped around the scene.

    bandcalledhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    So Very Florida. These Jerks Just Block The Road And Don’t Move

    "Birds walking in a suburban street viewed from inside a Tesla, capturing Florida wild moments."

    Einfinitez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    What In The Florida Going On Here?

    Pickup truck with a casket in the bed, secured by orange straps on a Florida road.

    JorgeHeathen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Anybody Know What Species Of Croc This Might Be? (S. Florida)

    Alligator crossing a wet road at night next to a stop sign in Florida, highlighting wild moments in suburban areas.

    found this big guy was resting in the middle of the road.

    mannymenendez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Welcome, New Floridians!

    Sandbags lined up for flood protection in a Florida driveway, showcasing a typical wild moment of storm preparation.

    grey_smile Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Only In Florida

    Overloaded car in Florida with bicycles and various items strapped on, capturing wild moments on the road.

    dps3695 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Heat So Severe That The Pens We Use For The Ferry Literally Melted

    Hand holding a curved pen as part of a Florida wildlife-themed moment on a sunny day outdoors.

    A-Digital-Circus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Well At Least He’s Creative

    Man in camouflage shorts holding a humorous sign seeking money at Florida intersection, capturing wild moments.

    Import Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Just A Little Too Hot To Kayak In Florida Today

    Truck with kayak in Florida parking lot, symbolizing Florida-Wild-Moments.

    tyrannosaurus_fred Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    A Bear In My Backyard Today …

    A black bear near a backyard grill beside a lake, showcasing Florida wild moments.

    ComplexWrangler1346 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Sponge Bob Is Moving Because Of The Hurricane

    Vehicle towing a large pineapple sculpture on a Miami highway, capturing a unique Florida wild moment.

    skullpoly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Walked Outside To Find A Turtle Laying Eggs Right Next To My Car

    Turtle laying eggs on grassy soil, capturing a Florida wild moment.

    rivigurl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    When You’re In Florida But Need Reception In Singapore

    Car on Florida highway with numerous fishing poles on roof, highlighting unique wild moments.

    bearoderse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    But He’s A “Good Man”

    "Text seeking companionship in Jacksonville during a storm, part of Florida wild moments."

    sweetEVILone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Which One Of Y’all Left This At The Airport?

    Publix shopping cart on an airport escalator, capturing a humorous Florida wild moment at MIA airport.

    JorgeHeathen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    Florida Man (And Wife) Towing A Casket With The Name “Bones” On Their Trike? Lmao

    A trike motorbike pulls a casket down a sunny Florida street, capturing unique Florida-Wild-Moments.

    88122787ja9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Family Friendly Bar

    Neon sign humor in a bar, reflecting wild Florida moments.

    Beren__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Florida Never Fails To Deliver

    A black car with oversized wheels on a Florida highway, capturing a wild moment in the sunny weather.

    gogogodzilla86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    My Neighbor Decorating Their Yard With Bottles Of Alcohol, Yes This Is Florida

    Front yard in Florida adorned with eclectic decor and figures, showcasing unique wild moments and creativity.

    lets-work-together Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    The Best Explanation For Visiting Florida

    Woman with glasses shares a humorous story about her move to Florida, highlighting Florida-Wild-Moments.

    majesticloulou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Seen In Florida. Guess They Got Tired Of The Covid19 Stares

    Red minivan with NY plates and "Not from NY, It's a Rental" written on window, showcasing a Florida wild moment.

    justininhifi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    I Told My Brother In Law I Missed Florida, He Showed Me This

    Traffic light showing left turn in Florida, with a no left turn sign beneath, highlighting wild driving moments.

    Simurgh1989 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #86

    Only In Florida

    Customized white luxury car with pink roof and ornate wheels, parked in a Florida lot, capturing Florida wild moments.

    TheRealOwenGrady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    I Am New To Florida. Is This Normal?

    Car covered in festive holiday lights in a parking lot, showcasing Florida wild moments.

    PopeRD2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Just A Relaxing Day In Florida

    Person floating calmly in a swampy pond with a crocodile, capturing a unique Florida wild moment.

    crumbbelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    If You Went Hiking Through Oleta River In Aventura Florida Last Year, You Probably Poop Your Pants A Couple Miles In

    Clown in colorful costume standing in a dense forest, showcasing an unexpected Florida wild moment.

    poo_smudge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    I Saw This Driving Down The Interstate. Well Done, Florida

    Lowered orange car on Florida highway, showcasing wild vehicle modifications with extreme wheel camber.

    pumped_up_kicks80 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Florida Man At It Again

    A car overloaded with luggage driving down a palm-lined street, showcasing a Florida wild moment.

    LtDan85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    So True

    Store display in Florida showing winter coats next to swimsuits, highlighting Florida's varied climate needs.

    BeachFrmFL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #93

    Spotted On A Road In Florida

    Police car directing large black object on Florida road, capturing wild moments in traffic management.

    stvictus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    This Giant Alligator Is Currently Roaming A Golf Course In Florida

    Alligator on a Florida golf course, showcasing wild moments in nature.

    cluckinho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Florida Condo I Stayed At Had Beach-Accessible Wheelchairs

    Beach wheelchair with large wheels on a tiled floor, showcasing an innovative design for easy movement in sandy Florida terrains.

    Yeeslander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Only In Florida

    Lifted lawn mower with tall wheels on grass, illustrating innovative Florida wild moments in design.

    On Facebook Marketplace too, who the hell bought this

    45hioy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    A Toilet Is Worth A Thousand Words

    A toilet tank secured with zip ties, an unexpected Florida-Wild-Moments scene.

    LojaRich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Grab The Milk “Fu¢k The Rest”

    Young couple in casual attire shopping at a Florida deli counter, showcasing unique fashion choices.

    Piglecorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    I Do Believe Florida Knows How To Speak Redneck

    Florida-Wild-Moments: Billboard comparing costs of dipping tobacco and mudding tires against a backdrop of trees.

    maroonCoonass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #100

    Sign At Florida BBQ Restaurant

    Sign at a Florida location for Wu-Tang Wednesday about unedited hip hop music, addressing parents and featuring the Wu-Tang Clan logo.

    S4MPL3S Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Florida Sucks

    Jeep on a Florida road with humorous text on the spare tire cover.

    unsupported Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Found On A Trip To Florida In Georgia

    Graffiti on a baby changing station with "onlyFans" and text blurred out, depicting a humorous Florida wild moment.

    Deep_Grape820 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    But Also It Was Midday In Florida

    Shopper in unique attire pushing a cart in a Florida store, capturing wild moments at the toy section.

    sailfist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Florida Prepping For Tomorrow Like

    People wrapping a car in plastic wrap in a Florida parking lot, capturing a wild moment.

    Things that are not aesthetic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!