Florida Underwater As Terrifying Footage Shows Monster Storm Swallowing Entire Suburbs
News

Florida Underwater As Terrifying Footage Shows Monster Storm Swallowing Entire Suburbs

Interview With Expert
Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Hurricane Milton has left parts of Florida submerged, as the catastrophic storm pounded the west coast with strong winds and relentless rain.

Low-lying coastal towns have been swamped, and the roads in some areas are completely underwater.

As residents scrambled to evacuate, others are now stranded amidst rising floodwaters. The devastation comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, compounding the misery for communities already in recovery mode.

Highlights
  • Hurricane Milton has left parts of Florida completely submerged.
  • Low-lying coastal towns have been swamped, and the roads in some areas are completely underwater.
  • As residents scrambled to evacuate, others are now stranded amidst rising floodwaters.
  • "As the sun comes up and people can get a better idea of the impact, we will have more details," Lieutenant Todd Olmer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office told Bored Panda.

Hurricane Milton leaves parts of Florida submerged, with coastal towns swamped and streets completely underwater

Florida Underwater As Terrifying Footage Shows Monster Storm Swallowing Entire Suburbs

Image credits: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Hurricane Milton made landfall with brutal force on the night of Wednesday, October 9. But the true extent of the damage will only be realized in the daylight.

As dawn breaks, the full scope of the devastation—flooded neighborhoods, damaged infrastructure, and displaced residents—will finally be visible for officials to evaluate the nightmarish toll​.

“Darkness brings its own challenges for disaster response. Flooded roadways, fallen trees, obstacles, and downed power lines are harder to see. Storms of this magnitude are chaos, and the limited visibilityespecially when the power goes outis another layer to contend with as we start recovering and assessing the impacts of the storm,” Lieutenant Todd Olmer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office told Bored Panda.

While some managed to evacuate, others are trapped by rising floodwaters as the region was battered with relentless rain

When asked about whether the sheriff’s office received reports of casualties or damages, Lieutenant Todd said, “Early on a number of tornadoes touched down in North Ft. Myers and Cape Coral. Businesses and homes were heavily damaged by these. There have also been reports of a few structure fires. As the sun comes up and people can get a better idea of the impact, we will have more details.”

One police chief revealed that it’s likely they will find bodies in the aftermath.

“I don’t think it’s going to be rescue once the storm subsides…it’s going to be recovery,” Melanie Bevan, the chief of the police department in Bradenton, Florida, told BBC.

“What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies…it’s bleak in some of these areas,” she added.

The once-in-a-century storm wreaked havoc after Hurricane Milton made landfall on the night of Wednesday, October 9

Before the storm wreaked havoc, officers told residents to have their names and loved ones’ identities written on their arms with a black marker.

This was “so that we can get hold of somebody to come claim you,” Melanie said.

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci said most of Sarasota has been flooded with several feet of water.

Several netizens shared footage of the destruction left behind by the gusty winds and torrential rain

“A cement bench flew of the roof of a neighbouring hotel and crashed down next to me,” he told the outlet.

“Traffic lights were flying in the wind and pieces of people’s roofs were flying past me,” he continued. “It is probably one of the most intense hurricanes I’ve ever seen.”

“What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies…it’s bleak in some of these areas,” a police chief said

Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, said Wednesday night that the Tampa metropolitan area was receiving between three and five inches of rain per hour.

” … That’s two and three times the normal rain rate, or speed, that rain would fall from just a traditional thunderstorm,” he told CBS News.

“And when rain falls that fast, that hard on an urban area, you almost get an instant flood,” he continued, “it has nowhere to go, you just get this instant flash flooding, and you’re seeing that unfold all throughout the Tampa Bay area as we speak.”

“When rain falls that fast, that hard on an urban area, you almost get an instant flood,” said Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center

As recovery efforts ramp up in the aftermath of the storm, Lieutenant Todd told Bored Panda that their focus would be on doing everything possible to support residents.

“Unfortunately our agency and area is familiar with these events Two years ago Hurricane Ian decimated our barrier islands and caused substantial damage from winds and flooding throughout the county,” he said. “Our focus is recovery, and bringing everything we can to support or great residents of Lee County.”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Onan Hag All
Onan Hag All
Onan Hag All
Community Member
1 hour ago

De Santis is a frigging idiot; Florida’s state government will no longer be required to consider climate change when crafting energy policy under legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. The new law, which passed the Florida Legislature in March and takes effect on July 1, will also prohibit the construction of offshore wind turbines in state waters and will repeal state grant programs that encourage energy conservation and renewable energy. The legislation also deletes requirements that state agencies use climate-friendly products and purchase fuel-efficient vehicles. And it prevents any municipality from restricting the type of fuel that can be used in an appliance, such as a gas stove. The legislation, along with two other bills Mr. DeSantis signed on Wednesday, “will keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state,” the governor wrote on the social media platform X. “We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and reject

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

My friend has two brothers living in the Tampa area, fingers crossed...

CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just heard from a friend who lives in that area as well, and she is safe and sound, although without power.

zatrisha
zatrisha
zatrisha
Community Member
1 hour ago

My best wishes to my fellow human beings in the US, I hope you stay safe.

