Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dramatic Before And After Photos Of Astronauts Show Effects Of Being Stuck In Space For 9 Months
News, Tech&Science

Dramatic Before And After Photos Of Astronauts Show Effects Of Being Stuck In Space For 9 Months

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams finally returned to Earth yesterday (March 18), much to the relief of friends and loved ones.

What started as just an eight-day mission was extended to 250 days due to a series of technical issues with their spacecraft, which left the pair reliant on a later scheduled SpaceX capsule to bring them home.

Highlights
  • Wilmore and Williams returned home after an unplanned 250-day stay in space.
  • NASA photos reveal significant physical changes after long-duration space missions.
  • Astronauts in space lose 1-2% bone density per month, mainly in hip and spine.
  • Frank Rubio holds record for 371 consecutive days in space, but was able to fully recover.

The astronaut’s journey back wasn’t easy, as it required a fiery re-entry through the Earth’s atmosphere and a splashdown off the coast of Florida. 

Showcasing the impact of their time in space, dramatic before-and-after photos revealed the strain that the mission had on their bodies.

RELATED:

    Before-and-after photos revealed the physical impact that a 250-day-long mission had on recently returned astronauts

    Astronaut in blue NASA suit, arms crossed, showing effects of space travel.

    Image credits: Robert Markowitz / NASA

    Upon landing on Earth, the pairwere greeted by a recovery crew who retrieved them from the hatch and placed them on stretchers—standard protocol for long-duration space missions, which put a strain on the body as it acclimates to Earth’s gravity.

    Both Williams and Wilmore appeared happy and relieved as they were exiting the capsule, but netizens were quick to notice a dramatic difference in their physical appearance, with some describing them as gaunt and others theorizing that they had aged years in the months they spent in space.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Astronaut in a spacesuit smiling upon return, highlighting effects of space on the body after 9 months.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Despite astronauts following rigorous exercise regimens while on mission, the effects of microgravity are inevitable.

    “Each astronaut aboard the space station engages the muscles, bones, and other connective tissues that comprise their musculoskeletal systems using Earth-like exercise regimens. Crews exercise for an average of two hours a day,” an article from NASA stated.

    Astronaut poses in spacesuit before and after nine months in space, showing dramatic physical changes.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    The document also explains that astronautsare expected to lose 1% to 2% of bone density per month, mainly in the hip and spine. For context, menopausal women and older men lose 0.5 to 1% of their bone density per year.

    Space travel causes atrophy of bone and muscle, as well as changes in blood flow that have negative effects on health

    Astronauts inside a spacecraft hatch, illustrating effects of 9 months in space.

    Image credits: NASA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Muscle loss is also a delicate matter to consider, as the European Space Agency explained, “Loss of 10 to 20 % has been observed on short missions and, if no countermeasures were applied, this could go up to 50% on long duration missions.”

    This is caused due to gravity altering the circulating levels of growth hormone, glucocorticoids, and reducing protein synthesis rates, as well as affecting muscle fibers themselves.

    Astronauts smiling inside a space capsule, illustrating effects of long-term space missions on the human body.

    Image credits: NASA

    The changes in blood circulation are known to cause a condition known as Spaceflight Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS), which  can cause pressure to build on the optic nerve, leading to blurred vision.

    Many astronauts recover fully after returning to Earth, but some of the effects can be long-lasting.

    The current record for most consecutive days in outer space belongs to Frank Rubio, whose mission lasted for 371 days

    Astronaut floating in space station, hair defying gravity, showcasing effects of nine months in space.

    Image credits: NASA

    Wilmore and Williams’ 250-long stay in space is far from the largest any astronaut has spent. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Frank Rubio, a 49-year-old flight surgeon, US Army colonel, astronaut and helicopter pilot, holds the record for the longest-running single spaceflight mission in space at an impressive 371 days.

    Upon completing his mission on September 27, 2023, Rubio reported experiencing lower back pain and foot sensitivity, detailing his experience in an interview with Time Magazine.

    Astronaut in space suit smiling inside capsule, highlighting effects of 9-month space mission.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The first two or three months after your return is really focused on [recovery], just kind of reincorporating yourself into Earth, your family, and then also rehabilitating your body,” he said.

    “You adapt incredibly quickly to being in space, but then, unfortunately, the readaptation process back to earth can sometimes be a little bit longer and more difficult.”

    According to Rubio, readaptation to Earth’s atmosphere took him abouttwo to three months,with the help oflots of exercise, lots of testing, and science,and said he felt about 90-95% as healthy as he was before he left the planet for more than a year.

    The pair remains under observation by NASA’s medical team and is expected to fully recover in the following months

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Astronauts in blue suits waving, highlighting effects of space travel on the body.

    Image credits: Joe Raedle / Getty

    Much like Rubio, Williams also became a record-holder by becoming the female astronaut with the most hours spent outside a space station.

    NASA’s medical team at the Johnson Space Center will now monitor their health closely, which is at its most delicate the first few days back on Earth, while their bodies adjust to the planet’s gravity.

    Experts expect both astronauts to quickly and successfully recover from their mission, with their experience serving as a stark reminder of the physical toll these professionals endure in the name of science, their resilience and their optimism.

    “Heartfelt admiration.” Netizens took to social media to congratulate the astronauts for their bravery

    Comment discussing effects on astronauts in space for 9 months, highlighting intelligence and strength.

    Text message about time in the USA with dramatic effects.

    Comment by Harry Griffiths wishing astronauts a full recovery after 9 months in space.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about teachers' transformation through the year, referencing dramatic changes seen in astronauts after space.

    Comment praising astronaut's resilience after 9 months in space, showing admiration and a smiling emoji.

    Comment by user about the challenges astronauts face after being in space for 9 months.

    Comment expressing curiosity about astronauts' return effects after 9 months in space.

    Comment humorously noting stress effects of being stuck in space for 9 months.

    Melissa Anne comments on astronauts' recovery after nine months in space, mentioning pale skin and zero gravity effects.

    Text message discussing dramatic effects of aging.

    Text message humorously referencing being stuck in space for 9 months with emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing effects of being in space for 9 months; mentions sunshine and hair color.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's interesting that people lose muscle mass SO QUICKLY when they are not constantly using their muscles. Other primates can laze around for a few weeks in the right conditions, but the human body really wants to break those muscles down. I think if we are going to be a space-faring species we'll have to alter our DNA.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's interesting that people lose muscle mass SO QUICKLY when they are not constantly using their muscles. Other primates can laze around for a few weeks in the right conditions, but the human body really wants to break those muscles down. I think if we are going to be a space-faring species we'll have to alter our DNA.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda