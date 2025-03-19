Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Looks Frail”: Doctors Voice Health Concerns Over Astronaut After Spotting Clue In New Image
Health, News

“She Looks Frail”: Doctors Voice Health Concerns Over Astronaut After Spotting Clue In New Image

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have finally touched down on Earth after a long nine months up in space — but they still have a lengthy journey of healing to go through.

After NASA released photos of the two landing back home, walking gingerly, and shaking hands with other NASA personnel after undergoing a series of health checks, doctors noticed Williams’ appearance may be cause for some concern.

Highlights
  • Doctors were concerned as astronaut Sunita Williams looked particularly frail after nine months in space.
  • Her thin wrists hint at weight loss, muscle wasting, and bone density loss.
  • But the two astronuats walking within 24 hours after their return is promising, despite the health concerns.

It’s no surprise that the 59-year-old would look different after such a long time in a harsh environment, but before-and-after photos showing Williams’ now grayer hair, deeper wrinkles, and more gaunt face have clued experts in on just how brutal space has been to the woman’s body.

RELATED:

    More health concerns have been raised since Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore finally returned home after nine months in space

    Astronaut in space suit, smiling near American flag, with health concerns discussed by doctors.

    Image credits: NASA

    Doctors have pointed out to the Daily Mail that the astronaut’s “visibly thin” wrists may point to a sign of rapid weight loss, muscular wasting in her arms, and bone density loss.

    One particular photo also showed an IV sticking out of her wrist, “most likely” an attempt to restore hydration and electrolytes, since microgravity can trick the body into eliminating necessary fluids — which ultimately causes dehydration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the fact that Williams and Wilmore are even walking less than 24 hours after their return is a promising sign, since many believed they would be lacking that ability for some time.

    After all, as Dr John Jaquish, a biomedical engineer at Jaquish Biomedical, told the outlet, “That amount of time in space is crushing.”

    Parachutes slowing astronaut capsule as it lands in the ocean, with boats approaching for recovery.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Astronaut exiting capsule onto ship after ocean landing, with health concerns raised by doctors observing new images.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    To constantly be in an environment where “your stomach is upside down,” it becomes difficult to move food efficiently through the digestive system, causing the astronauts to eat less and wait longer in between meals.

    Also weighing in on the situation was Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and Air Force veteran. 

    “I don’t think people realize that you need gravity to exercise your muscles, and if you don’t have gravity, your muscles have nothing to have resistance against,” he explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Muscular atrophy, the wasting and thinning of muscle mass, may then lead to being more prone to fractures from simple and minor movements, reducing mobility.

    Experts zoomed in on Williams’ thin, frail wrist in photos released by NASA

    Astronaut appearing frail, waving in space suit, assisted by two people, raising doctors' health concerns.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Women, in particular, are at greater risk in space, as they are more prone to bone density loss due to having smaller, lighter bones, and a decline in protective hormones such as estrogen after menopause.

    “I’m not surprised that we saw and we’re seeing that she clearly has some issues there, because women tend to be impacted by these things more than men,” said Dr Gupta.

    Williams and Wilmore took off in June 2024, intending to reach the International Space Station (ISS) on their spacecraft. Their journey was only supposed to last eight days.

    But things took a turn when their vehicle began experiencing helium leaks, pushing fuel into the propulsion system, and resulting in a breakdown of their thrusters.

    Astronaut in blue suit, greeted by officials after landing, sparks health concerns from doctors.

    Image credits: NASA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Astronaut's hand appearing frail during handshake, raising health concerns from doctors in new image.

    Image credits: NASA

    They were then scheduled to stay on the ISS until February 2025 when they could return back to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

    That was then delayed another month — but on Friday, March 14, SpaceX launched Crew Dragon 10 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to retrieve the Crew-9 members, who consisted of Williams and Wilmore, as well as Aleksandr Gobunov and commander Nick Hague.

    The Crew Dragon capsule, named Endurance, was captured by the ISS just after midnight ET on Sunday, March 16.

    Astronaut with hair floating in zero gravity, wearing a red shirt, inside a space module with flags displayed above.

    Image credits: New York Times Podcasts

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Williams ended the journey with a heartfelt message to mission control.

    “Houston, thank you for tuning in this early morning,” she said. “It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive. Thank you so much.”

    But experts have reassured that it’s a promising sign to see Williams and Wilmore walking less than 24 hours after touching down

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment suggesting health spa for astronauts' wellness, hinting at their frail condition, with flag and heart emojis.

    Comment on astronaut health concerns after returning from space.

    Text message expressing concerns over astronaut's frail appearance, looking thin and unhealthy.

    Comment discussing astronaut's health and recovery after space return.

    Comment expressing concern over astronaut's health, mentioning color change and liver check.

    Comment on astronaut health concern, noting yellow skin and full recovery hopes.

    Comment by Becky McKinney discussing frail appearance and health concerns about an astronaut.

    Comment expressing concern and admiration for an astronaut's health, noting bravery and hope for strength recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern over astronaut's jaundiced skin.

    Christine comments on astronaut's frail appearance, expressing concern and hope for complete recovery.

    Comment discussing astronaut health concerns and appearance.

    Text comment expressing concerns on astronaut health in space, mentioning psychological training.

    Text comment by Heather Francis mentioning an astronaut looking frail after 9 months in space.

    Comment mentioning a frail astronaut, expressing hope for her health recovery.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats what happens when you spend 8+ MONTHS (actually 9) in space when it was supposed to be only 8 DAYS. MONTHS more to recover from this. I hope they are compensated appropriately.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats what happens when you spend 8+ MONTHS (actually 9) in space when it was supposed to be only 8 DAYS. MONTHS more to recover from this. I hope they are compensated appropriately.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda