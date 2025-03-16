Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Houston, Thank You”: SpaceX Crew Arrives At ISS To Bring Stranded NASA Astronauts Back Home
News, Tech&Science

“Houston, Thank You”: SpaceX Crew Arrives At ISS To Bring Stranded NASA Astronauts Back Home

Two astronauts who have been stuck in space since June 2024 are one step closer to finally coming home. 

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore took off in the early summer, intending to reach the International Space Station (ISS) on their spacecraft and return eight days after their arrival. During their journey, however, their vehicle began experiencing helium leaks, pushing fuel into the propulsion system — resulting in a breakdown of their thrusters.

Highlights
  • Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore are finally returning home after being stranded in space since June 2024.
  • Things went wrong when a helium leak occurred, causing the spacecraft's thrusters to fail.
  • Crew Dragon 10 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to bring them back, arriving at the ISS on March 16, 2025.

They were then slated to stay on the ISS until February 2025 when they could return back to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

    Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore are finally returning home

    SpaceX crew capsule approaching the ISS over Earth, set to return stranded NASA astronauts home safely.

    Image credits: astro_Pettit

    And now they’ve made good on that promise — even though it’s a month later than anticipated.

    On Friday, March 14, SpaceX launched Crew Dragon 10 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the station to relieve Crew-9 members, who now consist of Williams, Wilmore, as well as Aleksandr Gorbunov and commander Nick Hague, from their duties.

    Initially Hague and Gorbunov were set to help Williams and Wilmore land back home, but the plan fell through due to the lack of an emergency pod that the space station would have needed for the remaining crews.

    The Crew Dragon capsule, called Endurance, was captured by the ISS just after midnight ET on Sunday, March 16.

    SpaceX crew member in costume on ISS interacting with NASA astronaut amidst Halloween-themed fun.

    Image credits: NASA

    Wilmore was responsible for opening the capsule hatch and linking the station with the spacecraft, subsequently ringing the bell as the new arrivals boarded, exchanging handshakes and hugs with one another.

    Williams, who had been taking pictures of it all, then spoke to mission control.

    “Houston, thank you for tuning in this early morning,” she announced. “It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive. Thank you so much.”

    Crew Dragon 10 was captured by the ISS

    SpaceX crew arrives at ISS, astronauts celebrating and embracing in the space station module.

    Image credits: NASA

    SpaceX Crew on ISS mission waving, ready to bring stranded NASA astronauts back home, celebrating teamwork in the station.

    Image credits: NASA

    But as he was waiting for the arrival of astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, Hague decided to have a little fun. 

    While livestreaming the occasion, the astronaut decided to wear a gray alien mask and black hoodie, stopping occasionally to gesture towards something out of the camera’s view.

    The light-hearted little moment was a breath of fresh air for everyone, including those watching.

    Williams and Wilmore had been stranded in space for months on end

    NASA astronauts inside the ISS, preparing for return with SpaceX.

    Image credits: NASA

    “They have a sense of humor up there,” read one comment.

    “I knew it!!! Watching the SpaceX Dragon capsule docking live I caught a glimpse of a damn alien wearing a hoodie!!! I KNEW IT!!!” laughed another.

    A third wrote on X, “What can i say? i’m loving the alien mask.”

    SpaceX crew arrives at ISS to assist stranded NASA astronauts, seated in the space station interior with equipment in view.

    Image credits: NASA

    While it certainly isn’t spooky season, the costume is similar to the traditions astronauts would participate in during or around Halloween.

    According to The New York Post, crew members tend to wear their best (or sometimes only) costumes in honor of the holiday. 

    In the past, NASA astronauts have dressed up as characters such as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, a Minion, Waldo, and the Mario brothers.

    A foreign alien face appeared during the NASA livestream

    Comment expressing hope for a safe return of astronauts from ISS after 8 months in space.

    Comment discussing how NASA astronauts aren't stranded at the ISS, mentioning alternate opportunities and responsibilities.

    Comment discussing SpaceX's role in returning NASA astronauts from the ISS, with a sarcastic tone.

    Comment questioning recent SpaceX launch issues, expressing concerns about safety.

    Comment about SpaceX mission to the ISS, highlighting its achievement.

    Comment from Matt Wheadon joking about overtime pay with laughing emoji.

    Comment wishing safety for astronauts returning from the ISS mission.

    Comment on SpaceX Crew arrival, mentioning overtime pay, humorously engages with NASA astronaut rescue news.

    Text message expressing relief about NASA astronauts' safe return from space mission.

    John Sahtila Jr.'s comment on SpaceX Crew reaching ISS to assist NASA astronauts.

    Comment discussing SpaceX mission to bring NASA astronauts home safely.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
