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The vast majority of pet owners consider their furry friends to be members of the family. So along with the thrill of bringing home a new pet comes an immense amount of pressure to choose the perfect name. You can go for a human name, or you can pick a food name. Perhaps you’ll pick one based on how the pet looks, or maybe you’ll decide based on your pet’s personality. The possibilities are endless!

But sometimes, owners manage to come up with the most brilliant names possible. And if you’re struggling to think of an appropriate name for your puppy, you’ve come to the right place. Netizens have been recalling the funniest and most adorable pet names they’ve ever heard, so you’ll find the best ones below. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you want to adopt another kitten tomorrow, and be sure to upvote the names that you wish you’d thought of yourself!

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#1

Blonde woman gently holding a ferret, nose-to-nose, outdoors in the grass, sharing brilliant and bizarre pet names. A ferret named Ferret Bueller.

somethingcutenwitty , Evgeniya Litovchenko / Unsplash Report

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    #2

    A fluffy peach-colored cat resting on a man's shoulder, inspiring brilliant and bizarre pet names. A little cat named Yardstick (bc he only had 3 feet).

    Dr-Cthulwho , Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash Report

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    #3

    Two orange tabby cats lying intertwined on asphalt, one with an arm around the other, showing pet names. My grandma had twin orange cats, Pete and Repeat.

    GhostOfKitsune , Himanshu Choudhary / Unsplash Report

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    #4

    A person holding a grey Scottish Fold cat with wide orange eyes, prompting ideas for pet names. A friend had a cat called Astrophe.

    Cat Astrophe.

    ItsaMeSandy , Andrew Umansky / Unsplash Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat -Apult is another one I've heard. 😂

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    #5

    Tiny hands gently hold a small tortoise, highlighting the diversity of brilliant and bizarre pet names. Not the best pet name but a solid one: as a philosophy undergrad, I had a turtle named Aristurtle.

    space_manatee , Fernando Maté / Unsplash Report

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    #6

    My best friend had a corgi named "Lieutenant Dan" because "he ain't got no legs".

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    #7

    Man crouching on a beach, hugging a Weimaraner dog, both looking out at the ocean, enjoying pet names. I always liked the story about a guy that had a dog named Paul. His friend group acquired a dude named Paul, who they always referred to as “Human Paul.”.

    TheYankeeFist , Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash Report

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    #8

    Hairless Sphynx cat in a red and black plaid blanket, looking directly at the camera, with unique pet names. Nudacris is a hairless cat on TikTok. 10/10 name, no notes.

    heffapig , Dan Wayman / Unsplash Report

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    #9

    A majestic ginger Maine C**n cat lying down, a great example for bizarre pet names. Cat Benatar.

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    #10

    Two happy golden retriever dogs by a bright blue lake, showcasing brilliant pet names inspiration. I read in a local paper a Community Spotlight article about a local business man and his family. There was a photo of the man and his family, along with the two family dogs.

    The man’s last name was Hussey. His golden retrievers were named Shameless and Brazen.

    It’s been decades and I still believe they were the best names ever!

    SiroccoDream Report

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    #11

    A fluffy brown and black cat walking on a paved surface, embodying a unique pet name. Mr. Meowgi for a Japanese Bobtail.

    Mewsie93 , Irina Balashova / Unsplash Report

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    #12

    A smiling woman holds a small, scruffy dog with a red ribbon on its harness, celebrating bizarre pet names. Doogie Schnauzer.

    arkinim , Sebastian Coman Travel / Unsplash Report

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    #13

    Cat Damon.

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    #14

    A cute white and black bunny with floppy ears licks its paw, a perfect example of unique pet names. Attila the bun, for a rabbit.

    Sea-Patience-4065 , Ceren Büşra SEVTEKİN / Pexels Report

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    #15

    A small black piglet being fed a piece of watermelon, highlighting an interesting pet name. Notorious P.I.G. AKA Piggie Smalls. Tori, for short. American mini pig.

    emaydee , Alexandra Novitskaya / Pexels Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A white chicken standing indoors, possibly one with a bizarre pet name. Cluck Norris. My old boss’s chicken.

    datsupaflychic , Catherine Sheila / Pexels Report

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    #17

    A close-up of a sleek, dark brown snake with its tongue slightly extended, resting on a textured rock, showing bizarre pet names. I had a black snake that lived in my attic when I was renting( the house wasn’t great, and he was great pest control so I just left him up there to come and go as he pleased) that I named David Hisselhoff. Everybody used to freak out when I’d tell him that he was up there, but I didn’t mind and I would always tell them not to hassle the Hoff.

    Stop_Dont_Comeback , David Clode / Unsplash Report

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    #18

    A person gently holds a small, orange and white patterned snake with its tongue flicking out, highlighting brilliant pet names. I have a snake and a tortoise, Adolf Hissler and Winston church-shell. They’ve been at war for like 5 years now.

    t-phillip5 , Ruben Christen / Pexels Report

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    #19

    Weiner dog named Frank. Little dude was awesome.

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    ehtonalcanada avatar
    woolly research
    woolly research
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh God, that's not the wiener dog whose owner used to masturbate him? I knew a Frank too.

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    #20

    I heard my coworker on the phone, and she asked the vet if she could schedule an appointment for her kitten. Its name was Eartha Kitten.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a fox family on the property where my parents used to live. The vixen was very bold and would hang around the yard even if people were out there. My mom named her Eartha. 😁 And I named her boyfriend Renard. Every spring they have 3 to 5 kits who are adorable to watch.

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    #21

    A close-up of an axolotl with a happy expression, showcasing brilliant pet names. Its small red eyes and gills are visible. An axolotl called “Sir Lancelotl”.

    Waldiboy , Artem Lysenko / Pexels Report

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    #22

    A person in a red beanie hugging a small brown dog, exemplifying the joy of unique pet names. Old neighbors had a pug, we didn't chat much with them just heard her snuffling around the fence most days.
    Then one night she refused to come inside and we heard "goddammit Linda, get back in the house!" A brief pause. "Linda want treats?!" And that fat little pug named Linda hustled in the back door. My husband and I nearly died from laughing.

    strawberrygotta , Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash Report

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    #23

    A woman and her black and white dog pose on a wooden bridge, symbolizing brilliant pet names. Askim.
    What’s your dog’s name?
    Askim.

    Quick_Doughnut_5862 , Gaspar Zaldo / Pexels Report

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A place I once worked had a kickball team called Updog. The usual question people asked - "what's updog?". Answer - "not much, what's up with you?" 😁

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    #24

    A majestic Maine C**n cat with brilliant green and yellow eyes, an example of unique pet names. A cat named Beef.

    moomooadams09 , Timo Volz / Unsplash Report

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    #25

    A sleepy cat yawns widely on a grey chair, showcasing brilliant and bizarre pet names. Chairman Meow 🐈‍⬛.

    Farting_snowflakes , Natalya ZARITSKAYA / Pexels Report

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's from the Shadow Hunters book series too.

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    #26

    Two young girls in polka-dot dresses looking curiously at a turtle on a green cushion, representing brilliant pet names. Pet turtle named Voldetort.

    NotTheGreenestThumb , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels Report

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    #27

    A majestic German Shepherd dog sitting on a grassy hill with a beautiful building in the background, a pet with a bizarre name. There’s a dog at our park called The Ambassador.

    Boiler_Room1212 , Nikita Grishin / Pexels Report

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    #28

    Clarence, a yellow lab, benevolent but goofy.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once got kicked in the hiney by a pony named Clarence. 😂

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    #29

    A year before I relented and got my kid a cat, she already has it named: Captain Pretzel

    We decided we would get two so they have company, then had to match the name: Doctor Lasagna

    The vets love us.

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    #30

    My neighbor growing up had a dog named Batman. I thought it was hilarious as a kid.

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    #31

    Kevin. He’s a peacock. He’s not really a pet. He showed up one day at the kennel we take our dogs to. The story is he randomly showed up one day & never left. Being an animal kennel they made sure he was taken care of. He has full reign of the property, friendly, never goes near to dogs…he’s really sweet actually. It’s very comical.

    Also, a dog down the street from us named Kat.

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    #32

    As a kid I had a hamster. I named him MC Hamster.

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    #33

    A long orange cat named Cheese Log.

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    #34

    My hamsters name is Florida. Florida Gayle.

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    #35

    A sleek black cat with piercing yellow eyes nestled inside a washing machine, showcasing brilliant pet names. Was in the vet waiting room once and there was a pair of big yellow eyes glaring out of a basket. The owner was this chap who looked like crocodile Dundee, who told us his black cat was feeling a little under the weather.

    They were called next "Steve, please"

    Five mins later we heard Steve the cat giving the vet absolute hell.

    ollynch , Sandin Redzo / Pexels Report

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    #36

    A small chihuahua with its tongue out peeking through a blue basket, displaying bizarre pet names. Tank for a tiny chihuahua.

    flap_doodle53 , Quang Nguyen Vinh / Pexels Report

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    #37

    A dapper dachshund wearing pink sunglasses and a collar, showing off brilliant pet names. About 6 months ago I watched a YouTube video from a woman that works in a veterinary. She was listing stupid pet names and one of the ones she listed was a dog named Scoop. The majority of us in the comments were team Scoop. Scoop is out there living his best life and some internet slag tries to bring him down by making fun of him online. Scoop, if someone is reading this to you, keep on keeping on bud.

    Oh_No_Its_Dudder , Alina Vilchenko/ Pexels Report

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    #38

    I always liked “kit” for a cat. So it’s “kit the cat”.

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    #39

    Shoebox (shoo-B), a tiny cat found in a shoe box. She had a couple of kittens, named Nike and Reebok.

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    #40

    Password.

    That was the Cats name of this NSA agent friend I had.

    And I want to tell the truth right now if the NSA says they unlocked your device with a password based on finding out your cats name... that's a joke. And every Journalist reporting that factoid knows it.

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    #41

    Ceefur. C for cat.

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    #42

    A fat orange cat named Cheeto.

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    #43

    Close-up of a cream-colored cat with striking blue eyes, showcasing brilliant and bizarre pet names. A friend called his cat 'Grandma'. Which made for some funny call outs....

    bighatbenno , Luke Thornton / Unsplash Report

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    #44

    Two fluffy cats with bright blue eyes look up, one with its mouth slightly open, illustrating bizarre pet names. One time at the cat vet, there were two beautiful fluffy Ragdolls. One was named Princess Diana and the other was named Biscuit!

    Beautiful Princess Diana and her stupid brother Biscuit.

    mottison , Bruce Hong / Unsplash Report

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    #45

    A woman with curly hair holding a cocker spaniel dog, suggesting a brilliant pet name. Jabarkus.

    ProfessionalCut503 , Andrey Che / Pexels Report

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    #46

    A Rottweiler dog looking up at its owner on a street, showcasing a unique pet name. I have two (I delivered mail for 30 years). #1. A HUGE man, muscular, wide, tall. He had a Rottweiler that matched him in size and strength. I asked him what the dog's name was. He replied "Fluffy". I burst out laughing. 😂 #2. I had a lesbian couple that had a large, friendly PitBull. I asked the name. They replied, "Butch". I blurted out, "Of course he is". We all shared a good belly laugh. They were super-cool. 😂.

    Geester43 , IDRISS BELHAMADIA / Pexels Report

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    #47

    Phideaux, a dog.

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    #48

    Prozac, for a pandemic corgi puppy.

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    #49

    Tankerbell: 100lb+ female yellow lab.

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    #50

    Charmin. She was fluffy, white and soft like the toilet paper.

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    #51

    My grandpa named a cat “patty” after his sister in law because all the cat did was run around and angrily yell at everyone just like his sister in law.

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    #52

    Princess Donut.

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    #53

    ”The fish”. It was a cat.

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