But sometimes, owners manage to come up with the most brilliant names possible. And if you’re struggling to think of an appropriate name for your puppy, you’ve come to the right place. Netizens have been recalling the funniest and most adorable pet names they’ve ever heard, so you’ll find the best ones below. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you want to adopt another kitten tomorrow, and be sure to upvote the names that you wish you’d thought of yourself!

The vast majority of pet owners consider their furry friends to be members of the family . So along with the thrill of bringing home a new pet comes an immense amount of pressure to choose the perfect name. You can go for a human name, or you can pick a food name. Perhaps you’ll pick one based on how the pet looks, or maybe you’ll decide based on your pet’s personality. The possibilities are endless!

#1 A ferret named Ferret Bueller.

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#2 A little cat named Yardstick (bc he only had 3 feet).

#3 My grandma had twin orange cats, Pete and Repeat.

#4 A friend had a cat called Astrophe.



Cat Astrophe.

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#5 Not the best pet name but a solid one: as a philosophy undergrad, I had a turtle named Aristurtle.

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#6 My best friend had a corgi named "Lieutenant Dan" because "he ain't got no legs".

#7 I always liked the story about a guy that had a dog named Paul. His friend group acquired a dude named Paul, who they always referred to as “Human Paul.”.

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#8 Nudacris is a hairless cat on TikTok. 10/10 name, no notes.

#9 Cat Benatar.

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#10 I read in a local paper a Community Spotlight article about a local business man and his family. There was a photo of the man and his family, along with the two family dogs.



The man’s last name was Hussey. His golden retrievers were named Shameless and Brazen.



It’s been decades and I still believe they were the best names ever!

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#11 Mr. Meowgi for a Japanese Bobtail.

#12 Doogie Schnauzer.

#13 Cat Damon.

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#14 Attila the bun, for a rabbit.

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#15 Notorious P.I.G. AKA Piggie Smalls. Tori, for short. American mini pig.

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#16 Cluck Norris. My old boss’s chicken.

#17 I had a black snake that lived in my attic when I was renting( the house wasn’t great, and he was great pest control so I just left him up there to come and go as he pleased) that I named David Hisselhoff. Everybody used to freak out when I’d tell him that he was up there, but I didn’t mind and I would always tell them not to hassle the Hoff.

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#18 I have a snake and a tortoise, Adolf Hissler and Winston church-shell. They’ve been at war for like 5 years now.

#19 Weiner dog named Frank. Little dude was awesome.

#20 I heard my coworker on the phone, and she asked the vet if she could schedule an appointment for her kitten. Its name was Eartha Kitten.

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#21 An axolotl called “Sir Lancelotl”.

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#22 Old neighbors had a pug, we didn't chat much with them just heard her snuffling around the fence most days.

Then one night she refused to come inside and we heard "goddammit Linda, get back in the house!" A brief pause. "Linda want treats?!" And that fat little pug named Linda hustled in the back door. My husband and I nearly died from laughing.

#23 Askim.

What’s your dog’s name?

Askim.

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#24 A cat named Beef.

#25 Chairman Meow 🐈‍⬛.

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#26 Pet turtle named Voldetort.

#27 There’s a dog at our park called The Ambassador.

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#28 Clarence, a yellow lab, benevolent but goofy.

#29 A year before I relented and got my kid a cat, she already has it named: Captain Pretzel



We decided we would get two so they have company, then had to match the name: Doctor Lasagna



The vets love us.

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#30 My neighbor growing up had a dog named Batman. I thought it was hilarious as a kid.

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#31 Kevin. He’s a peacock. He’s not really a pet. He showed up one day at the kennel we take our dogs to. The story is he randomly showed up one day & never left. Being an animal kennel they made sure he was taken care of. He has full reign of the property, friendly, never goes near to dogs…he’s really sweet actually. It’s very comical.



Also, a dog down the street from us named Kat.

#32 As a kid I had a hamster. I named him MC Hamster.

#33 A long orange cat named Cheese Log.

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#34 My hamsters name is Florida. Florida Gayle.

#35 Was in the vet waiting room once and there was a pair of big yellow eyes glaring out of a basket. The owner was this chap who looked like crocodile Dundee, who told us his black cat was feeling a little under the weather.



They were called next "Steve, please"



Five mins later we heard Steve the cat giving the vet absolute hell.

#36 Tank for a tiny chihuahua.

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#37 About 6 months ago I watched a YouTube video from a woman that works in a veterinary. She was listing stupid pet names and one of the ones she listed was a dog named Scoop. The majority of us in the comments were team Scoop. Scoop is out there living his best life and some internet slag tries to bring him down by making fun of him online. Scoop, if someone is reading this to you, keep on keeping on bud.

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#38 I always liked “kit” for a cat. So it’s “kit the cat”.

#39 Shoebox (shoo-B), a tiny cat found in a shoe box. She had a couple of kittens, named Nike and Reebok.

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#40 Password.



That was the Cats name of this NSA agent friend I had.



And I want to tell the truth right now if the NSA says they unlocked your device with a password based on finding out your cats name... that's a joke. And every Journalist reporting that factoid knows it.

#41 Ceefur. C for cat.

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#42 A fat orange cat named Cheeto.

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#43 A friend called his cat 'Grandma'. Which made for some funny call outs....

#44 One time at the cat vet, there were two beautiful fluffy Ragdolls. One was named Princess Diana and the other was named Biscuit!



Beautiful Princess Diana and her stupid brother Biscuit.

#45 Jabarkus.

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#46 I have two (I delivered mail for 30 years). #1. A HUGE man, muscular, wide, tall. He had a Rottweiler that matched him in size and strength. I asked him what the dog's name was. He replied "Fluffy". I burst out laughing. 😂 #2. I had a lesbian couple that had a large, friendly PitBull. I asked the name. They replied, "Butch". I blurted out, "Of course he is". We all shared a good belly laugh. They were super-cool. 😂.

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#47 Phideaux, a dog.

#48 Prozac, for a pandemic corgi puppy.

#49 Tankerbell: 100lb+ female yellow lab.

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#50 Charmin. She was fluffy, white and soft like the toilet paper.

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#51 My grandpa named a cat “patty” after his sister in law because all the cat did was run around and angrily yell at everyone just like his sister in law.

#52 Princess Donut.

#53 ”The fish”. It was a cat.

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