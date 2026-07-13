“Can You Outsmart These Useless Facts?”: Ace This 20-Question Weird General Knowledge Quiz

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Some facts are so wonderfully pointless that they somehow become impossible to forget. Why are bananas ever so slightly radioactive? Which animal has fingerprints that look almost human? And what on Earth is raining diamonds? This quiz is loaded with 20 wonderfully bizarre questions covering everything from strange science and odd animals to unbelievable history and everyday facts that sound completely made up – but are absolutely real. ⭐

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Don’t worry if you don’t know every answer. Half the fun is discovering bizarre bits of knowledge you’ll be telling friends later for absolutely no practical reason.

Whether you’re a trivia fanatic or just love learning weird things for no reason at all, there’s a good chance a few of these questions will catch you off guard.

Ready to see just how full your brain is of gloriously useless information? Let’s find out. 👏

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Bastian Riccardi