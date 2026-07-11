“What Would Your Job Have Been In Ancient Rome?” 20 Questions To Find Out
You’ve probably never thought seriously about what you’d be doing for work two thousand years ago, mostly because rent and group chats keep you busy enough in this one. But it’s worth a minute. Ancient Rome ran on a strict division of labor, and most people there had very little say in where they landed.
Some were built for the arena, some were built for the Senate floor, and some were quietly running an entire estate while everyone else got the credit. It wasn’t random, instead, it came down to temperament, the same way your current job probably says more about your personality than your resume does.
This quiz looks at how you actually operate, how you handle pressure, orders, risk, and other people’s nonsense, and matches that against six real roles that existed in the Roman world.
Go ahead and take it. Worst case, you find out you’d have made a fantastic merchant. Best case, you finally get to feel smug about something from two thousand years ago.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
Image credits: Peter Holmboe
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The Vestal Virgin You hold yourself to a standard most people would find impossible, and you do it quietly, without needing anyone to notice. There's a discipline in you that reads as cold to people who don't know you, when really it's just devotion pointed somewhere specific. You don't share everything, and you don't owe anyone that explanation. People respect you before they understand you, and you're alright with that order of operations. Just don't let the privacy turn into isolation, even the most devoted among us need someone to talk to.
That's what I got, too. Since it's a thirty year term that starts during puberty - I'm FREE!!!! Now to go hide. I mean isolate.
The Vilicus _________________________ Nobody appointed you the person in charge, you just became that person because someone had to and you couldn't stand watching it fall apart. You notice the thing nobody else noticed, fix it quietly, and rarely get thanked for it. You like order, you like things running on schedule, and you have very little patience for people who don't carry their share. It's exhausting being the reliable one, but you wouldn't actually trade it for being anything else. Just let someone else carry something occasionally, you're allowed._____________________________ That's actually pretty accurate, describes my role at work, a position I never thought I would have or had planned to have. 😅
The Vestal Virgin You hold yourself to a standard most people would find impossible, and you do it quietly, without needing anyone to notice. There's a discipline in you that reads as cold to people who don't know you, when really it's just devotion pointed somewhere specific. You don't share everything, and you don't owe anyone that explanation. People respect you before they understand you, and you're alright with that order of operations. Just don't let the privacy turn into isolation, even the most devoted among us need someone to talk to.
That's what I got, too. Since it's a thirty year term that starts during puberty - I'm FREE!!!! Now to go hide. I mean isolate.
The Vilicus _________________________ Nobody appointed you the person in charge, you just became that person because someone had to and you couldn't stand watching it fall apart. You notice the thing nobody else noticed, fix it quietly, and rarely get thanked for it. You like order, you like things running on schedule, and you have very little patience for people who don't carry their share. It's exhausting being the reliable one, but you wouldn't actually trade it for being anything else. Just let someone else carry something occasionally, you're allowed._____________________________ That's actually pretty accurate, describes my role at work, a position I never thought I would have or had planned to have. 😅
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