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“What Would Your Job Have Been In Ancient Rome?” 20 Questions To Find Out
Crowded ancient Roman street with people, markets, and the Colosseum in the background. Job in Ancient Rome personality quiz.
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“What Would Your Job Have Been In Ancient Rome?” 20 Questions To Find Out

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You’ve probably never thought seriously about what you’d be doing for work two thousand years ago, mostly because rent and group chats keep you busy enough in this one. But it’s worth a minute. Ancient Rome ran on a strict division of labor, and most people there had very little say in where they landed.

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Some were built for the arena, some were built for the Senate floor, and some were quietly running an entire estate while everyone else got the credit. It wasn’t random, instead, it came down to temperament, the same way your current job probably says more about your personality than your resume does.

This quiz looks at how you actually operate, how you handle pressure, orders, risk, and other people’s nonsense, and matches that against six real roles that existed in the Roman world.

Go ahead and take it. Worst case, you find out you’d have made a fantastic merchant. Best case, you finally get to feel smug about something from two thousand years ago.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Overview of ancient Rome, showing historic ruins and architectural remnants, evoking curiosity about jobs in antiquity.

    Image credits: Peter Holmboe

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Vestal Virgin You hold yourself to a standard most people would find impossible, and you do it quietly, without needing anyone to notice. There's a discipline in you that reads as cold to people who don't know you, when really it's just devotion pointed somewhere specific. You don't share everything, and you don't owe anyone that explanation. People respect you before they understand you, and you're alright with that order of operations. Just don't let the privacy turn into isolation, even the most devoted among us need someone to talk to.

    2
    2points
    reply
    use_this avatar
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I got, too. Since it's a thirty year term that starts during puberty - I'm FREE!!!! Now to go hide. I mean isolate.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Vilicus _________________________ Nobody appointed you the person in charge, you just became that person because someone had to and you couldn't stand watching it fall apart. You notice the thing nobody else noticed, fix it quietly, and rarely get thanked for it. You like order, you like things running on schedule, and you have very little patience for people who don't carry their share. It's exhausting being the reliable one, but you wouldn't actually trade it for being anything else. Just let someone else carry something occasionally, you're allowed._____________________________ That's actually pretty accurate, describes my role at work, a position I never thought I would have or had planned to have. 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Vestal Virgin You hold yourself to a standard most people would find impossible, and you do it quietly, without needing anyone to notice. There's a discipline in you that reads as cold to people who don't know you, when really it's just devotion pointed somewhere specific. You don't share everything, and you don't owe anyone that explanation. People respect you before they understand you, and you're alright with that order of operations. Just don't let the privacy turn into isolation, even the most devoted among us need someone to talk to.

    2
    2points
    reply
    use_this avatar
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    otiose (foxtrot delta tango)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I got, too. Since it's a thirty year term that starts during puberty - I'm FREE!!!! Now to go hide. I mean isolate.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Vilicus _________________________ Nobody appointed you the person in charge, you just became that person because someone had to and you couldn't stand watching it fall apart. You notice the thing nobody else noticed, fix it quietly, and rarely get thanked for it. You like order, you like things running on schedule, and you have very little patience for people who don't carry their share. It's exhausting being the reliable one, but you wouldn't actually trade it for being anything else. Just let someone else carry something occasionally, you're allowed._____________________________ That's actually pretty accurate, describes my role at work, a position I never thought I would have or had planned to have. 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
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