If You Can Pick The Odd-One-Out In These 23 General Knowledge Challenges, You Have A Detective Eye

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Think you’ve got a sharp eye for detail? Test your general knowledge with these 23 questions, where the challenge is to find the odd one out each time.

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Each puzzle covers a different topic: from history and geography to science, literature, art, and more. Some answers are obvious, while others require careful observation and lateral thinking, meaning your ability to look beyond the obvious to spot hidden connections.

The real question is: can you pass all 23 brain teasers without making a mistake? Put your general knowledge to the test, and let’s find out how many you can solve 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Jan van der Wolf