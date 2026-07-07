Only The Real 80s & 90s Kids Will Ace This 26-Question Music Quiz From A To Z

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Think your 80s & 90s music knowledge base can handle anything from A to Z? Well, this nostalgic quiz is built to put you to the test. There are no multiple-choice safety nets here, so you will need to recall the exact answer for every single letter.

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In this challenging quiz, you will face 26 questions about music from the golden era – the 80s & 90s. Each question corresponds to a different letter of the alphabet, which will help you answer some of the tougher questions. From genre-defying, powerful, and raw performances to global superhits that are still played today, get ready to use every little corner of your 80s & 90s music memory!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Mike van Schoonderwalt