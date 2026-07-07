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Woman Snaps At Brother’s Wife, Finally Telling Her What She Thinks, Guy Just Freezes And Stares
A woman, upset, wiping tears with a tissue while holding a pillow. She is snapping at her brother's wife.
Family, Relationships

Woman Snaps At Brother’s Wife, Finally Telling Her What She Thinks, Guy Just Freezes And Stares

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You are meant to support your significant other no matter what, through thick and thin. But is that right? How are you supposed to have their back if they’re constantly stepping way out of line and hurting the people you love and care about? Unfortunately, setting healthy boundaries is easier said than done. But if you ignore them, sooner or later, someone is likely to be fed up and go nuclear.

One man asked for advice after finding himself in an impossible situation. His wife, who was constantly criticizing his sister, finally made her snap, rage, and throw insults around. Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong not to defend his wife. The AITA online community shared its thoughts on the family drama, and we’re bringing you the full story below.

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    Respecting someone also means respecting their life choices, instead of tearing down their self-esteem

    Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This man had no idea what to do when his sister and wife got into a huge argument that had been brewing for a while

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    Image credits: micens / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Antique_Pianist_7765

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    Constantly criticising someone and undermining their self-esteem is unhealthy and mean-spirited

    There’s no excuse for constantly making someone feel guilty for their life decisions. If they’re an adult and you supposedly care about and respect them, then you will, by extension, respect their choices.

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    You might think that you have good intentions, but it is not healthy to constantly try to force them to change their behavior. There is a fine line between helpful tips, unsolicited advice, constructive criticism, and criticism that undermines someone’s self-esteem.

    By all means, share your wisdom if someone asks for your input. If you’re genuinely concerned about someone’s behavior, you can subtly bring the topic up. If their behavior is directly harming you and others, then you can speak about this more boldly and openly. But if the topic is something like your sister-in-law’s decision not to get married, the healthiest thing for everyone would be to accept and respect their choice.

    That being said, we’re all responsible not only for setting and communicating our boundaries but also for protecting them and following through with any consequences. It is completely understandable why the post author’s sister got mad and started throwing insults around. However, this could have been handled differently and much earlier.

    If you have a problem with how someone speaks to you or treats you, the healthy and mature thing to do would be to—in a very calm and friendly manner—ask them to stop it. Briefly explain to them how this makes you feel, set some ground rules for what you expect in the future, and if things are really bad, outline what will happen if they continue ignoring your boundaries. For example, if they keep belittling you, you could, say, reduce the amount of time you spend around them or stop inviting them over to your place.

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    Setting healthy boundaries means nothing if you can’t follow through with consequences

    When you follow through with those consequences, you send a clear message that you’re prioritizing your needs and that you will not stand to be treated with disrespect. Hopefully, that is enough to get others to rethink their actions and adjust them accordingly. To be fair, most people aren’t ‘evil,’ they simply lack self-awareness, empathy, or are misguided.

    “Not everyone in your life is going to respect your boundaries all of the time. A partner might accidentally cross one, or difficult family members might do so intentionally,” Help Guide emphasizes. “Restate your needs. It’s possible that the other person didn’t understand your original request or simply forgot it. Be calm, firm, and clear about what you need.”

    Meanwhile, have clear and reasonable consequences for crossing a boundary. And it’s important that you only state the consequences that you’re actually willing to enforce.

    “If you aren’t willing to follow through on a consequence, the other person will feel empowered to overstep your boundaries in the future.”

    Meanwhile, Mayo Clinic stresses that unhealthy boundaries are often driven by the belief that you can’t say “no” to someone.

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    “Validating for yourself that saying no is a way you can help grow your healthy boundaries. Saying yes to the activities and tasks within your boundaries is meaningful only when your no is equally valued. Saying no to things outside your boundaries will most likely cause more pressure to say yes. Have an action plan for how you will respond in a healthy way to something that violates your boundaries. Your action plan may include practicing saying no in a firm, yet kind, way or choosing not to talk to someone who doesn’t respect your boundaries.”

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    What’s your perspective, Pandas? Who was in the wrong, and why? How would you have handled the situation if you were in the post author’s shoes? How do you protect your boundaries from family members who think they mean well but chip away at your self-esteem with their criticism? Let us know in the comments.

    The author interacted with some readers in the comments and shared more details

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    People online had mixed reactions. Some readers thought the man did nothing wrong

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    Other netizens had a different perspective. Some called out the man, while others thought everyone was in the wrong

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
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