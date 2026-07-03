“Decided To ‘Decenter’ My Husband A Couple Of Years Ago And Here's How It's Going”

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Healthy and happy relationships require a few main things, like good communication, respect, trust, and, well, actually spending quality time together, among others. It is painful when the passion seems gone, and you seem to be the only one in the relationship putting any actual effort into connecting. And there are only so many times that you can be rejected before you decide that something needs to change.

One woman opened up online about how her life has completely changed after she decided to ‘decenter’ her husband, instead prioritizing her personal fulfillment. You’ll find her full story, as well as the internet’s reactions, below.

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This woman went viral online after revealing how ‘decentering’ her husband has changed her life

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‘Decentering’ men revolves around prioritizing yourself and becoming the main character in your story again

The idea behind ‘decentering’ men is fairly straightforward. In a nutshell, it means that you reject the idea that you should prioritize men and their feelings over other people and yourself. In a sense, you move away from seeking validation from men.

What’s more, you begin rejecting the idea that men are somehow ‘better’ than women and that they deserve to be placed on a pedestal. In a way, ‘decentering’ men means that you start seeing them as who they are—regular people, just like everyone else.

Underlying this is the idea that you begin pushing back against men who don’t reciprocate friendships, dominate conversations, expect you to work for free domestically or professionally, etc. You give less attention to making men feel comfortable and attracted to you, and you start giving less weight to their opinions.

According to Charlie Taylor, the author of ‘Decentering Men,’ the act of ‘decentering’ men is an ongoing practice, where you look at all the ways that you stopped yourself from your goals because you were “waiting for a hypothetical man to rescue you.”

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Instead, you decide to reclaim your power and be the main character in your own life, not a side character at some man’s side.

“I was tired of making every decision with a man on my mind. I was tired of thinking about where I wanted to move and asking myself, what if I got a boyfriend when I decided to leave? Or living at 85% because I am waiting for a man to rescue and help me with 100%?” Taylor explained the context that led to the decision to write the book.

“In a system like patriarchy, they are allowed to get rewarded even when they fall short of decent people. I don’t hate men. I like them and want them in my life, but I am realistic about what is there, which helps me live without placing them as the center or pedestal. They are regular people.”

What are your thoughts? Have you ever considered or actually gone through ‘decentering’ your partner, focusing just on your own fulfillment? Have you ever been in a failing relationship, and if so, how did you try to save it? What, in your experience, lies at the core of keeping a marriage healthy in the long run? Have you ever gone to couples therapy to understand the core issues in your relationship? Join the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments.

The internet had a lot to say about the woman’s marriage situation. Here are people’s insights, tips, and stories

The author later took some time to answer the most common questions she got from her readers

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