Groom Makes Wedding All About Him And “The Boys” As The Bride Holds Back Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re in love, even disgustingly blatant relationship red flags don’t always seem obvious. You don’t want to believe the worst about someone you’re dating. However, if you ignore these signs, you can end up in an emotionally violent marriage that is hard to leave.

This is what happened to one devastated bride who finally saw her future husband’s true colors. A wedding guest spilled the tea about the toxic groomzilla’s horrible behavior toward his partner. He made the entire wedding weekend about him, his friends, and his ego, and kept insulting his bride left, right, and center. You’ll find the full story below, but be warned, it’s tough to read.

RELATED:

There is no excuse for emotional violence against anyone, especially the people you supposedly love

Image credits: Amine İspir / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A wedding guest spilled the tea about the horrific way that the groom behaved during the wedding weekend, including all the ways he insulted the bride

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tat’yana Aleksandrovna / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ivan S / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: affablysurreal

ADVERTISEMENT

Emotionally violent people find many different ways to undermine your self-esteem and reputation

There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to behave the way the groomzilla did. Everyone deserves a basic level of respect, especially the person you claim to love. Intentionally insulting and belittling your partner is inexcusable behavior. It is very clear that the groom was emotionally violent with the bride, and it is very likely that the wedding was not the first time that he has behaved this way.

Emotional violence happens when a person tries to control, frighten, or isolate someone through their words, actions, and behaviors.

For example, someone who is emotionally violent might try to undermine your self-esteem by embarrassing you in public, calling you names, dismissing you, and belittling your accomplishments, Healthline states.

They might also yell at you, try to control your behavior, spy on you, and when you show discomfort at their behavior, they might pretend that they were only ‘joking’ and you are ‘too sensitive.’

Emotionally manipulative and violent individuals can also make you question your own sanity via a tactic known as gaslighting. “A perpetrator may gaslight you into thinking that you are remembering things wrong or that you are misinterpreting things, later making you believe their version of events is true. This behaviour is often used to manipulate,” Women’s Aid explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

These types of toxic relationships are more difficult to leave if you’re married, have kids, or share assets

If you are, in fact, in a relationship with someone like this, it is vital that you prioritize your wellbeing and needs, build a support network, and protect your boundaries. You should not try to ‘fix’ your partner. Emotionally violent individuals often can’t change without professional help. What’s more, they actually have to want to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, you cannot blame yourself for being the target of this sort of behavior. Nobody deserves emotional or any other kind of violence. Healthline emphasizes that the only person who is responsible is the one engaging in the violent behavior. If you fear for your life and safety, immediately get to a safe space and contact the local authorities.

It is much more difficult ot leave a violent relationship when you are already married, have kids, or have shared assets. So, it is important that you consider seeking legal help, too. Meanwhile, mental health professionals and experts in dealing with domestic violence can help you plan how you will exit the relationship safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

We know that this is an incredibly sensitive topic, but we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments. What would you do if you saw a good friend of yours being mistreated like this by their partner? How would you react if you saw something similar happening at a wedding?

Have you ever been with someone who was emotionally manipulative and violent? How did you leave a toxic relationship, and how did you protect your boundaries and your well-being from your ex?

People were utterly shocked by the disgusting behavior. Here are the insights they shared

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Other readers shared their perspective and advice. They were horrified by what they read

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, a few internet users had similar stories of their own to share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the author shared an update about the couple

Image credits: affablysurreal

Here’s what the internet said after reading the follow-up post