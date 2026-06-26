Man Gives In And Buys His Manipulative Mother-In-Law’s House, Quickly Realizes Something Isn’t Right
Take any relationship, remove all the boundaries, and what you’re left with is a chaotic free-for-all where everyone is shamelessly putting themselves first. A healthy relationship, on the other hand, is one where both people respect each other to take their wants and needs into consideration. It won’t always be perfect, but at least you’ll be more or less on the same page. Not everyone is so lucky.
So, when you find out that your mother-in-law is literally sneaking back into the house she sold you, you might be genuinely shocked. This is literally what happened to one anonymous internet user who uncovered his toxic MIL’s sneaky behavior by accident and decided that he had had enough. You’ll find the full family drama, including two mind-blowing updates, below.
Having an unhealthy relationship with your in-laws can lead to a lot of needless stress and drama
Image credits: user788993 / freepik (not the actual photo)
One man revealed the depths of his mother-in-law’s toxic behavior after uncovering just how little she cares about anyone’s boundaries
Image credits: Johnson / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
Setting and keeping boundaries is particularly hard. There are a few telltale signs that you are bad at it
It’s common sense that setting boundaries helps keep your relationships healthy. Boundaries set expectations for how you want to be treated and help you communicate your needs. However, setting, protecting, and enforcing boundaries is incredibly hard. Standing up to the people closest to you can be difficult if you’ve never done it before.
According to Whitney Casares, MD, MPH, FAAP, you might have a problem setting and keeping boundaries if you:
- Hate having to let other people down
- Believe that how other people feel depends on you
- Are constantly exhausted and feel annoyed for no reason
- Are easily taken advantage of
- Think that nobody respects you
- Find it hard to make decisions because you’re focused on what others want
- Are unsure of your identity and values
“Even though setting boundaries in your life can be incredibly difficult, it actually gives you more freedom in the long run,” Casares writes. “The more you practice reminding yourself what’s at stake if you don’t continue holding your ground, the better you’ll get at it.”
If you’re new to setting boundaries, start small and be as clear as possible
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As per Verywell Health, the main things to consider when setting boundaries include determining what your needs and limits actually are, starting very small, and being as clear as possible.
Setting boundaries is tough and uncomfortable at first, so start by focusing on one at a time. The more you practice, the better you’ll get. If you’re feeling particularly nervous, write down what you want to say and practice it in front of a mirror. Meanwhile, keep things as simple as possible.
“Try not to overload someone with too many details at first. Just pick the main thing that is bothering you and focus on that.”
In the meantime, only you can tell if someone has crossed your boundaries. A good rule of thumb to follow is to check in with yourself: how do you feel about a specific situation? If your instincts and emotions are signaling that something is wrong, it probably is.
Broadly speaking, healthy boundaries require a give-and-take mentality. They allow you to say ‘no’ and also accept it when someone else tells you ‘no.’ What’s more, you learn to respect not just your own needs, values, and opinions, but also those of others, even if they are different. And, at the end of the day, boundaries allow you to be somewhat flexible without compromising yourself in an unhealthy way.
What’s your take, dear Pandas? How would you react if you found a family member silently sneaking into your home without getting your permission? What is your relationship with your in-laws like, and what challenges do you face? How do you protect your boundaries from your nearest and dearest? Tell us what you think in the comments.
The author revealed more important context as he waded into the comments section
The internet was taken aback by the MIL’s uncomfortable behavior. Here’s what people had to say about it
Later, the author of the viral post shared an update about the bizarre situation in his family
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
He interacted with some internet users and opened up even more
Here’s what some readers wrote in response to the new info
The man had one last, mind-blowing update to share after a few months
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
He then added even more details in the comments
People following the entire saga couldn’t help but share their thoughts online
My sisters rented a house from our aunt and uncle who’d moved in with his mother to take care of her. All of their kids and their spouses had keys and would just come and go as they pleased because they all had c**p stored there. After one cousin left his two kids there for them to babysit without even asking I told them it would never get better and to move. Since they didn’t have a formal lease I helped them move out one weekend. Out aunt bitched up a storm but it worked out because a month later they moved back home and would have kicked them out anyway. Turned out my aunt thought if they took care of her MIL who had dementia until she died that they would get her very expensive house. SIL flat told them they would not get the house so they bailed. MIL ended up in a home because she needed 24/7 care at that point.
My sisters rented a house from our aunt and uncle who’d moved in with his mother to take care of her. All of their kids and their spouses had keys and would just come and go as they pleased because they all had c**p stored there. After one cousin left his two kids there for them to babysit without even asking I told them it would never get better and to move. Since they didn’t have a formal lease I helped them move out one weekend. Out aunt bitched up a storm but it worked out because a month later they moved back home and would have kicked them out anyway. Turned out my aunt thought if they took care of her MIL who had dementia until she died that they would get her very expensive house. SIL flat told them they would not get the house so they bailed. MIL ended up in a home because she needed 24/7 care at that point.
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