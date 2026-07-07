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Some people will go to absurd lengths to avoid paying for parking, even when the fee is barely more than the cost of a coffee. Unfortunately for everyone around them, that kind of entitlement tends to come with a bad attitude, an inflated sense of importance, and the unshakable belief that rules are for other people.

This technician found himself dealing with that exact kind of rude person while working at a bar with a private car park. A routine scaffolding and CCTV job turned into a bizarre standoff with a smug BMW driver who ignored repeated warnings, boxed himself in, and made his day much worse.

More info: Reddit

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Some drivers will go to absurd lengths to avoid paying for parking, even when it ends up costing them far more

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This technician arrived at a bar for a routine CCTV job and found a smug BMW driver in the private car park before the scaffolding crew arrived

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The narrator warned the driver that he needed to leave, but the man brushed him off rudely and kept taking his phone call

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Image credits: fotodinero / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The BMW owner ignored the second warning and watched his escape route disappear when the scaffolding crew arrived

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Image credits: gurichev / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The private car park turned into a construction site, leaving the arrogant driver trapped

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the rude driver demanded to be let out, he got a blunt reminder that he had been warned, but ignored it

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Image credits: volcanodancer

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The police showed up after the BMW owner made a complaint, only for his missing document to make things much worse

The Original poster (OP) arrived early at the bar where he worked to wait for a scaffolding crew coming to work there. He dropped the barriers protecting the bar’s private car park from outsiders, went for coffee, and came back to find a smug man in a shiny BMW X5 parked like he owned the place. When the technician told him it was private parking, the man brushed him off because he was busy on a call.

The poster left the car park barriers down, went to pick up his coffee, and gave the driver a chance to leave like a normal person. Instead, the BMW owner stayed glued to his call, and when the technician tried one more time to warn him, he was rudely told to get lost. Soon after, the scaffolding lorry arrived, unloaded their mountain of planks, and got to work setting up the scaffold behind the building.

As they worked, it became obvious that the driver had made a really bad decision, as the car park was now sealed off by the full-blown construction site. The entitled driver eventually finished his call, wandered to a nearby office to do his business, and apparently assumed everything would be cleared by the time he got back. He returned to the car park an hour later, still blocked off.

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The male Karen started whining and demanded to be let out, but the technician said he had been warned earlier and had refused to listen. This should have been the moment he accepted defeat, but he got aggressive instead. He shoved the narrator, then called the cops, claiming he was being threatened and trapped. Unfortunately for him, the bar had cameras, and the scaffolding crew backed up the technician’s version of events.

The day got worse for the rude driver. It turned out he had no insurance, road tax, or even a valid license. The cops let him drive just far enough to commit the offense, seized his car, and sent him off on foot to the bus stop. He ended up paying a hefty fine just to get his car back.

Image credits: alexgolovinphotography / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since this whole mess unfolded in the UK, the BMW driver’s parking stunt was obnoxious, but the much bigger problem started the second he drove the car back out onto the road. In the UK, it’s illegal to drive without insurance, and the government notes that the police can impose penalties, seize the vehicle, and, in some cases, destroy it if someone is caught driving uninsured.

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This also explains why the officers had to let him move the BMW before things escalated. The law states that the police can seize a vehicle if they believe it’s being driven by someone without proper insurance or a valid license. Once the man attempted to drive away, he gave them the legal grounds to take the car from him.

The financial fallout from all of this can be significant. The UK government’s enforcement guidance states that seized vehicles may incur release fees and daily storage charges in addition to any fines for being uninsured or untaxed. The rude man tried to dodge the cheap little parking fee and ended up costing himself far more.

Readers had a field day with this story, with many joking that the moment a BMW entered the story, they already knew some spectacularly bad behavior was on the way. Others were amused that the driver’s own arrogance caused his downfall. What do you think? Have you ever seen someone’s bad parking decision blow up this badly, or does this BMW driver take the prize?

Readers said the impounded BMW and the humiliating walk to the bus stop were exactly the karma this driver deserved

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