Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: “Didn’t Know What I Was Talking About”

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Owning a house costs more than the mortgage and insurance. Maintenance and repairs are also inevitable. And even if you have the money, there can be another big hurdle you’ll need to clear: bureaucracy.

Reddit user Angrycat11111 wanted to install a water shut-off valve on her property, but the city workers who were supposed to do it came over, acting incredibly rude and making it the homeowner’s problem—not theirs.

However, the woman wasn’t going to let it slide and found the perfect way to get back at them!

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This woman contacted the city to help her take care of an issue she’s been having with her water system

Image credits: photovs/Envato (not the actual photo)

But the workers who were sent to her property were so dismissive

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So the homeowner used her background in real estate to get back at the city

Image credits: ckstockphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

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And it worked

Image credits: photovs/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Angrycat11111

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As people reacted to the woman’s story, she revealed more info on the whole ordeal

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Some people, however, weren’t impressed by the way the woman handled the problem

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While others shared similar stories from their own experience

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