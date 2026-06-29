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Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: “Didn’t Know What I Was Talking About”
A woman with curly brown hair, looking concerned. She noticed a major problem the water department missed.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Notices One Major Problem Sexist Water Department Workers Missed: “Didn’t Know What I Was Talking About”

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Owning a house costs more than the mortgage and insurance. Maintenance and repairs are also inevitable. And even if you have the money, there can be another big hurdle you’ll need to clear: bureaucracy.

Reddit user Angrycat11111 wanted to install a water shut-off valve on her property, but the city workers who were supposed to do it came over, acting incredibly rude and making it the homeowner’s problem—not theirs.

However, the woman wasn’t going to let it slide and found the perfect way to get back at them!

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    This woman contacted the city to help her take care of an issue she’s been having with her water system

    Image credits: photovs/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But the workers who were sent to her property were so dismissive

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    So the homeowner used her background in real estate to get back at the city

    Image credits: ckstockphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    And it worked

    Image credits: photovs/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Angrycat11111

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    As people reacted to the woman’s story, she revealed more info on the whole ordeal

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    Some people, however, weren’t impressed by the way the woman handled the problem

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    While others shared similar stories from their own experience

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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