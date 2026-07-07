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Animals have this special gift of effortlessly making us laugh on a daily basis. In most cases, simply looking at them can put us in a better mood. But what if you add some context to an image of them? Well, it might just become a great meme – and animal memes seem to be among people’s favorites for a good reason.

The 'Animal Comedy' page collects some of the funniest, most wholesome, and entertaining animal moments from around the internet, turning them into relatable memes that are made to add a splash of positivity and brightness to our lives.

We’ve selected some of our favorite posts shared by the page, so without further ado, scroll down for a dose of animal medicine to brighten your day and chase away the little worries of life.

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

animalcomedy Report

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    christinaandrews59 avatar
    christinaandrews59
    christinaandrews59
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what a beautiful two they are twins by any chance

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    #7

    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

    animalcomedy Report

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

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    This Facebook Page Shares The Funniest And Cutest Animal Memes On The Internet, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

    animalcomedy Report

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