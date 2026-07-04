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“Happy Fourth Of July!”: Test Your U.S. Knowledge With These 15 Questions
Woman with blue hair wrapped in a US flag, hand on heart, beside a flag. Red banner reads TRIVIA. Test your US knowledge.
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“Happy Fourth Of July!”: Test Your U.S. Knowledge With These 15 Questions

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No matter if you’re American or not, you’ve definitely heard about the Fourth of July. Every year on July 4th, the United States celebrates one of its most important national holidays with fireworks, parades, and backyard barbecues. Behind these festivities lies a rich history and a set of traditions that many people enjoy without ever stopping to learn the details.

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Well, we’re about to change that! This quiz has 15 questions covering the founding events, national symbols, and customs behind the celebration. Some questions are easy wins (since this is obviously for entertainment), others might catch you off guard, wherever in the world you’re taking it from. See how many you can get right.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Scrabble tiles spelling Happy Fourth Of July with red and blue hearts. Celebrate U.S. knowledge and independence.

    Image credits: Elizabeth Iris

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    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, Trivia Content Manager

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    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, Trivia Content Manager

    Read more »

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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