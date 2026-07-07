Happy birthday to Ringo Starr , Jim Gaffigan , and Alesso ! July 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Singer and Drummer Ringo Starr, 86 Renowned for his distinctive drumming style, English musician Ringo Starr rose to international fame as the drummer for The Beatles. He also pursued a successful solo career, releasing numerous albums and hits like “Photograph,” while forming his touring All-Starr Band. Starr continues to spread his message of peace and love worldwide.



Little-known fact: Ringo Starr is naturally left-handed but learned to play a right-handed drum kit, creating his unique rhythmic style.

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#2 American Comedian and Actor Jim Gaffigan, 60 Witty observations on food and family define American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Jim Gaffigan. He is celebrated for his "clean" comedic style and multiple Grammy-nominated specials.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, Jim Gaffigan played football at both Purdue and Georgetown Universities and earned a degree in finance.

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#3 Swedish DJ and Producer Alesso, 35 Hailing from Stockholm, Swedish DJ and record producer Alesso carved a distinct path in progressive house with his emotive melodies. He gained global recognition for hit singles and performances at major music festivals. Alesso has collaborated with a diverse range of artists across genres.



Little-known fact: Alesso began playing the piano at the age of seven, years before he discovered electronic dance music.

#4 American Actress Jorja Fox, 58 An American actress known for her compelling portrayals, Jorja Fox first gained recognition as Dr. Maggie Doyle on the medical drama ER. She later became a household name for her long-running role as Sara Sidle in the hit series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Fox also contributes as a producer and activist.



Little-known fact: She once won a local modeling contest at age fifteen, which led to a brief career in New York City.

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#5 American Actress Kirsten Vangsness, 54 An American actress and writer known for her vibrant presence, Kirsten Vangsness is widely recognized for her iconic role as Penelope Garcia on the long-running series Criminal Minds. Her extensive career also includes acclaimed work in theater and co-writing several episodes of the popular crime drama.



Little-known fact: Kirsten Vangsness has a monkey enclosure named after her at the Wildlife Learning Center.

#6 American Guitarist Synyster Gates, 45 An American guitarist and songwriter, Synyster Gates rose to prominence as the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold. Known for his virtuosic technique, he has significantly shaped the band’s signature sound across multiple acclaimed albums. Gates's dynamic playing has earned him numerous industry awards and a dedicated global fanbase.



Little-known fact: Synyster Gates can play the violin, an uncommon skill that has influenced his unique harmonic runs on the guitar.

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#7 Argentinian-French Actress Bérénice Bejo, 50 Renowned for her expressive range, French Argentine actress Bérénice Bejo has consistently delivered compelling performances in both French and international cinema. Her career gained significant momentum with the Academy Award-winning film The Artist, and she later earned Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in The Past.



Little-known fact: She began attending casting calls for acting roles at the age of 14, showcasing her early dedication to the craft.

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#8 American-Canadian Actress Cree Summer, 57 Canadian-American actress Cree Summer is renowned for her distinctive voice, bringing hundreds of animated characters to life for over four decades. She is celebrated for iconic roles like Susie Carmichael in Rugrats and Elmyra Duff in Tiny Toon Adventures, also starring as Freddie Brooks on A Different World.



Little-known fact: Cree Summer did not start public school until she was eight or nine years old, growing up for a time without television or running water.

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#9 American Journalist Ana Kasparian, 40 An influential figure in progressive media, Ana Kasparian is an American journalist and political commentator known for her direct and unfiltered approach. She co-hosts and executive produces The Young Turks, an online news platform that she helped expand into a global force with billions of views. Beyond broadcasting, Kasparian also lectures in journalism at California State University, Northridge.



Little-known fact: As a child, Ana Kasparian learned English primarily by watching "Sesame Street".

#10 American Singer-Songwriter Sevyn Streeter, 40 Known for her dynamic voice and honest songwriting, American singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter emerged as a significant force in R&B. Streeter garnered attention for her platinum-selling single "It Won't Stop" and her acclaimed albums, Girl Disrupted and Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz. She also boasts an impressive portfolio of writing songs for artists like Chris Brown and Alicia Keys.



Little-known fact: At ten years old, Sevyn Streeter tied for first place on the television show Showtime at the Apollo.

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