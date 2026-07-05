Happy birthday to Edie Falco , RZA , and Huey Lewis ! July 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Edie Falco, 63 Renowned for her nuanced performances, American actress Edie Falco rose to prominence playing complex women on television and stage. She is best known for her Emmy-winning roles as Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos and the title character in Nurse Jackie. Falco also champions animal rights and is an advocate for healthcare issues.



Little-known fact: Before achieving fame, Edie Falco once worked children's parties dressed as the Cookie Monster to support her acting ambitions.

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#2 American Rapper, Producer, Actor, and Director Rza, 57 An American rapper and record producer, RZA rose to prominence as the de facto leader and musical architect of the seminal Hip-Hop group, the Wu-Tang Clan. He shaped their groundbreaking sound through influential production and strategic vision. Beyond his musical endeavors, RZA has also made significant contributions as an actor and filmmaker, notably composing the iconic scores for the Kill Bill films.



Little-known fact: RZA is a devoted chess player and serves as a Director of Development for the Hip-Hop Chess Federation.

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#3 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Huey Lewis, 76 Known for his infectious pop-rock sound, American singer-songwriter Huey Lewis defined the 1980s with chart-topping hits. His band, Huey Lewis and the News, achieved multi-platinum success with albums like Sports and the hit single "The Power of Love." He also made notable acting appearances in film and television.



Little-known fact: Huey Lewis once hitchhiked across Europe, busking with his harmonica to earn money for his journey.

#4 American Television Personality Pauly D, 46 Known for his energetic DJ sets and reality television charm, Pauly D rose to fame on MTV's Jersey Shore. The American television personality has since built a successful career in music and entertainment. He continues to perform at residencies and appear in various reality shows.



Little-known fact: It takes Pauly D approximately 25 minutes to style his trademark blowout hairstyle each day.

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#5 American Actor, Musician and Twitch Streamer Jason Dolley, 35 An American actor and musician, Jason Dolley captivated audiences with his charming roles in Disney Channel productions. He is best known for portraying PJ Duncan on Good Luck Charlie and for his roles in Disney Channel Original Movies.



Dolley also appeared in the ABC sitcom Complete Savages and later pursued a degree in philosophy.



Little-known fact: Jason Dolley taught himself to play guitar for his role as Newt in Cory in the House.

#6 American Screenwriter and Producer Ronald D. Moore, 62 With a talent for intricate world-building, American screenwriter and television producer Ronald D. Moore is celebrated for reimagining classic science fiction narratives. He garnered critical acclaim for developing the series Battlestar Galactica and later brought the beloved Outlander novels to the screen, significantly contributing to the Star Trek franchise as a prolific writer.



Little-known fact: Before his writing career, Ronald Dowl Moore worked as a medical records technician at an animal hospital.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Dave Haywood, 44 American musician and songwriter Dave Haywood found fame as a multi-instrumentalist in the country group Lady A. He is known for his guitar and piano work, contributing to chart-topping hits and multiple Grammy wins.



Little-known fact: His father, Van Haywood, invented a widely used tooth-whitening method.

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#8 Canadian Celebrity Journalist and Musician Nardwuar, 58 Known for his vibrant and often surreal interview style, Canadian journalist and musician Nardwuar has captivated audiences globally with his unique ability to uncover obscure facts about celebrities. His extensive research and distinctive persona have made his interviews legendary.



Beyond his celebrated questioning, Nardwuar the Human Serviette is also the energetic frontman for the garage rock band The Evaporators, contributing to Vancouver’s music scene since the mid-1980s.



Little-known fact: Before adopting his famous moniker, Nardwuar legally changed his name from John Andrew Vernon Ruskin in 1986.

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#9 South Korean Actress Jeon Jong-Seo, 32 Renowned for her captivating screen presence, South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo garnered global attention with her intense debut in the 2018 film Burning. She is best known for her critically acclaimed performances in psychological thrillers and for her diverse roles in international productions. Her compelling work showcases a remarkable depth and range.



Little-known fact: Jeon Jong-seo is a proud owner of two puppies named Yuki and Billie.

#10 Cuban Actress Danay Garcia, 42 Respected for her powerful on-screen presence, Cuban American actress Danay García rose to prominence with her memorable performance in the Fox series Prison Break. She has also made a significant impact as Luciana Galvez on Fear the Walking Dead.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Danay García was an accomplished ballet dancer, having trained with the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet.

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