Who Is Edie Falco? Edie Falco is an American actress celebrated for her intense, nuanced portrayals of complex women. Her work often brings a profound authenticity to each character. She first gained widespread acclaim as Carmela Soprano on the groundbreaking HBO series The Sopranos, a role that captivated audiences for its raw emotional depth; she earned multiple awards for the performance.

Full Name Edie Falco Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Keith Cotton Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White (Italian, Swedish, English, Cornish) Education Northport High School, State University of New York at Purchase Father Frank Falco Mother Judith Anderson Siblings Joseph Falco, Paul Falco, Ruth Falco Kids Anderson Falco, Macy Falco

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked Falco’s early years, born in Brooklyn and largely raised on Long Island by her actress mother, Judith Anderson, and jazz drummer father, Frank Falco.

Her passion for performing led her to Northport High School and later to the State University of New York at Purchase, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to musician Keith Cotton, Edie Falco has maintained a private personal life in recent years.

Falco is a single mother to two adopted children, son Anderson and daughter Macy, embracing motherhood later in her career.

Career Highlights Edie Falco’s career reached iconic status with her starring roles in two acclaimed television series: The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. She earned three Emmy Awards for her dramatic work on The Sopranos and a fourth Emmy for her comedic lead in Nurse Jackie. Beyond her television triumphs, Falco expanded her presence into feature films, notably joining the blockbuster Avatar franchise. She is also recognized for her extensive work in theater, including a Tony Award nomination.