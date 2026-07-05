Edie Falco, a renowned actress known for her career highlights, poses for a photo at an event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Edie Falco

Born

July 5, 1963

Died
Birthplace

Brooklyn, New York City, US

Age

63 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Edie Falco?

Edie Falco is an American actress celebrated for her intense, nuanced portrayals of complex women. Her work often brings a profound authenticity to each character.

She first gained widespread acclaim as Carmela Soprano on the groundbreaking HBO series The Sopranos, a role that captivated audiences for its raw emotional depth; she earned multiple awards for the performance.

Full NameEdie Falco
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Keith Cotton
Net Worth$40 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite (Italian, Swedish, English, Cornish)
EducationNorthport High School, State University of New York at Purchase
FatherFrank Falco
MotherJudith Anderson
SiblingsJoseph Falco, Paul Falco, Ruth Falco
KidsAnderson Falco, Macy Falco

Early Life and Education

A focus on family marked Falco’s early years, born in Brooklyn and largely raised on Long Island by her actress mother, Judith Anderson, and jazz drummer father, Frank Falco.
Her passion for performing led her to Northport High School and later to the State University of New York at Purchase, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to musician Keith Cotton, Edie Falco has maintained a private personal life in recent years.
Falco is a single mother to two adopted children, son Anderson and daughter Macy, embracing motherhood later in her career.

Career Highlights

Edie Falco’s career reached iconic status with her starring roles in two acclaimed television series: The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. She earned three Emmy Awards for her dramatic work on The Sopranos and a fourth Emmy for her comedic lead in Nurse Jackie.

Beyond her television triumphs, Falco expanded her presence into feature films, notably joining the blockbuster Avatar franchise. She is also recognized for her extensive work in theater, including a Tony Award nomination.

Signature Quote

“Being a single mother was the right thing for me. But I have a tremendous amount of help from my friends. They’re in love with my kids, and my kids are in love with them.”

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