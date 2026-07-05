Who Is Ronald D. Moore? Ronald Dowl Moore is an American screenwriter and television producer, known for his ability to craft intricate science fiction narratives. His work often reshapes established franchises and explores complex themes. He first gained widespread public attention with the re-imagined Battlestar Galactica series, which earned critical acclaim and a Peabody Award for its complex storytelling. This breakout moment solidified his reputation in genre television.

Full Name Ronald Dowl Moore Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, German, Azorean Portuguese Education Cornell University, Regents College Kids Robin Moore, Roxy Moore, Jonathan Moore

Early Life and Education Born on July 5, 1964, in Chowchilla, California, Ronald Dowl Moore displayed an early interest in writing and drama during his high school years. He was raised in a Catholic family. He later attended Cornell University, where he studied political science, before completing his degree through Regents College after leaving during his senior year to pursue writing.

Notable Relationships Ronald Dowl Moore is married to costume designer Terry Dresbach. They met in 2003 while working together on the HBO drama Carnivàle, and became engaged six weeks later, marrying in 2004. Moore shares three children—Jonathan, Robin, and Roxy—with Dresbach. Robin and Roxy are from a previous marriage.

Career Highlights Ronald Dowl Moore’s career is defined by his significant contributions to science fiction television, notably as the developer and showrunner of the critically acclaimed re-imagined Battlestar Galactica series. This project earned him a Peabody Award and a Hugo Award for its compelling narrative. He also contributed extensively to the Star Trek franchise, writing numerous episodes for Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Beyond his writing, Moore has expanded his role as an executive producer for successful series like Outlander for Starz, which he also developed, and For All Mankind for Apple TV+. He steers his production company, Tall Ship Productions, in developing new genre programming, including the prequel series Blood of My Blood.