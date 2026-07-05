Who Is RZA? Robert Fitzgerald Diggs is an American rapper, record producer, and filmmaker known for his innovative sound. He is the de facto leader of the iconic Hip-Hop group Wu-Tang Clan. His work often blends soul samples and cinematic elements. His breakout moment arrived with the 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The album revolutionized Hip-Hop with its distinctive style and gritty narratives, launching a new era for New York rap.

Full Name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity African American Father Richard Diggs Mother Linda Diggs Siblings Terrance Hamlin, Mitchell Diggs, Shurrie

Early Life and Education Born in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Robert Diggs spent parts of his childhood in Pittsburgh and North Carolina. His uncle, a doctor, encouraged him to read and study. He was introduced to Hip-Hop at age nine and competed in rap battles by age eleven. A pivotal moment occurred after he was acquitted of an attempted murder charge, prompting him to dedicate himself to music.

Notable Relationships Robert Fitzgerald Diggs is currently married to Talani Rabb, whom he wed in 2009. Their relationship has remained largely private over the years. He was previously married to Eboni Mills from 2000 until their divorce in 2006. Diggs has not publicly shared the names of his children.

Career Highlights As the leader and main producer of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA crafted their influential debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). His distinctive production style garnered him recognition as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest producers. Beyond music, he expanded into filmmaking, composing scores for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. He also made his directorial debut with The Man with the Iron Fists, further cementing his artistic versatility. In April 2026, the Wu-Tang Clan was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a testament to their enduring legacy.