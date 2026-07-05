Who Is Danay Garcia? Danay García is a Cuban American actress known for her compelling performances in dramatic television. Her poised presence often elevates intense storylines. García consistently delivers nuanced portrayals that resonate deeply with audiences across various genres. She first captivated viewers as Sofía Lugo in the Fox series Prison Break, gaining instant global recognition. Her role on Fear the Walking Dead further cemented her status, transforming her into a fan favorite.

Full Name Danay García Gender Female Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality Cuban American Ethnicity Hispanic Education Debby Allen Dance Academy, Ballet Nacional de Cuba Kids One Son

Early Life and Education Family ties in Havana, Cuba, shaped the early years of Danay García, where she nurtured a profound interest in dance. She began rigorous ballet training at the esteemed Debby Allen Dance Academy. Her dedication led her to further classical studies with the Ballet Nacional de Cuba, influencing her disciplined approach to performance; she decided at age 15 to focus on acting.

Notable Relationships A string of career-focused roles has marked Danay García’s public profile, with her personal relationships remaining largely out of the spotlight. She was previously in a relationship with actor Chris Vance. García is the mother of one son, and she maintains a private life, choosing to keep details of her current relationship status singular.

Career Highlights Danay García’s acting career took a significant turn with her starring role as Sofía Lugo in the critically acclaimed Fox series Prison Break. This dramatic part showcased her range, earning her widespread international attention and a prominent place in global entertainment. She later expanded her reach by joining the cast of AMC’s hit horror drama Fear the Walking Dead as Luciana Galvez, a role she has also directed. Garcia’s versatility is evident in her co-writer and producer credits for various film and television projects.