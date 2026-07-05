Who Is Dave Haywood? David Wesley Haywood is an American musician and songwriter, recognized for his multi-instrumental talent within the award-winning country trio Lady A. He contributes guitar, piano, mandolin, and backing vocals to their signature country-pop sound. Haywood first captured widespread attention as a founding member of Lady A, particularly with their 2009 crossover hit single “Need You Now.” The song’s chart dominance and multiple Grammy wins solidified the group’s place in country music.

Full Name David Wesley Haywood Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Education Lakeside High School, University of Georgia Father Van Haywood Mother Angie Haywood Siblings Michael Haywood, Lisa Haywood Kids Cash Van Haywood, Lillie Renee Haywood, Joseph Michael Haywood

Early Life and Education David Wesley Haywood grew up in Augusta, Georgia, in a musical household where both his parents were involved with church music. His mother taught him piano, and his father introduced him to guitar. He attended Lakeside High School, graduating in 2000, and later earned a degree from the University of Georgia in 2004. Haywood’s early musical interests led him to play in a jazz band during his high school years.

Notable Relationships Dave Haywood is married to Kelli Cashiola Haywood, whom he wed on April 14, 2012, in Nashville, Tennessee. Their relationship evolved from a five-year friendship before they began dating in late 2011. The couple shares three children: son Cash Van Haywood, born September 7, 2014, daughter Lillie Renee Haywood, born December 22, 2017, and son Joseph Michael Haywood, born July 10, 2024.

Career Highlights Dave Haywood, as part of Lady A, saw tremendous success with the 2009 release of “Need You Now,” which became a global crossover hit. The album achieved platinum status and produced several number one singles. The trio has collected multiple accolades, including five Grammy Awards, notably for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Need You Now.” They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in January 2021, marking a significant career milestone.