Who Is Huey Lewis? Huey Lewis is an American singer, songwriter, and actor, celebrated for his upbeat, blue-eyed soul and rock and roll sound. He became a dominant voice of 1980s pop music, known for catchy hooks and energetic performances with his band, Huey Lewis and the News. The band achieved widespread fame with their 1983 album Sports, which produced multiple top-ten singles and cemented their energetic, feel-good style. This success was amplified by their iconic soundtrack contribution to the blockbuster film Back to the Future.

Full Name Huey Lewis Gender Male Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lawrenceville School, Cornell University Father Hugh Anthony Cregg Jr. Mother Maria Magdalena Barcinska Kids Kelly Cregg, Austin Cregg

Early Life and Education Huey Lewis, born Hugh Anthony Cregg III in New York City, grew up in Marin County, California, with a radiologist father and a Polish immigrant artist mother. His bohemian parents fostered an environment rich in artistic and musical influences. He attended the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, where he honed his harmonica skills and excelled academically, even scoring perfectly on the math SAT. Lewis briefly studied engineering at Cornell University before pursuing music full-time.

Notable Relationships A notable romance in Huey Lewis’s life was his marriage to Sidney Conroy, which began in 1983. The couple separated six years later, and their divorce was finalized in 1989. Lewis and Conroy share two children, a daughter named Kelly and a son named Austin. He has since remained private about his romantic life and is reportedly single.

Career Highlights Huey Lewis and the News rocketed to stardom with their 1983 album Sports, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. It featured hit singles like “The Heart of Rock & Roll” and “I Want a New Drug.” Their music also became integral to pop culture, most notably with “The Power of Love” for the film Back to the Future. This iconic track earned an Academy Award nomination and solidified their global reach.