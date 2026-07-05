Huey Lewis performing live on stage, wearing a black shirt and sunglasses, singing into a microphone with stage lights in the background. Bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Huey Lewis

Born

July 5, 1950

Died
Birthplace

New York City, US

Age

76 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Huey Lewis?

Huey Lewis is an American singer, songwriter, and actor, celebrated for his upbeat, blue-eyed soul and rock and roll sound. He became a dominant voice of 1980s pop music, known for catchy hooks and energetic performances with his band, Huey Lewis and the News.

The band achieved widespread fame with their 1983 album Sports, which produced multiple top-ten singles and cemented their energetic, feel-good style. This success was amplified by their iconic soundtrack contribution to the blockbuster film Back to the Future.

Full NameHuey Lewis
GenderMale
Relationship StatusDivorced
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationLawrenceville School, Cornell University
FatherHugh Anthony Cregg Jr.
MotherMaria Magdalena Barcinska
KidsKelly Cregg, Austin Cregg

Early Life and Education

Huey Lewis, born Hugh Anthony Cregg III in New York City, grew up in Marin County, California, with a radiologist father and a Polish immigrant artist mother. His bohemian parents fostered an environment rich in artistic and musical influences.

He attended the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, where he honed his harmonica skills and excelled academically, even scoring perfectly on the math SAT. Lewis briefly studied engineering at Cornell University before pursuing music full-time.

Notable Relationships

A notable romance in Huey Lewis’s life was his marriage to Sidney Conroy, which began in 1983. The couple separated six years later, and their divorce was finalized in 1989.

Lewis and Conroy share two children, a daughter named Kelly and a son named Austin. He has since remained private about his romantic life and is reportedly single.

Career Highlights

Huey Lewis and the News rocketed to stardom with their 1983 album Sports, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. It featured hit singles like “The Heart of Rock & Roll” and “I Want a New Drug.”

Their music also became integral to pop culture, most notably with “The Power of Love” for the film Back to the Future. This iconic track earned an Academy Award nomination and solidified their global reach.

Signature Quote

“To me, the power of love is family. Family, family family.”

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