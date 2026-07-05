Who Is Jason Dolley? Jason Scott Dolley is an American actor and musician, recognized for his natural comedic timing and relatable characters in family-friendly productions. He has cultivated a loyal fan base through his consistent work across various platforms. His breakout moment arrived with his role as PJ Duncan in the beloved Disney Channel series Good Luck Charlie, a show that garnered significant viewership and critical praise during its run.

Full Name Jason Scott Dolley Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Unmarried Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White, of Irish, English, and German descent Education Moorpark College, California Lutheran University Father Larry Dolley Mother Michelle Dolley Siblings Jeffrey Dolley

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Jason Scott Dolley grew up in a supportive family environment with his parents, Larry and Michelle, and an older brother, Jeffrey. He developed an early interest in performing, even doing a comedy routine in a school talent show at age eleven. He pursued higher education, taking online courses at Moorpark College before graduating magna cum laude from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy.

Notable Relationships Jason Scott Dolley’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout his career. No long-term, high-profile romantic partners or marriages have been widely reported or confirmed. He remains unmarried and has no publicly known children. His focus has consistently been on his acting and musical endeavors.

Career Highlights Jason Scott Dolley achieved significant recognition for his work on Disney Channel, notably starring as PJ Duncan in the popular series Good Luck Charlie. This role solidified his appeal among young audiences and showcased his comedic talent across four seasons. Beyond the series, he anchored several Disney Channel Original Movies, including Minutemen and Hatching Pete, which were major hits and further established his presence on the network. Dolley also earned a Young Artist Award for his performance in the TV series Complete Savages, marking an early critical success in his career.