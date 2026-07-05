Who Is Pauly D? Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr. is an American television personality and DJ, renowned for his signature hairstyle and energetic club performances. He brings a vibrant, upbeat presence to the entertainment world. His breakout moment arrived in 2009 as a cast member on MTV’s reality sensation Jersey Shore, quickly making him a fan favorite. His catchphrases and distinct persona resonated with audiences worldwide.

Full Name Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Nikki Hall Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Johnston High School Father Paul D. DelVecchio Sr. Mother Donna DiCarlo Siblings Vanessa Kids Amabella Sophia

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Providence, Rhode Island, where Paul DelVecchio Jr. was born and raised by his parents, Paul D. DelVecchio Sr. and Donna DiCarlo. He grew up alongside his sister, Vanessa, in a household proud of its Italian heritage. Pauly D attended Johnston High School, developing an early passion for music that led him to begin DJing locally at age 16.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship with Nikki Hall since 2020, Paul DelVecchio Jr. has also had other publicly noted romances. Earlier, he dated singer Aubrey O’Day, and he is a father to his daughter, Amabella Sophia, born in 2013 with Amanda Markert.

Career Highlights Pauly D’s DJ career has seen him become a globally recognized electronic dance music artist, securing residencies at major Las Vegas venues. He toured extensively, opening for pop superstar Britney Spears on her Femme Fatale Tour. Beyond music, DelVecchio has successfully launched his own business ventures, including a line of hair care products and a virtual kitchen concept, Pauly D’s Italian Subs. He has appeared on Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid DJs list three times. His lasting impact cemented Pauly D as a fixture in modern pop culture, continuing his run on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and other MTV reality series.