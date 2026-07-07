Kirsten Vangsness: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kirsten Vangsness
July 7, 1972
Pasadena, California, US
54 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Kirsten Vangsness?
Kirsten Vangsness is an American actress with a vibrant personality and distinct on-screen presence. She is also an acclaimed writer, known for her contributions to both television and theater.
Her breakout moment arrived in 2005 with her role as FBI technical analyst Penelope Garcia on CBS’s Criminal Minds. The character’s quirky charm and rapid-fire dialogue quickly made her a fan favorite across multiple spin-offs.
|Full Name
|Kirsten Simone Vangsness
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Engaged
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Norwegian-Italian
|Education
|Cerritos High School, Cypress College, California State University, Fullerton
|Father
|Errol Leroy Vangsness
|Mother
|Barbara Mary Vangsness
|Siblings
|Karla Justine, Marilynn Ina
Early Life and Education
Family influence shaped Kirsten Simone Vangsness, born in Pasadena, California, as her parents both worked as teachers. Raised in Porterville, California, she embraced acting early on to overcome shyness.
Vangsness attended Cerritos High School and later Cypress College before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from California State University, Fullerton in 1996, solidifying her path in performance.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc of public relationships has marked Kirsten Vangsness’s personal life, including a notable engagement to editor Melanie Goldstein that ended in 2013.
More recently, Vangsness became engaged to actor and writer Keith Hanson in 2015, with whom she has remained. She identifies as openly bisexual and queer.
Career Highlights
Kirsten Vangsness achieved widespread recognition for her breakthrough role as FBI technical analyst Penelope Garcia in the CBS crime drama Criminal Minds. She reprised this beloved character across several spin-offs and the revival series Criminal Minds: Evolution.
Beyond acting, Vangsness expanded her creative endeavors by co-writing four episodes of Criminal Minds, including “Nelson’s Sparrow” and “A Beautiful Disaster,” showcasing her talent behind the camera.
To date, she has collected various accolades, including the Los Angeles Drama Critics Award for Best Emerging Comic Actress, cementing her versatility in the entertainment industry.
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