Who Is Kirsten Vangsness? Kirsten Vangsness is an American actress with a vibrant personality and distinct on-screen presence. She is also an acclaimed writer, known for her contributions to both television and theater. Her breakout moment arrived in 2005 with her role as FBI technical analyst Penelope Garcia on CBS’s Criminal Minds. The character’s quirky charm and rapid-fire dialogue quickly made her a fan favorite across multiple spin-offs.

Full Name Kirsten Simone Vangsness Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Norwegian-Italian Education Cerritos High School, Cypress College, California State University, Fullerton Father Errol Leroy Vangsness Mother Barbara Mary Vangsness Siblings Karla Justine, Marilynn Ina

Early Life and Education Family influence shaped Kirsten Simone Vangsness, born in Pasadena, California, as her parents both worked as teachers. Raised in Porterville, California, she embraced acting early on to overcome shyness. Vangsness attended Cerritos High School and later Cypress College before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from California State University, Fullerton in 1996, solidifying her path in performance.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of public relationships has marked Kirsten Vangsness’s personal life, including a notable engagement to editor Melanie Goldstein that ended in 2013. More recently, Vangsness became engaged to actor and writer Keith Hanson in 2015, with whom she has remained. She identifies as openly bisexual and queer.