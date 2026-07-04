Happy birthday to Post Malone , Eva Marie Saint , and Geraldo Rivera ! July 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper, Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer Post Malone, 31 Recognized for his reflective, genre-blending sound, American singer and rapper Post Malone exploded onto the scene with his 2015 debut single “White Iverson.” He is best known for his numerous multi-platinum hits and genre-defying albums.



Little-known fact: He credits his interest in playing guitar to the video game Guitar Hero, which inspired him to learn a real instrument.

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#2 American Actress Eva Marie Saint, 102 An American actress known for bringing emotional depth to her roles, Eva Marie Saint rose to prominence with her Academy Award-winning debut. She is celebrated for her performances in classic films and her enduring career in television. Saint also garnered a Primetime Emmy Award for her work in the miniseries People Like Us.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as an actress, Eva Marie Saint worked as an NBC page in New York City.

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#3 American Lawyer, Journalist, and Author Geraldo Rivera, 83 Known for a fearless approach to broadcast journalism, Geraldo Michael Rivera has carved a distinctive path as an American talk show host and political commentator. He gained national recognition for his investigative reporting and later for hosting his own syndicated daytime talk show.



Rivera earned a Peabody Award for his work on the Willowbrook exposé and achieved record ratings with The Mystery of Al Capone's Vaults special, cementing his status in American media. He is also a prolific author.



Little-known fact: Before his journalism career, Geraldo Rivera worked as an attorney, representing the Young Lords, a Puerto Rican activist group.

#4 American Model, Author and Television Personality Michael "the Situation" Sorrentino, 44 An American television personality known for his compelling presence, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, has transformed reality TV fame into a platform for advocacy. He rose to global recognition on MTV’s hit series Jersey Shore. Sorrentino has since navigated personal struggles to become a bestselling author and a prominent voice in addiction recovery, inspiring many with his journey.



Little-known fact: Before his television debut, Michael Paul Sorrentino worked as an assistant manager at a fitness center and later pursued underwear modeling.

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#5 French-Mexican Actress Angelique Boyer, 38 French-Mexican actress Angelique Boyer became a prominent figure in Latin American television known for her intense performances as complex heroines. She achieved critical acclaim and multiple awards for her starring roles in hit telenovelas like Teresa and Tres veces Ana, demonstrating her range and dramatic prowess. Beyond acting, she also explored music in her early career.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to acting, Angelique Boyer was part of a musical group called Rabanitos Verdes as a child.

#6 Lebanese Fashion Designer Elie Saab, 62 A Lebanese fashion designer known for his opulent evening gowns and intricate bridal couture, Elie Saab blends Eastern artistry with Western elegance. He rose to global prominence after dressing Halle Berry for her historic 2002 Oscar win, solidifying his reputation among royalty and celebrities.



Little-known fact: Elie Saab is largely self-taught, having started designing and sewing dresses for his sisters at the tender age of eight.

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#7 English-American Video Game Designer Richard Garriott, 65 Known for his visionary work in video games, Richard Garriott is a British-born American developer, entrepreneur, and private astronaut. He created the Ultima series and became the first second-generation American in space. Garriott is also the president of The Explorers Club, underscoring his passion for global exploration.



Little-known fact: Richard Garriott earned his nickname 'Lord British' in high school because fellow students thought he spoke with a formal, British-sounding accent.

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#8 Canadian Singer-Songwriter Melanie Fiona, 43 Drawing audiences with her rich soprano voice, Canadian R&B singer Melanie Fiona Hallim rose from Toronto's vibrant music scene. She quickly established herself through powerful, soulful performances. Melanie Fiona earned two Grammy Awards for her collaboration "Fool for You" and secured chart success with her debut album The Bridge. She also co-hosts The Mama's Den podcast. Her artistry bridges music, motherhood, and wellness.



Little-known fact: Melanie Fiona once formed a duo called The Renaissance with fellow Toronto native Drake, though they released no albums.

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#9 English Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist John Waite, 74 With a distinctive vocal style, British singer and songwriter John Waite captivated audiences across decades as a solo artist and band frontman. He topped charts with “Missing You” and fronted The Babys and Bad English, achieving multiple global hits. His musical journey showcases an enduring talent.



Little-known fact: John Waite studied painting and illustration at Lancaster Art College before fully committing to music.

#10 Spanish Actress and Singer Victoria Abril, 67 Known for her intense screen presence, Spanish actress and singer Victoria Abril has captivated audiences across European and international cinema. Her acclaimed collaborations with Pedro Almodóvar, such as Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, established her as a formidable talent, earning her numerous awards including a Goya. Beyond acting, she has released several bossa nova and jazz albums.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Victoria Abril was a hostess on the popular Spanish game show Un, dos, tres... responda otra vez at age 17.

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