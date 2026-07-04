Who Is Victoria Abril? Victoria Abril is a Spanish actress and singer known for her intense and versatile performances across European cinema. Her work often features strong, complex female characters. She first gained widespread recognition as a television presenter on Un, dos, tres… responda otra vez, which quickly established her charismatic screen presence. This early visibility launched her into a prolific acting career.

Full Name Victoria Abril Gender Female Height 5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Long-term relationship with Gérard de Battista Net Worth $245 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Southern European Education Conservatory of Madrid Kids Martin de Battista, Felix de Battista

Early Life and Education Raised in Madrid by her mother alongside her sister, Victoria Abril developed an early passion for performance. Her family’s modest background shaped her drive for independence and work. She began classical dance and ballet studies at the Conservatory of Madrid at age eight, honing the physicality that would later define her acting. This training laid the groundwork for her expressive screen presence.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Victoria Abril’s life, including a marriage to Gustavo Laube from 1977 to 1982. She was also previously married to Pierre Edelman. Abril shares two sons, Martin and Felix, with French director Gérard de Battista, with whom she has been in a long-term relationship since 1989.

Career Highlights Victoria Abril’s prolific filmography showcases extensive collaborations, notably with director Pedro Almodóvar in films like Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! and High Heels, which gained significant international attention. Her talent has been recognized with multiple accolades, including the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival for Amantes and a Goya Award for Best Actress for Nadie hablará de nosotras cuando hayamos muerto.